Dining out: Wine dinners, National Margarita Day and more

Wine and dine

• Michael Jordan's Steak House, 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, is celebrating MJ's birthday Friday, Feb. 17, with an $89 per person four-course dinner featuring a starter, intermezzo, choice of Killer B filet, New York strip or shrimp and scallops and a dessert. Reservations required. (630) 828-2932 or michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/.

• The next Chefs Dinners -- 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22-23 -- at The Chocolate Sanctuary, 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, feature a Taste of Japan. The $50 per person dinner includes pork gyoza, steamed bun, pork belly ramen and matcha ice cream. Reservations required. (224) 944-0808 or thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

• Sip and savor at Shaw's Crab House's Hall Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The $125 per person meal includes Hall wine pairings with oysters on the half shell, butter poached lobster, sesame seed-crusted tuna, New York strip and dark chocolate lava cake. Shaw's is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shaws crabhouse.com/events/416-2/.

• Raymond Vineyards is partnering with SixtyFour -- Wine Bar & Kitchen, 123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, for a special fundraiser five-course wine dinner to benefit the Naperville Area Human Society from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. The event begins with a reception featuring Sauvignon Blanc and cheese and charcuterie from 6:30-7 p.m. before moving on to the dinner with wine pairings and explanations from a vineyard rep. Tickets, which are $98, are required. (630) 780-6464 or sixtyfourwinebar.com/.

• Seats are limited to Bev's five-course Duckhorn Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. The $95 meal includes Mediterranean sea bass escabeche, pork shoulder ravioli al forno, 45-day aged strip steak and chocolate parfait paired with Duckhorn wines. Tickets are required. Bev's is at 245 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 364-2397, bevsnaperville.com/.

St. Charles Restaurant Week returns

From Feb. 20-24, restaurants participating in St. Charles Restaurant Week will be offering 15% off bills of $20 or more when diners mention the special week. See stcalliance.org/restaurantweek for a list of eateries taking part.

National Margarita Day

• Bahama Breeze, 406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, is feting National Margarita Day -- Wednesday, Feb. 22 -- with $2.22 classic margaritas. (847) 884-7060 or bahamabreeze.com/home.

• Chili's, with locations across the suburbs, will be serving $5 Tequila Trifectas, Straw-Eddy Ritas and Grand Romance Ritas all day Feb. 22. chilis.com/.

