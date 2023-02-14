Best Bets: Parmalee, SZA, new exhibits at MSI and Art Institute

Country bros at Joe's

The platinum-selling North Carolina band of brothers (plus a cousin and a friend) Parmalee heads to Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, as their "Take My Name Tour" crosses through the Midwest. $25 in advance, $30 at the door; table packages available at joesliverosemont.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Aretha, Pretenders tributes

The Raue Center for the Arts is in for a big weekend of musical tributes. Friday, powerhouse vocalist LaShera Moore Ellis (and a 10-piece band) tackles the influential catalog of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin as Soul Bliss hits the venue, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Saturday, The Great Pretenders take the stage with a tribute to Chrissie Hynde and the music of The Pretenders. Soul Bliss performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17; $30-$37 ($21-$25.90 for RaueNOW members) at events.rauecenter.org. The Great Pretenders play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; $29-$35 ($20.30-$24.50 for RaueNOW members) at events.rauecenter.org.

LaShera Moore Ellis pays tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin at the Raue Center for the Arts Friday, Feb. 17. - Courtesy of the Raue Center for the Arts

The Reverón Piano Trio, comprised of violinist Simon Gollo, cellist Horacio Contreras and pianist Ana Maria Otamendi, premieres "Tres Placeres (Three Treats)" by Ricardo Lorenz and performs "Baroqueada" by Miguel Del Aguila and "Piano Trio No. 1" by Heitor Villa-Lobos during The Music Institute of Chicago's showcase of music by Latin American composers at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $25-$50. musicinst.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Winter dance

Contemporary dance ensemble Visceral Dance Chicago premieres a new work by Israeli choreographer Danielle Agami and performs a "Minor Threat," a contemporary ballet set to Mozart's "Piano Concerto in D Minor" at 3121 N. Rockwell St., Chicago. $25-$60. visceraldance.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and 24; Saturday, Feb. 18 and 25; and Thursday, Feb. 23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and 26

Rock and glam-metal

FireHouse ("Love of a Lifetime," "When I Look Into Your Eyes") brings a dose of hard rock to the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, joined by glam-metal band BulletBoys. Tickets for the show are $39-$69 at arcadalive.com. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

"Apparition of Face and Fruit Dish on a Beach," a 1938 painting by Salvador Dalí, is among the works included in the Art Institute of Chicago's new exhibition "Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears." - Courtesy of Allen Phillips, Wadsworth Athenaeum

"Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears," an exhibition of 50 paintings, sculptures, drawings and collages examining Dali's work during the 1930s when he "emerged as the inventor of his own personal brand of Surrealism," opens at The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave. $19-$35; free for Illinois residents Monday, Thursday and Friday through March 25. artic.edu. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday through Sunday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, from Saturday, Feb. 18, through June 12

Warhol-inspired gala

The McAninch Arts Center and the Cleve Carney Museum of Art host "For the Love of Warhol: A Night at Studio 54" gala at Esplanade Lakes, 3500 Lacey Road, Downers Grove. The College of DuPage Foundation hosts the event, which includes cocktails, dinner and a performance by Cher tribute artist Lisa McClowry. The benefit supports the upcoming exhibition "Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop / Works From the Bank of America," which runs June 3 through Sept. 10 at the CCMA. $350. (630) 942-3088 or foundation.cod.edu/warhol-gala. 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Chicago Tap Theatre, seen here performing "Somebody to Love" with the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus, presents "Chicago Tap Theatre at 20: Tempo, Rhythm and Time" at The Den Theatre. - Courtesy of David Hermantos

Chicago Tap Theatre launches its 20th anniversary season at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, with "Chicago Tap Theatre at 20: Tempo, Rhythm and Time" featuring some of the company's signature works, including two world premieres. Tickets start at $25. (773) 655-1175 or chicagotaptheatre.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Vocal gems recalled

Chicago a cappella explores little-known vocal gems as part of its "From Behind Closed Doors" program, which includes selections by female composers Inna Onofrei, Brittney Benton, Sarai Hillman, Florence Price, Sulpitia Cesis, Margaret Bonds, Stacy Garrop and Vittoria Aleotti. $35, $45. (773) 281-7820 or chicagoacapella.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

Well-loved songs

"Songs We Love," a post-Valentine's Day concert featuring Jazz at Lincoln Center performing jazz and blues standards from the early 1920s through the 1950s made famous by Billie Holiday, Ma Rainey, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland, comes to the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Riley Mulherkar will conduct guest soloists Shenel Johns, Vuyo Sotashe and Brianna Thomas. $50-$60. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Combating antisemitism

In response to an increase in antisemitism, The Spertus Institute presents "Critical Conversations: Combating Antisemitism," the next in a series of programs that bring together experts and activists to address issues. The panel takes place at 610 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, and online. $18 for in-person, free for online. spertus.edu/conversations. 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20

Mardi Gras at Hey Nonny

Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, amps up for Mardi Gras. Friday through Tuesday, Feb. 17-21, the restaurant will feature Cajun-inspired specials, but the real party kicks off Tuesday night with a free performance by jazz group Bruce Blanck and Friends. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

SZA on tour

Soul singer SZA takes over the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., when her "SOS Tour" makes a midweek stop in Chicago, joined by indie-alternative singer-songwriter Omar Apollo. Tickets start at $200 at unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

Exploring Pompei

"Pompei: The Exhibition," an examination of how people in the ancient Roman city lived, worked, worshipped and entertained themselves, opens at The Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. In addition to more than 150 artifacts, including sculpture, armor, coins and weapons, the exhibition includes an immersive experience simulating the eruption of Mount Vesuvius more than 1,900 years ago. $21.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids 3-11. (773) 684-1414 or msichicago.org. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Thursday, Feb. 23, through Sept. 4

Free family days

The Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, offers free admission to families with kids 10 and younger the last Thursday of every month. (312) 527-1000 or chicagochildrensmuseum.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Little River faves

The smooth harmonies of the Little River Band are back for a show at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, with all the hits fans remember -- "Reminiscing," "Lonesome Loser," "Lady," "Cool Change" and many more. $35-$65 at geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23