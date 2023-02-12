Ticket sales at an all-time high for 2023's Chicago Theatre Week

Tickets to select performances of Paramount Theatre's revival of "Into the Woods," featuring Lucy Panush as Little Red Ridinghood and Alex Syiek as the Wolf, are available at a discount during Chicago Theatre Week 2023, which runs Feb. 16-26. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Record ticket sales to date for Chicago Theatre Week 2023 suggest that things may be looking up for suburban and city theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout.

Despite theater attendance down about 30% overall, there are signs of a rebound say organizers of Chicago Theatre Week, which commences Thursday, Feb. 16, and runs through Feb. 26 at dozens of venues.

Drury Lane Theatre offers reduced tickets to select performances of its stellar "A Chorus Line" during this year's Chicago Theatre Week Feb. 16-26. - Courtesy of Brett Beiner

During the 10-day festival, theatergoers can purchase tickets to select performances of musicals, plays, improv and ballet for $30 or $15. From the response so far, CTW23 is a hot ticket, with 10,800 tickets sold as of Friday, with three more weeks of sales left.

According to representatives from the League of Chicago Theatres, 2023 ticket sales have surpassed sales from every previous year to date. Given those numbers, Chicago Theatre Week 2023 could become the most successful ever, besting last year's event during which 13,400 tickets were sold, the most ever, according to League representatives.

"Theater is all about the story, sharing that story and the experience of being in that space," said Marissa Lynn Ford, executive director of the League of Chicago Theatres, adding "it is a unique experience you won't get anywhere else."

Discounted tickets are available for select performances of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's production of "Andy Warhol's Tomato" starring Alexander Wisniewski, left, as the teenage Andy Warhol and Bryan Burke as the bar owner/aspiring writer who encourages him. - Courtesy of Rex Howard Photography

"There is a story for everyone," she said. "Theater is a way to connect with other people ... to laugh and be surprised with other people."

Of the League's 200 members, 78 are participating in this year's event. Featured suburban productions include: First Folio Theatre's "And Neither Have I Wings to Fly"; Drury Lane Theatre's "A Chorus Line"; Marriott Theatre's "Big Fish"; Paramount Theatre's "Into the Woods"; Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's "The Legend of Georgia McBride"; Writers Theatre's "Once"; Oil Lamp Theater's "Almost, Maine"; and Citadel Theatre's "The Christians." The list also includes a double dose of Andy Warhol-inspired plays: Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's "Andy Warhol's Tomato" and Northlight Theatre's "Andy Warhol in Iran."

During Chicago Theatre Week, patrons can purchase discounted tickets to select performances of Northlight Theatre's "Andy Warhol in Iran" starring Rob Lindley, left, and Hamid Dehghani. - Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

Chicago productions include: "Les Miserables" at the Cadillac Palace Theatre; The Blue Man Group; Lookingglass Theatre's "Villette"; "The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night!"; Shattered Globe Theatre's "Radial Gradient"; Cabaret ZaZou's "Luminaire"; Remy Bumppo Theatre's "Anna in the Tropics"; Joffrey Ballet's "Anna Karenina"; The Neo-Futurists' "Infinite Wrench"; TimeLine Theatre's "Boulevard of Bold Dreams"; and Collaboraction's "Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till."

For a schedule, see choosechicago.com/chicago-theatre-week.