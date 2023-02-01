Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Feb. 2-8

"Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander" will be presented virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, through the Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Join for an evening of inspiration and conversation with best-selling and award-winning children's and young adult author and poet Alexander for an Illinois Libraries Present event for young people and their families. Alexander will share ways to say yes to your story and persist in the face of rejection. wilmettelibrary.info or www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Illinois Libraries Present

Join virtually for "Deciphering Egyptian Hieroglyphs: A Bicentennial Retrospective" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, through the Glencoe Public Library. Foy Scalf, pictured, of the University of Chicago's Oriental Institute, will share a retrospective look at the decipherment of Egyptian hieroglyphs over the last two centuries, including an overview of the Rosetta Stone. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Northbrook Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at United Methodist Church, 1190 Western Ave., Northbrook. Discover the delights of the tallgrass prairie in winter through a quiet reflective program. Enjoy lovely photography of snow-covered native plants as you hear stories of how animals, pollinators and birds use these plants for overwintering. The public is welcome to attend. Register at NBKgardenclub@gmail.com. Courtesy of Northbrook Garden Club

Pastry chef and culinary instructor Kelly Dull will show you tips and techniques for decorating a set of four cookies perfect for Valentine's Day at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Bring the whole family at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, to the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., to sing and play along with Disney's "Encanto!" The library will provide fun instructions and props for an immersive experience that encourages you to interact with the movie in a whole new way. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

No matter your age, if you love to read YA, the Glencoe Public Library has reading suggestions for you. Join Glencoe librarians virtually at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at "First Fridays Bookstream" for recommendations and chatter on Twitch and YouTube. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Get started on your family history journey with librarian EvaAnne Johnson during "Genealogy 101: Just the Basics" at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Drop by for "Garden Swap -- Recipes" at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., with a recipe to share. Collect recipes from your neighbors for the winter season. The library's Quarterly Garden Swap Series celebrates the bounty and generosity of gardens and gardeners. winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, through the Glencoe Public Library. All are welcome. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join Barbara Barrett in exploring castles around the world at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Feb. 2

Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce Executive Board Meeting: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, 841 Spruce St., Suite 204, Winnetka. Meeting of the executive board of directors. www.winnetkanorthfieldchamber.com

Music and Movement with Dan: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Listen, dance, sing and share in the music. Dan, a teacher from Top Note Music Academy will share music through a variety of popular songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Ages 0-4 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for the event will be available Feb. 2, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Nonfiction Group: Virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, through the Glencoe Public Library. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner. All are welcome. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join Barbara Barrett in exploring castles around the world. Learn who built them, why they were built, their defining characteristics, as well as their historic and cultural significance. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tinker Time -- Candy Heart Catapults: 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades two-five. Your Valentine lives next door. Can you launch a candy conversation heart over the fence to declare your love? Explore simple physics as you try to catapult your heart the greatest distance. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sewing Project: 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Learn how to sew a plush project. Basic sewing skills required. You will be using real sewing needles. For children ages 9 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Art for Big Feelings: 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. School, relationships and other challenges can lead to big emotions. Help organize those complex feelings and relieve stress through process-oriented art activities. For children in grades K-two. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Glenview's Got STEAM -- Biomedical Engineering: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. High school volunteers will teach children in grades five-eight all about biomedical engineering through hands-on learning and other activities. Presented by Glenview's Got STEAM of Glenbrook South High School. No prior knowledge required. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Read some of your favorite stories to a trained therapy dog. Register for a 15-minute slot at the Youth Desk or by phone at (847) 256-6945. Wilmette and Kenilworth residents only. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Exhibit Opening -- 'The Negro Motorist Green Book': 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Join Illinois Holocaust Museum on-site or online as it opens its newest special exhibition, "The Negro Motorist Green Book," with a panel discussing the significance of The Green Book, the history of Black travel and sundown towns, and a variety of related topics. Panelists will include award-winning documentary filmmaker Yoruba Richen; Chicago Sun-Times columnist and WBEZ reporter Natalie Moore; and Kihana Miraya Ross, who teaches African American Studies at Northwestern. The panel will be moderated by Laura Washington, columnist, reporter, and ABC-7-Chicago political analyst. Register at https://ihm.ec/greenbookopening. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Heart Health -- New Dietary Guidelines: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. February is American Heart Month. Join nutrition educator Shirley Vourisas as she discusses the latest dietary guidelines for heart health. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

BookBites Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Hackney's on Lake, 1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview. February's discussion title will be "Love and Ruin" by Paula McLain. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings; limited digital copies available through Libby, by OverDrive. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Feb. 3

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners, students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Career Counseling Appointments: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Consult in-person with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review, and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

GLENergy -- Common Scams and How to Avoid Them: Virtually at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn tips to avoid common scams and how the Office of the Illinois Attorney General can help residents who fall prey. Presented by the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. Program presented via Zoom. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Garden Swap -- Recipes: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Drop by with a recipe to share and collect recipes from your neighbors for the winter season. The Quarterly Garden Swap Series celebrates the bounty and generosity of gardens and gardeners. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Genealogy 101 -- Just the Basics: 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Get started on your family history journey with librarian EvaAnne Johnson. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

First Fridays Bookstream: Virtually at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, through the Glencoe Public Library. No matter your age, if you love to read YA, we've got reading suggestions for you. Join Glencoe Librarians for recommendations and chatter on Twitch and YouTube. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

A Night on the Town -- Daddy-Daughter Dance: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Northbrook Hilton, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. Join for an evening of music and memories at "A Night on the Town!" Daughters and their dads will receive a corsage/boutonniere and can enjoy DJ music, appetizers, games and desserts. Capture the moment with a souvenir Daddy-Daughter photo. A discounted dinner package is available at Allgauer's before the dance. Must register. $129-$165. (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

'The Book of Merman': 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 3 through Feb. 26; and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. Join for "The Book of Merman," where Broadway's biggest star collides with one of Broadway's biggest hits in this hilarious new musical comedy filled with original songs. After a frustrating day of canvassing the neighborhood for prospective converts, two Mormon missionaries knock on the door of legendary belter Ethel Merman. Mistaking the two young men for door-to-door salesmen, Ethel welcomes them in, resulting in a clever and witty journey about being true to oneself and embracing who you really are. $38-$45. (847) 677-7761 or skokietheatre.org.

Aaron Reynolds' Creepy Book Club Kit: Friday, Feb. 3, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Suggested for ages 3-7. The popular Book Club To-Go kits are back, this time designed for family fun. Written from the point of view of the book characters, each kit includes a wide variety of activities, including puzzles, games, experiments, crafts, book swag and more. Kits will become available on the first Friday of each month and be available at the children's desk on a first-come, first-served basis; quantities are limited. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Feb. 4

SAA Day: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Science & Arts Academy, 1825 Miner St., Des Plaines. Event is for prospective families. Prospective students will participate in lessons specifically designed for their grade level by faculty. Parents are invited to watch and learn more about the community. Experience firsthand how gifted children thrive at Science & Arts Academy. Register. (847) 827-7880 or www.scienceandartsacademy.org

Mandarin-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories, songs, and fun in Mandarin and English, presented by local educator Ling Liu. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Medicare 101: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Medicare Solutions Network will present a free educational seminar to get you up to speed on what Medicare covers, what it doesn't, and your potential out-of-pocket exposure. Discuss supplements, Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription coverage and cost saving strategies for the years ahead. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Animal Tracks: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades K-five; ages 7 and younger with an adult. Come dressed for the weather and take a short hike around the library, exploring trees and searching for animal tracks. Then warm up inside and make plaster castings of natural elements. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Documentary Film -- 'King in the Wilderness': 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. This award-winning documentary follows Martin Luther King Jr. during the last years of his life through the personal stories of the people who were around him. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Mahler's Songs of a Wayfarer: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. Join the Chicago Philharmonic and mezzo-soprano Susan Platts for Gustav Mahler's "Songs of a Wayfarer." Also on the program is living composer Libby Larsen's Deep Summer Music, offering an intimate taste of Americana $12-$77. chicagophilharmonic.org.

Feb. 5

GlenViewings: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join for a viewing of "Nope" (135 minutes/R/2022), Jordan Peele's science-fiction western horror epic. Two siblings, who own a California horse ranch, discover something sinister in the skies above, while the owner of a neighboring theme park tries to profit from the otherworldly phenomenon. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Interactive Sing-Along 'Encanto!': 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Recommended for ages 3 and older. Bring the whole family to sing and play along with Disney's "Encanto!" (2021/PG/99 minutes). The library will provide fun instructions and props for an immersive experience that encourages you to interact with the movie in a whole new way. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Valentine Cookie Decorating: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Pastry chef and culinary instructor Kelly Dull will show you tips and techniques for decorating a set of four cookies perfect for Valentine's Day. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Play Attention at the Kohl Children's Museum: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Kohl Childrens Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. Are you a military or veteran family? Join the PMML Public Programs Team at the activity table for a free Sunday afternoon play session. Exclusively for military and veteran families. (312) 374-9333 or www.kohlchildrensmuseum.org.

Kaleidoscope Dance -- 'Rivers Deep': 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Kaleidoscope Dance Ensemble and Kaleidoscope Krew presents "Rivers Deep," a fun-filled afternoon of dance for the whole family. Come out and support these talented dancers. https://northshorecenter.org.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn the basics or improve your skills with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Beginners and seasoned players welcome. Bring chess sets, if possible. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Feb. 6

Great Decisions Discussion Series -- Energy Geopolitics: 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Broaden your perspective on important international issues, from the economy to climate change, by participating in all or any of the eight weekly Great Decisions discussions. A briefing book published by the nonpartisan Foreign Policy Association provides a short informative article on each topic followed by suggested discussion questions. It is available for loan at the Winnetka-Northfield Library, or for purchase for $30 from the League of Women Voters of Winnetka-Northfield-Kenilworth through Joan Fragen, at joanfragen@gmail.com or (847) 446-0184. The Great Decisions series is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Winnetka-Northfield-Kenilworth in cooperation with the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Page Turners Book Discussion: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Indulge your passion for literature with the Monday Afternoon Page Turners. February's discussion title will be "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Science Explorers -- Dig into Dinosaurs: 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades one-three. Listen to a book to learn more about these prehistoric powerhouses, then learn how to hatch your own dino egg, create a dino tooth, and more. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Access to Justice: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, through the Glenview Public Library. Learn about the accessible, quality and free legal services North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic provides to low-income and at-risk community members in the areas of domestic violence, immigration and housing. Program presented via Zoom. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'Organizing Your Life with School Age Children and Teaching Them to Organize Theirs': Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. This presentation will provide tips and tools for parents to help their children stay organized and responsible at school and at home. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Wilmette Appearance Review Commission: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Wilmette Village Hall Training Room, 1200 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Send written comments to publiccomment@wilmette.com. All emailed comments received two hours prior to the start of a meeting will be provided, unredacted, to the applicable board/commission in the meeting packet. Emails received at any time within two hours of the beginning of the meeting until its adjournment will be included in the draft minutes of the meeting. www.wilmette.com.

Feb. 7

Kidzcraft: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join in at the Northfield library for a fun craft. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for 30 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids, ages five and younger with their caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Northbrook Garden Club Meets: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at United Methodist Church, 1190 Western Ave., corner of Western and Cherry, Northbrook. Discover the delights of the tallgrass prairie in winter through this quiet reflective program. Enjoy lovely photography of snow-covered native plants as you hear stories of how animals, pollinators and birds use these plants for overwintering. Then listen to readings about the prairie in winter that will spark your creativity and warm your soul. The public is welcome to attend. Register at NBKgardenclub@gmail.com.

YPG Lunch & Learn: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Take advantage of resources available through the Glenview Public Library to target new customers, look for sales leads and research competition. Presented by Claire McCully, Business Librarian at Glenview Public Library. Lunch from Corner Bakery will be provided. Limited space is available; registration deadline Feb. 2. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dungeons and Dragons 5e: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. A darkness spreads through Ravenloft causing its people to suffer. Join other brave adventurers to fight back evil and complete quests. Rise through the Guild ranks to obtain great power and treasure. Ages 13 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

State Services: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Ask questions and get help from constituent advocates from the offices of state Sen. Laura Fine (8th District) and state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (17th District). Advocates can help with: Medicaid, SNAP benefits, senior services, rental assistance, unemployment benefits, and Secretary of State services. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Senior Polka Association Meeting: 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, at Lone Tree Manor, 7730 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Join the Senior Polka Association for live polka music from 5-6 p.m., a short meeting at 6 p.m., followed by cake, coffee, and bingo. Yearly membership is $10. For information, call Richard at (847) 209-1385.

Deciphering Egyptian Hieroglyphs -- A Bicentennial Retrospective: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, through the Glencoe Public Library. Foy Scalf of the University of Chicago's Oriental Institute will share a retrospective look at the decipherment of Egyptian hieroglyphs over the last two centuries, including an overview of the Rosetta Stone, the contents of its ancient inscription, its role in unlocking the ancient Egyptian language, and the many meanings it has today. Scalf is an Egyptologist who studies the intersection of people, materials, texts, and beliefs in ancient Egypt. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Jacqueline Kennedy -- A Living History Portrayal: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Meet former First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy in this first-person performance by Leslie Goddard. Kennedy reviews her life, sharing stories about her marriage, her fight for privacy, her work to restore the White House, and her attempts to showcase the arts. As she gradually opens up, you will meet the private woman behind the public myth. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

At Home Film Series: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join us for a virtual discussion of "Eye in the Sky," (2015) featuring Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul and Alan Rickman. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

1619 -- The Journey of a People: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. On August 20, 1619, 20 enslaved Africans arrived in Jamestown, Virginia. The 400-year journey that followed would change a nation and the world. "1619: The Journey of a People" is a dynamic theatrical and lecture experience featuring playwright, professor and performer Ted Williams III. Program presented via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Feb. 8

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the monthly Great Books Discussion Group where readers of great works discuss big questions and their answers in a friendly, welcoming setting. The February discussion title will be "Candide" by Voltaire. Moderated by Michael Bartlett, journalist/editor and Glenview resident. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own materials. For information, contact Michael at mbartlett11@yahoo.com. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Morning Movie: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy "Luca" (2021/95 minutes/ PG), an animated tale of friendship. Set on the Italian Riviera, Luca follows a developing bond between two boys -- one of whom just might secretly be a sea monster. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Music & Movement: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Listen, dance sing and share in the music. Teacher Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through a variety of popular songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will introduce live music and a variety of instruments. Ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Wednesday Book Group: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, through the Glencoe Public Library. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Migrations" by Charlotte McConaghy. All are welcome. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

iPhone/iPad Series -- Editing Videos: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Your iPhone/iPad is a powerful video camera. This class will teach how to use your device to edit your videos. Cut out parts you don't want, add transitions, combine videos into a single segment, and more. This course is hosted on Zoom. A link to the discussion will be sent out the day of the program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Lego Mania!: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join us for Lego Mania! Build cool contraptions with friends. For children, ages 5-8. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Lego Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Create a Lego project around a specific theme and take your project home. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Business After Hours: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Avidor, 650 Waukegan Road, Glenview. A monthly gathering that helps forge new business relationships and renew existing bonds, Business After Hours rotates among member businesses and provides a relaxed, casual atmosphere. This free event is an excellent opportunity to finish the business day in the company of fellow members and grow your circle of contacts. This event is open only to chamber members and prospective members. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Beyond 3D Printing: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Delve into sophisticated applications of 3D printing, including post-printing refinement techniques. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Emancipation to Inauguration: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Chicago historian and radio personality Clarence Goodman will tell stories of Black musicians, publishers, politicians, and other Chicago heroes who helped to shape American culture. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Saying Yes to Your Story -- A Conversation with Kwame Alexander: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, through the Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Join for an evening of inspiration and conversation with best-selling and award-winning children's and young adult author and poet Kwame Alexander, author of the Newbery Award-winning book "The Crossover"; Newbery Honor/Caldecott Medal-winning book "The Undefeated"; and most recently "An American Story," for an Illinois Libraries Present event for young people and their families. Alexander will share ways to say yes to your story and persist in the face of rejection as he shares his own publishing journey. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. To register, www.wilmettelibrary.info or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Ongoing

Poetry Contest -- Write a Limerick: Virtually through Feb. 10, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Enter a limerick in the Winnetka-Northfield Library District's "Write a Limerick" contest. Eligibility: Ages 16 and older. One limerick per entrant. The poem must be your own original work, unpublished in print/online, and shouldn't have won a prior contest. Limericks should be funny and clean, not rude, offensive, crude or obscene. Entries may be submitted to poetry@wnpld.org. For contest details, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

'Andy Warhol In Iran': Runs Jan. 19-Feb. 19, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. In 1976 the artist Andy Warhol travels to Tehran to take Polaroids of the Shah of Iran's wife. Amid taking in the crown jewels and ordering room service caviar, Warhol encounters a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil and opens the pop icon's eyes to a world beyond himself. northlight.org.

Trunk Show Series at Selleria Veneta: 10 a.m. 5 p.m. through Feb. 14, at 564 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. Selleria Veneta is hosting a Valentine Trunk Show Series. Enjoy light bites and refreshments during the event. Win a chance to win a Murano glass necklace. selleriaveneta.com.

Almost, Maine: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 26, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Welcome to Almost, a quaint sort of place located in northern Maine. The town is called Almost because the residents never really got around to organizing. One cold night, as the Northern Lights are set to appear, many of the residents, embodied by only four actors, fall in and out of love in the most charming, hilarious and delightful of ways. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

Special Exhibition -- 'The Negro Motorist Green Book': Museum hours through April 23, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Negro Motorist Green Book" highlights the history of "The Green Book," the annual guide created in 1936 by Harlem postal worker Victor Green, that provided African American travelers with information on restaurants, gas stations, department stores and other businesses that welcomed Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, in collaboration with award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian Candacy Taylor, "Green Book" offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for African Americans in midcentury America, and how the guide served as an indispensable resource for the nation's rising African American middle class. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Babytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, up to 24 months, with songs, cuddles and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30-10 a.m. Thursdays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories, and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. or 5:45 p.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children of all ages with an adult can join for stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years, with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages, birth-23 months with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays and Tuesdays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in for children of all ages; space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Children can drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and their own senses. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Fridays and Mondays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Public Skate: 4:50-6:10 p.m. Fridays; 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays (except Feb. 18); 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays; 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission, $6 for ages 3-17; $7 for ages 18 and older; skate rental, $4. (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children through 14 month with a caregiver. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Time -- Stay and Play: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Feb. 6, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Glencoe. Babies through 14 months with caregiver. After attending Baby Time, stay and play for a while. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 or 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toddler Storytime: 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3 with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for children, ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, through age 1 with an adult. share rhymes, bounces, and tickles. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for you and your new baby. Ages 0-18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Preschool Art Storytime: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, ages 3-5 with an adult, can celebrate art through stories, songs, and hands-on activities. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.