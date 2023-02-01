Dining out: O'Toole's Wing Fest, Krafted opens in Elmhurst, Catch 35 hosts Toasting for a Cause

Wing Fest!

Prepare your taste buds for Timothy O'Toole's Wing Fest happening from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Libertyville location. Here's the plan: Culinary teams from the four Timothy O'Toole's restaurants will each debut two new wing flavors -- one spicy and one at the team's discretion -- for tasters to choose a favorite. The $30 regular admission ticket includes all-you-can-eat wings, live music, prizes and raffles. The $35 early bird ticket holders will get access at 12:30 p.m. There will be a full bar and a food truck, and proceeds will support local Lake County charities. Note: This event is for ages 15 and older only.

Timothy O'Toole's is at 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599. timothyotooles.com/event/wing-fest/.

Another Krafted debuts

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, which recently opened its first location at The Bolingbrook Promenade, is opening its second location at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in downtown Elmhurst. To fete the opening, Krafted will be giving its first 50 guests a voucher for one burger a week for a year. Plus, there will be live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m.

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap is at 111 E. 1st St., Elmhurst, (331) 225-0853, kraftedburgerbar.com/.

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap is opening its second location in Elmhurst Thursday, Feb. 2, when it will be serving burgers such as the Southside Smokehouse. - Courtesy of Krafted Burger Bar + Tap

Grab some friends and make plans for Meze Mediterráneo's High Tea and Bubbly from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on the new patio. The $32 per person event includes tea and bottomless mimosas, as well as tomato bisque, tea sandwiches, spanakopita, Greek cookies and baklava. And there will be live music, too.

Meze Mediterráneo is at 680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/.

Toasting for a Cause

Enjoy a night out and do some good at the same time during Catch 35's Toasting for a Cause from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, which benefits Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Feast on a five-course dinner with wine pairings from E&J Gallo while watching culinary demonstrations from Eddie Sweeney, corporate chef from Taste America Restaurant Group. The menu includes courses of smoked whitefish schmear, roasted beets stracciatella, grilled Atlantic salmon, sticky glazed beef short rib before ending with Cereal Milk Crème Brûlée. It's $150 per person. Buy tickets at loaves-fishes.org/toasting-for-a-cause/.

Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/toasting-for-a-cause-2023/.

North Shore Restaurant Month

Rather than just a week, North Shore restaurants from Wheeling to Northbrook to Winnetka and more taking part in North Shore Restaurant Month will be offering specials and deals now through Feb. 28. Make sure to mention North Shore Restaurant Month when ordering. Note: Most offers are not available on Feb. 14. For restaurants and deals, see visitchicagonorthshore.com/Winter_RestaurantMonth.

Bell's Beer Dinner

Wildfire is hosting its first beer dinners of 2023 in collaboration with Bell's Brewery. The four-course dinner, which includes fried cheese curds, prosciutto flatbread, seafood cioppino, classic pepper steak and molten chocolate cake with beer pairings, is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in Oak Brook; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Schaumburg; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Glenview; and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Lincolnshire. It's $70 per person; reservations are required.

Wildfire is at 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/.

Miller's Ale House recently added chipotle barbecue pulled pork tacos to its menu. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

Miller's Ale House this week added five new menu items to spice up winter. Try the roasted chile spiced chicken quesadilla for $12.99, chipotle barbecue pulled pork quesadilla for $13.99, Mimi's Fiesta Chicken and Shrimp with cilantro lime rice and queso fresco for $15.99, chipotle barbecue pulled pork taco for $11.99, and the pulled pork sandwich with fries for $10.99.

Miller's Ale House is at 778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090; millersalehouse.com/.

• Send restaurant news and updates to clinden@dailyherald.com.