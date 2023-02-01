Coach: New Glenview fitness franchise focuses on art, benefits of stretching

After talking to Ben Smith, the energetic and enthusiastic owner of Glenview's Stretch Zone, I felt like he was aiming the pitch of his new location directly at me.

First Smith states, "our target age group is around 50- to 70-year-olds." OK, hand raised there, I'm right smack in the middle of that illustrious age grouping.

Then Smith adds, "it is especially good for those who may have a little trouble getting out of bed in the morning." OK, this is hitting a little too close to home.

And then he adds "for those who need to increase their flexibility and range of motion to improve daily functions." They might as well put me on the front cover of their brochure.

So, with that as a way-too-close-to-home introduction, I welcome you to Glenview's newest addition to unique and specific fitness and health: The Stretch Zone located at 2671 Navy Blvd., right smack in the heart of The Glen, and specializing in nothing but the art, technique and benefits of stretching.

Mind you, this is not your casual stretch and get ready for exercise situation, but instead a scientifically researched program geared for intensive and clinical stretching as a way to make you feel better, perform better, and improve mobility and muscle function.

"All of our practitioners go through an intense training and certification program," Smith said. "People of all ages will feel the value from this. It can help the 55-year-old golfer with the flexibility they need, the avid weightlifter, the young athlete, anyone competing in sports, or just the everyday person looking to feel better, stay healthy and remain injury- and pain-free."

Smith is one of three owners of Glenview's Stretch Zone. The other two you may be familiar with. Older Glenview football fans might remember Jason Loerzel, a Park Ridge native and Maine South All-Stater back in 1997, who as a linebacker, defensive end and wide receiver for the Hawks regularly torched our beloved Titans and Spartans.

The third owner? You might have heard of him. One of the finest NFL quarterbacks of all time and surefire soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees, who played for the New Orleans Saints.

All three of them played college ball back in the day at Purdue University.

"We were all part of the Class of 1997," said Smith. "We roomed together and became best friends, and even after our collegiate careers were over we stayed close, taking family vacations together and visiting often. We always had talked about the three of us getting into some kind of business venture, but we kind of had to wait for Drew to finish his professional football career."

That turned out to be a pretty long wait. Brees had a remarkable and extended 20-year NFL career, setting numerous passing records along the way, and only just recently decided to retire at the age of 41.

Then finally the business venture introduced itself, and the idea came almost by happenstance.

"Drew had tried a Stretch Zone down in Louisiana, and he really liked it," said Smith. "He thought it was a unique idea with a lot of potential, so he contacted us and said, 'Hey I think I have got something that could really work for us.' "

That was the start, and from there it grew.

The Stretch Zone is a national franchise with more than 200 locations nationwide. The three amigos -- Smith, Loerzel and Brees -- decided to give it a go. They have bought into six locations in Louisiana (Brees has his New Orleans connections and Loerzel lives there now, as his wife is from the area), and they also opened three in Indianapolis.

Their 10th and most recent location? Right here in Glenview.

"We were looking for the right spot," said Loerzel. "We looked at Park Ridge, Highland Park, Arlington Heights and a few others, but the Glenview spot seemed a perfect fit for us. And because of the recent pandemic, storefronts were available with reasonable rates.

"We are hoping this will be the first of many here in the Chicago area," said Loerzel, who when I asked him about his memories of playing against Glenbrook South and North politely said, "Ya, I think we handled them pretty easily back then if I remember correct."

Unfortunately for Spartan and Titan fans back then, he did remember correctly. And even though I was only just talking to him on the phone, I could almost feel Loerzel smiling on the other end of the line.

But now the ex-Maine South star and his two longtime friends are all in with the community that used to be one his archrivals. Karma in reverse, a beautiful thing.

But getting back to Stretch Zone itself, which opened last May, it is a place where they really focus on the specific fitness aspect of stretching, which has always been part of most fitness routines -- usually before or after running, swimming, lifting, etc.

But here? Stretching is taken to a whole other level. It is their single and sole focus. At Stretch Zone, the practitioners do the work, taking you through the entire range of motions, lifting, pulling, and stretching muscles, maybe to limits you didn't know they could go. While most of it is done by trained hands, there are some use of bands, belts and straps to assist.

The end result? A post-stretch feel that rejuvenates the entire body, decreases the minor aches and pains, enhances muscle mobility and flexibility, and improves performance in just about any kind of physical activity.

It is a unique concept just waiting to take off in popularity.

"Our biggest challenge," said Smith, "is getting the word out in the community that we are here, and the help we can offer. We are really excited about the Glenview location and hoping it takes off, just like our other nine that have all been successful"

So, for anyone looking for a different type of workout experience, there it is. Our newest offering right here in our hometown.

As I write this, I am unfortunately out of town, but the boys promised me a free visit when I get back.

Considering the strange crackling sound my bones make every time I stand up these days, and the slow and painful approach to getting out of bed, or worse yet out of the car after a long drive -- I will definitely take them up on that offer.

Actually, the way things are going, I may even inquire about a lifetime membership.

