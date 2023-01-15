Good News Sunday: Anderson's Healing Paws program offers four-legged therapy

Bailey Coronado and Kobe Lear of Fox Lake welcomed baby Devin at 5:12 a.m. on New Year's Day. Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Pearl, a bernadoodle from Anderson Humane's Healing Paws program, relishes the attention from residents during a recent visit to the River Glen Senior Living Community in St. Charles. Rick West | Staff Photographer

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

Sometimes all it takes to make people feel good is to be there for them. And then maybe lick their face.

That's the premise behind Healing Paws, a volunteer-based animal-assisted therapy group run by Anderson Humane in South Elgin.

"This program brings people the joy that only an animal can bring," said Chris Beebe, senior director of community engagement. "It's just about creating that connection with an animal that has no preconceived ideas about who you should be."

While they're primarily known as an animal shelter, Anderson runs many community programs aimed at fostering the bond between people and animals. Recently, three of their four-legged therapists -- Brooklyn, Piper and Pearl ­-- visited the River Glen Senior Living Community in St. Charles.

Brooklyn, a 4-pound, long-haired Chihuahua, was passed from lap to lap, making the acquaintance of about a dozen seniors, leaving a trail of kisses in her wake.

Karen DeMarco, a life enrichment coordinator at River Glen, said the visits they receive from animal therapy groups are a big hit with their residents.

"It revives memories for them, good memories for them," DeMarco said. "With our memory care folks, words can be harder to find, and sometimes an animal, a song, something will click in them, and they'll be talking again."

Mariah Coston of North Chicago, in center front, exits the water while participating in the 24th Annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1. - Karie Angell Luc/For the Daily Herald

Morning air and Lake Michigan water temperatures closely aligned on New Year's Day in Waukegan for the 24th annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge Sunday.

The water was 38 degrees and the air temperature was 39 degrees at 10 a.m., when plunging began for 338 people.

Participants had to step down close to 18 inches into sandy waters because of ice chunks. There was no running into Lake Michigan on Sunday for plunger safety.

The Waukegan Park District and the city of Waukegan partnered to host the fundraiser at the Waukegan Municipal Beach. The Waukegan Fire Department Dive Team assisted.

"It's one of my favorite traditions," Waukegan Mayor Mayor Ann B. Taylor said.

The fundraiser benefits Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County -- Waukegan, helping individuals with disabilities participate in camps, athletics, health and fitness programs and more.

Volunteer driver Joe Ruane drops off a Connections to Care passenger at her doctor's office. - Courtesy of Connections to Care

What do Devin Lear of Fox Lake, Aalora Vyas of Downers Grove, Andrew Hernandez of Mundelein and Lilliana Xiomara Reza Sarmiento of Elgin have in common?

They are among the first babies born on New Year's Day 2023 in the suburbs.

Devin's growing family received a gift basket donated by Lake Forest Hospital Patient & Family Advisory Council and filled with diapers, wipes, blankets, newborn outfits, toys and stuffed animals. Devin seemed oblivious to the fanfare.

Here's some advice to the newest New Year's babies, from the writer of this column, who was also born on Jan. 1, albeit many years ago. Being born on a national holiday has its pluses and minuses. Unless you grow up to be, say, a first responder or medical professional, you probably won't have to work on your birthday. But some people may forget your birthday or give you just one gift to cover Christmas and birthday. And when you give your date of birth while filling out educational and health care paperwork, someone is bound to comment on it. Your date of birth will provide small talk fodder for the rest of your life.

Once a New Year's baby, always a New Year's baby.

If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity -- and you have a driver's license -- Connections to Care may be the option for you.

Connections to Care in Arlington Heights offers seniors ages 60 and older a cache of volunteers who give them rides to and from doctor and dental appointments in the Northwest suburbs.

According to its website, connectionstocare.org, the nonprofit offers rides for regular checkups, vision screenings, blood and lab tests, wound care, dialysis, pacemaker checks and dentist visits.

It does not take seniors for any appointment that requires anesthesia, rides from chemotherapy or emergency appointments.

"Now that the threat of COVID is waning, more folks are catching up on scheduling doctor and dental appointments they may have postponed over the past few years," said Executive Director Charlene Padovani in a news release.

Connections to Care crosses township boundaries, covering 14 municipalities, four townships and five medical facilities -- NCH Hospital, Advocate/Lutheran General, Northshore/Glenbrook, Alexian Brothers and St. Alexius. It also transports seniors to independent physician and dental offices.

Volunteers with a valid license are always needed. Schedules are flexible -- usually from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some Saturdays. There is no heavy lifting, and seniors must be able to get in and out of a car on their own.

