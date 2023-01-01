The 'first blessing' of 2023: New Year's babies give parents joy, little rest

A boy born to Ana and Jonathon Flores of Big Rock on New Year's Day was the first 2023 baby delivered at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Lopa and Aashish Vyas are parents of Aalora, born at 12:37 a.m. at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Courtesy of Advocate Health Care

Mundelein's Kevin and Selin Hernandez had a baby boy, Andrew, the first born in 2023 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Northwest Community Hospital

Elgin parents Monserrat Sarmiento and Brayan Reza celebrated the new year with their baby, Lilliana Xiomara Reza Sarmiento. Courtesy of Advocate Health Care

"When you pick him up, he grunts a little, and my daughter does that too," Bailey Coronado said of her son, Devin, one of the first babies of 2023. Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest HospitalBailey Coronado and Kobe Lear of Fox Lake welcomed a beautiful baby boy named Devin Lear at 5:12 a.m. New Year's Day.

Bailey Coronado had one last chance for a quiet night at home.

The expectant mom invited a few friends over and chose to celebrate New Year's Eve with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

"We didn't watch the countdown. We watched the New York one, but then we ended up going to bed," Coronado said. "We were tired."

But a few hours after midnight, Coronado and her boyfriend, Kobe Lear, would start another countdown -- the time between contractions.

The Fox Lake couple welcomed their "first blessing of the year": a 7-pound, 3-ounce baby boy born at 5:12 a.m. Sunday at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

As one of the first babies of 2023, Devin Lear was showered with attention and media coverage. He arrived two weeks earlier than his due date with camera-ready, dark hair, just like his mom's. All in all, not bad for your first day on earth.

"We're both healthy and doing well," Devin's mom said.

Other suburban hospitals were busy greeting New Year's babies and future members of the high school class of 2041.

At 12:37 a.m., Lopa and Aashish Vyas became parents of a 6-pound, 10-ounce bundle of joy, Aalora, at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

At 12:45 p.m., the first baby, a boy, was born at Northshore Evanston Hospital. He is the first child of Faraz and Rooha Uddin. The Palatine parents have not yet picked out a name.

Mundelein parents Kevin and Selin Hernandez started the new year with their baby boy, Andrew, born at 2:07 a.m. at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Lilliana Xiomara Reza Sarmiento came into the world at 2:38 a.m. at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. The daughter of mom Monserrat Sarmiento and dad Brayan Reza checked in at 6 pounds 3 ounces,

At 11:52 a.m., Ana and Jonathon Flores had their first child, a 7-pound, 7-ounce boy, at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. His parents have not yet selected a name.

Sofia Sanchez Olmedo was born at 2:06 p.m. to parents Theodora Olmedo and Jose Sanchez of Hebron at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. Sofia is their eighth child.

Coronado's growing family received a gift basket donated by Lake Forest Hospital Patient & Family Advisory Council and filled with diapers, wipes, blankets, newborn outfits, toys and stuffed animals. Devin seemed oblivious to the fanfare.

"He is sleeping peacefully. He has been since this morning, which has been very nice," said Coronado, who was stealing "cat naps here and there."

Sleep will be a luxury for the proud parents. Devin has a big sister, 1-year-old Gianna. The siblings were born just 13 months apart.

"I'm just so excited to take him home to my daughter, and see my daughter's reaction and see how she's going to act," Coronado said, "and then raise a little baby boy and a little girl."

As a mom of two little ones, Coronado is setting realistic New Year's resolutions.

"It's going to be busy," she said, "so just try not to be overwhelmed."