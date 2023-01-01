Polar Bear Plungers endure Lake Michigan to aid special recreation district

Jim Alleman, left, of Lockport said plunging was, 'better than I thought. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor says the Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge is one of her favorite traditions. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

With raised arm is Dean Oliver of Boston. The water felt terrible, Oliver said. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Participants come out of Lake Michigan during the 24th Annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Mariah Coston, center, of North Chicago exits the frigid water Sunday in Waukegan. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Chloe Baughman of Lake Bluff picks up soggy gym shoes after the plunge. "It's cold, it's really cold," she said. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

It's the 50th birthday of Catina Phillips, not pictured, of North Chicago. "It's wonderful," Phillips said. "Fifty's great." Phillips and the birthday group are heading into icy Lake Michigan. Images from the 24th Annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1, 2023. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Clad in a yellow skirt and pink hat, Chloe Baughman of Lake Bluff participates Sunday in the 24th annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Morning air and Lake Michigan water temperatures closely aligned on New Year's Day in Waukegan for the 24th annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge Sunday.

The water was 38 degrees and the air temperature was 39 degrees at 10 a.m., when plunging began for 338 people.

Participants had to step down close to 18 inches into sandy waters because of ice chunks. There was no running into Lake Michigan on Sunday for plunger safety.

The Waukegan Park District and the city of Waukegan partnered to host the fundraiser at the Waukegan Municipal Beach. The Waukegan Fire Department Dive Team assisted.

"It's one of my favorite traditions," Waukegan Mayor Mayor Ann B. Taylor said

The fundraiser benefits Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County -- Waukegan, helping individuals with disabilities participate in camps, athletics, health and fitness programs and more.

"The Polar Bear Plunge is a great community event," said Kari Robinson, recreation supervisor of special recreation for the Waukegan Park District.

"We see lots of families coming out, and it's always encouraging to see people step out. And the fundraiser is to help individuals in this community with disabilities, so it's great to see people come out and support that," Robinson said.

The event fundraiser goal for 2023 was $10,000, Robinson said.

"We always hope to be around $10,000," Robinson said.

Doing a plunge event for the first time was Miss Grayslake 2022 Jaina Castiglia, 17, a college student and Grayslake North High School graduate.

Castiglia's pageant platform is encouraging people to be outdoors. Doing the plunge was "something new, figured I would just cross it off the bucket list," she said.

Taking steps into Lake Michigan was to "also be a part of a special cause," Castiglia said.

Sunday also was North Chicago resident Catina Phillips' the 50th birthday. She and a birthday group entered the water with pink helium balloons in the shape of 5 and 0.

"It's wonderful," Phillips said. "Fifty's great."