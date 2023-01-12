Neighbors in the news: Prospect Heights orthodontist installed as dental society president

• With more than 30 years of experience in orthodontics, Dr. Michael Durbin of Prospect Heights was installed as the 2023 president of the Chicago Dental Society.

Dr. Durbin has held multiple leadership positions with CDS, serving as secretary, treasurer and vice president, in addition to multiple leadership positions with the organization's Northwest Suburban Branch, including branch director and president.

As president, Dr. Durbin will lead planning efforts and preparations for the 158th Midwinter Meeting, which will offer attendees access to more than 240 courses taught by world-class speakers and leaders in dental innovation, live exhibits and networking opportunities with colleagues and friends.

Dr. Durbin is involved in the specialty of orthodontics, holding leadership positions in multiple organizations, including the American Association of Orthodontists, Midwestern Society of Orthodontists, Illinois Society of Orthodontists and the Illinois State Dental Society.

For more than 30 years, he has operated a private orthodontic practice in Des Plaines, and since 1998 is a partner at Associated Dental Specialists of Long Grove.

Attorney Elizabeth Maine Ellis has joined Lavelle Law as a partner - Courtesy of Lavelle Law

• Attorney Elizabeth Maine Ellis has joined Schaumburg-based Lavelle Law as a partner. Maine Ellis brings an extensive background in both law and business to the firm.

A graduate of Loyola University Chicago, Maine Ellis went on to earn her J.D. from the DePaul College of Law. She has developed courses and served as an instructor at Loyola's College of Arts and Sciences.

"Elizabeth's knowledge of finance, business and law will benefit clients in our growing M&A practice group, while also working with our business law, estate planning, family law and real estate clients," said Managing Partner Ted McGinn. "We are excited to the value she will bring to our partnership."

In addition to her bar certifications and certification as a family law mediator, Maine Ellis has also passed Series 66 and seven exams in the financial realm.

Dr. Nayab J. Qureshi has joined the Medical Group at Northwest Community Healthcare. - Courtesy of Northwest Community Healthcare

• Dr. Nayab J. Qureshi, a family physician, has joined the Medical Group at Northwest Community Healthcare (NCH) and is seeing patients at 199 W. Rand Road, Mount Prospect.

Dr. Qureshi graduated from the American University of Antigua. He completed his residency and internship at Michigan State University. He is board certified in family medicine.

Prior to joining NCH, Dr. Qureshi was part of the faculty for the Family Medicine Residency Program at Michigan State University.

Along with English, Dr. Qureshi is fluent in Hindi, Urdu and Spanish.

Patrick Martin was elected to the board of managers for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. - Courtesy of Cozen O'Connor

• Patrick Martin of Glen Ellyn, managing director of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, has been elected to the board of managers for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.

"We are thrilled that Patrick has been elected to our board of managers," said Dorri McWhorter, CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "Patrick grew up attending the Buehler YMCA in Palatine, and he impressed the entire board and executive team with his enthusiasm and commitment to serving the next generation of Y families in greater Chicago. We are excited to have him on the board of managers."

Directing Cozen O'Connor's government relations and public advocacy efforts in the Midwest, Martin splits his time between the firm's Chicago and Washington, D.C., offices. His practice focuses on advising highly regulated companies across a variety of business sectors and he advocates for his clients before Congress, the White House, federal agencies, and state and local governments.

Martin also serves on the board of directors of Rainbows for All Children, a national nonprofit organization based in suburban Chicago, focused on providing support for children navigating trauma or loss, and on the junior board of Catholic Charities in Chicago, where he is a member of the agency's Government Relations executive team.

