Glenview, Northbrook, North Shore events: Jan. 5-12, 2023

Join virtually for "Inciting Joy -- A Conversation with Ross Gay" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, through the Glencoe, Glenview, Northbrook, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Kick off your new year with a conversation about joy with best-selling essayist and award-winning poet Ross Gay. This discussion of his most recent collection of essays, "Inciting Joy," will explore the joy we incite when we turn our attention to what brings us together and to what we love. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; www.glenviewpl.org; www.northbrook.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Illinois Libraries Present

Virtually join the Wednesday Book Group at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, through the Glencoe Public Library. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich. All are welcome. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Virtually join the Historical Fiction Group at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, through the Glencoe Public Library for a discussion, led by Ann Perks, of the book, "Wolf Hall" by Hilary Mantel. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join the Classics & Contemporary Book Discussion at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., for a discussion of "The Code of the Woosters" by P.G. Wodehouse. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Virtually join American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through the Glencoe Public Library, for a discussion on Tony Bennett. This program will take place on Zoom. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Associated Press File Photo

The winter classic drive-in is back at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Grown-ups will decorate cardboard cars with their little ones, ages 18 months-5 years, and enjoy a storytime that will include a screening of picture books adapted into short movies. For information, glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Virtually join for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6., through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Getty Images

Join Armchair Travels at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., as travel pro Nancy McCully follows the routes of early Illinois explorers. Explore frontier towns like Bishop Hill and Nauvoo, and visit the homes of presidents Lincoln and Grant. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe" by David Maraniss at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. All are welcome to join the Nonfiction Book Group. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Jan. 5

Hebrew Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Read books, do an activity and have fun in English and Hebrew during this special bilingual storytime with local author Arianna Brooks. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. American Red Cross Blood Drive in the Y's gym. For information, (847) 272-7250 or www.redcrossblood.org.

Music and Movement with Teacher Dan: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Listen, dance sing and share in the music. Teacher Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through a variety of songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Ages 0-4 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for the event will be available Jan. 5, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Nonfiction Book Group: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe" by David Maraniss. All are welcome. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join travel pro Nancy McCully in following the routes of early explorers of Illinois. Explore frontier towns like Bishop Hill and Nauvoo, and visit the homes of Presidents Lincoln and Grant. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lego Builders: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades one-six. The library will bring out its giant stash of Lego pieces for an awesome building challenge. Registration required. Lego classes are supported by the Janet Hauser Fund. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Crafternoon!: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. No school today? Join for an afternoon of crafting fun. Stay the whole time or drop in when you'd like. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

PJ Family Storytime: 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Enjoy family time in the early evening with a pajama storytime and night-light craft under the twinkling lights. Drop in. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Google Doc/Drive Basics: Virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn how to create documents and manage your files with Google Docs and Google Drive. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Reading Reddit: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, through the Wilmette Public Library. Reddit is a social news aggregation, content rating and discussion website. How is it all those things at once? The library will show you by creating an account and exploring it together. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Google Drive Basics: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to create, upload, and manage your content, and collaborate with others. Gmail account required. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Jan. 6

Imagination Playground: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Play and build with the library's big blue blocks. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 6, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills, and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy (and fun) so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners; students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Bitty Drive-In Movie: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ages 18 months-5 years with parent or caregiver. The winter classic drive-in is back. Grown-ups will decorate cardboard cars with their little ones and enjoy a storytime that will include a screening of picture books adapted into short movies. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Career Counseling Appointments: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Consult in-person with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review, and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500, ext. 7700 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Wacky Winter Obstacle Course: 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Winter break's almost over. Drop by and let us tire your little ones out with an active program full of fun and some mess. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

First Fridays Bookstream: Virtually at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, through the Glencoe Public Library. No matter your age, if you love to read YA, the library's got reading suggestions for you. Join Glencoe librarians for recommendations and chatter on Twitch and YouTube. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sculpey Sculptures: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades five-eight learn how to mold Sculpey polymer clay to create a winter themed miniature sculpture. Register. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Public Skate: 4:50-6:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 ages 3-17; Skate rental $4. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Andrea Beaty's Questioneers Book Club Kit: Pick up Friday, Jan. 6, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Suggested for ages 3-7. The popular Book Club To-Go kits are back, this time designed for family fun. Written from the point of view of the book characters, each kit includes a wide variety of exciting activities, including puzzles, games, experiments, crafts, book swag and more. Kits will become available on the first Friday of each month and be available at the children's desk on a first-come, first-served basis. Quantities are limited. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Jan. 7

Hiking Club: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Emily Oaks Nature Center, 4650 Brummel St., Skokie. Meet other hikers while experiencing the best local trails. You'll be led on an hourlong hike at Heller Nature Center in Highland Park. Hikes are moderately paced to ensure the full enjoyment of the surrounding natural world. This is a great opportunity to socialize, exercise and enjoy the wonders of winter outdoors. Transportation is by passenger van; participants can meet the group at the trailhead, if desired. For adults ages 18 and older. $12-$15. Register. For information, (847) 674-1500, ext. 2500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories, songs and fun in Mandarin and English. Presented by local educator Ling Liu. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Preschool Fair: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Meet and talk with representatives from local preschool and child care organizations. All attendees have the chance to win a "Starting School" prize pack. Drop in. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Public Skate: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 ages 3-17; Skate rental $4. For information, www.nbparks.org.

The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Come toast Elvis Presley's 88th birthday with the annual Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular concert that celebrates the era-by-era musical career of the King. Starring tribute artists Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton, Moses Snow, The Blackwood Quartet, and The Fabulous Ambassadors. $32.50-$62.50. For information, (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org/event/elvis.

Jan. 8

Public Skate: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 ages 3-17; Skate rental $4. For information, www.nbparks.org.

GlenViewings: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Screening of "Elvis" (159 minutes, PG-13, 2022). Explores the life and music of Elvis Presley through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker. Drop in. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

A Northbrook Centennial: 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane. Exactly 100 years ago -- on Jan. 8, 1923 -- Shermerville changed its name to Northbrook. All are welcome to mark this special date in village history when Northbrook Historical Society President Judy Hughes presents a program co-hosted by the library titled "Hidden in Plain Sight: Shermerville Then -- Northbrook Now." For information and to register for the program, go to www.northbrook.info. For Historical Society information, go to www.northbrookhistory.org or call (847) 498-3404.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn the basics or improve your skills with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Beginners and seasoned players welcome. Bring chess sets, if possible. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lira Ensemble: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8305 N. Harlem Ave., Niles. The Lira Ensemble will perform a concert of Polish carols. The Lira Singers will appear in colorful, authentic regional folk outfits. The concerts are narrated in English for everyone to enjoy. $30; children/teens and students with college IDs are admitted free. Tickets are available at liraensemble.org. For information, (773) 505-8731.

Jan. 9

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for patrons, ages birth-23 months with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 9, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Raod, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 9, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 ages 3-17; Skate rental $4. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Baby Time: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies, birth-14 months with caregiver. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Time -- Stay and Play: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies 0-14 months with caregiver. After attending Baby Time, stay and play for a while. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Barry Bradford Presents -- The Year in Review and Predictions for 2023: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Bradford will look at the top stories of the year, remember famous people who died, look at the top quotes and new words of the year and fearlessly make predictions for 2023. Register. For information, www.nbparks.org.

American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin: Virtually at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through the Glencoe Public Library. Featured Jan. 9 is Tony Bennett. This program will take place on Zoom. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

3D Printing: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Dive into the world of 3D printing. Learn about the tools and programs used to successfully design, discover and print your very own 3D creations. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Food For Thought Cookbook Book Club -- Eat like an Athlete: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love browsing through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Check out one of the spotlighted cookbooks, try some recipes and bring a dish to share. The books are available for checkout at the library and through Hoopla, when available. "Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow.: Quick-Fix Recipes for Hangry Athletes" by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky; "Running on Veggies: Plant-Powered Recipes for Fueling and Feeling Your Best" by Lottie Bildirici; "The Everyday Athlete Cookbook: 165 Recipes to Boost Energy, Performance, and Recovery" by America's Test Kitchen. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Beat the Winter Blues: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Free. Love snow? Hate winter? It can be a beautiful but challenging time of year. Feeling sad or depressed is common during the winter because we have physiological responses to the "dark" days. Join NAMI in exploring the causes of Seasonal Affective Disorder and how you can set yourself up for less sadness and more joy. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Glenview Writers Group: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Hone your writing skills in a friendly, supportive environment while giving and receiving encouragement and feedback on current projects. New and experienced writers of all genres are welcome. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Jan. 10

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 10, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Toddler Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for ages 2-3 with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Financial Planning Appointment: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget, or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free, one-hour in-person consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Preference given to Winnetka-Northfield Library Card holders. Register. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for 30 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids 5 and younger with their caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Northbrook Garden Club Meets: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 1190 Western Ave., Northbrook. It is never too early to start planning for your vegetable garden. Andy Brugger, a Master Gardener and lecturer from the Illinois Extension with the University of Illinois, will be teaching all the basics of vegetable gardening including planning, site selection, vegetable selection and supplies as well as tips for preparing the soil, proper planting techniques and caring for your established garden. Planting times for warm and cool season vegetables will be discussed as well. The public is welcome. To attend, register at NBKgardenclub@gmail.com.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children of all ages with caregiver can join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills. Stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in. Space may be limited by room capacity. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Classics & Contemporary Book Discussion: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join to discuss "The Code of the Woosters" by P.G. Wodehouse. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for ages 2-3 with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Touring a Windows PC (Virtual): 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Take a tour of the fundamental workings of a Windows PC. Examine the file explorer settings and programs like browsers and word processors. (847) 256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dungeons and Dragons 5e: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. A darkness spreads through Ravenloft causing its people to suffer. Join other brave adventurers to fight back evil and complete quests. Rise through the Guild ranks to obtain great power and treasure. Age 13 and older. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

A Jazzy New Year -- Live Concert with Petra the Jazz Singer: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Experience live music with jazz vocal/guitar duo Petra van Nuis and guitarist Andy Brown. Come and enjoy the beautiful auditory landscape they create with seasonal songs of renewal and rebirth to kick off 2023. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Sensory Movie Night -- "Minions-The Rise of Gru": 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. This sensory-friendly movie viewing is intended for children with disabilities. The films have quieter volume and turned-up lights. The environment is welcoming to kids who need to move around, talk and sing during the screening. Rated PG. All ages with parent/caregiver. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

At Home Film Series: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join for a virtual discussion of "Driveways" (2021). A lonely boy accompanies his mother to clean out his late aunt's house, and ends up forming an unexpected friendship. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Local Author Meet & Greet: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stop by to meet local authors and explore their work. If you're a local author and are interested in participating, visit glenviewpl.org/local-authors for information. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Historical Fiction Group: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, through the Glencoe Public Library. Ann Perks will lead a virtual discussion of "Wolf Hall" by Hilary Mantel. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Jan. 11

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Share rhymes, bounces, and tickles on your caregiver's lap. For ages birth-12 months with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing and stories for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 11, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for you and your new baby. Ages 0-18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 11, on a first-come, first-serve basis. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Music and Movement with Teacher Dan: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Listen, dance, sing and share in the music. Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through a variety of songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Ages 0-4 with parent/caregiver. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Preschool Art Storytime: 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, ages 3-5 with an adult, celebrate art through stories, songs and hands-on activities. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the monthly Great Books Discussion Group where readers of great works discuss big questions and their answers in a friendly, welcoming setting. The January discussion title will be "Habit" by William James. Moderated by Michael Bartlett, journalist/editor and Glenview resident. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own materials. For information, contact Michael at mbartlett11@yahoo.com. Drop in. Visit, www.glenviewpl.org.

Wednesday Book Group: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, through the Glencoe Public Library. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich. All are welcome. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

iPhone/iPad Series -- Taking Great Photos with your iPhone or iPad -- Part 1: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Many people use their iPhone/iPad as their camera. This class will look at the camera controls on iPhones and iPads, as well as how to send your pictures to a photo processor for printing. This is a two-session class hosted on Zoom. A link to the discussion will be sent out the day of the program. Register. For information, (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.libcal.com For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

AncestryDNA: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn the basics of DNA testing with Ancestry.com and discover how to use your results to grow your family tree. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Sensory Playtime: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Children with disabilities and their caregivers are invited to the library for sensory activities and play. Activities include STEM activities, crafts and more. Ages 4+ with parent/caregiver. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Lego Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades K-three create a Lego project around a specific theme and take the project home. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

K-9 Reading Buddies for Finals Week: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Take a break from studying for high school finals and come pet a certified therapy dog to unwind. K-9 Reading Buddies have worked with various libraries, hospitals and other facilities on the North Shore to provide a calming presence for those under stress. Drop-in for a 10 minutes session. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Inciting Joy -- A Conversation with Ross Gay: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, through the Glencoe, Glenview, Northbrook, Wilmette, and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Kick off your new year with a conversation about joy with best-selling essayist and award-winning poet Ross Gay. This discussion of his most recent collection of essays, "Inciting Joy," will explore the joy we incite when we turn our attention to what brings us together and to what we love. Gay is the author of four books of poetry: "Against Which," "Bringing the Shovel Down," "Be Holding," winner of the PEN American Literary Jean Stein Award; and "Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude," winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; www.glenviewpl.org; www.northbrook.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

True Story Nonfiction Book Club: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Discuss critically acclaimed nonfiction books. Find out for yourself that sometimes fact truly is stranger than fiction. This quarter's selection: "When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm" by Walt Bogdanich. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Novels @ Night -Nonfiction Edition: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a lively discussion of "The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson: A Battle for Racial Justice at the Dawn of the Civil Rights Era" by Chris Joyner. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Ongoing

'Here Comes the Sun': 9 a.m.to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through Jan. 21, at Devonshire Cultural Center, 4400 Greenwood Ave., Skokie. Anatomically Correct Arts presents "Here Comes the Sun," artists support orphans in Ukraine, an exhibit of photographs of orphaned Ukrainian children and refugees by Ukrainian photographers Vera Blansh, Yuliya Bulgakova, Andriy Dubchak, Maks Levin, Grzegorz Litynski, Ruslan Lytvyn and Anatolii Stepanov, along with paintings and mixed media images of sunflowers by American artists and young artists from the Lincoln Terrace Art Studio & Gallery in Skokie. Donations from sales of artwork and funds collected during this exhibition will go to the City of Goodness Orphanage in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Free admission. For information, (224) 432-4240 or www.anatomicallycorrect.org.

Winter Reading at Northbrook Public Library: Through Jan. 31, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Reading is sweet this winter at Northbrook Public Library. Treat yourself to some good books and earn sweet prizes when you participate in the Winter Reading program, including an official Northbrook Public Library mug, and the chance to win other prizes. Winter Reading is for all ages. Learn more at www.northbrook.info/winter-reading.