 

Willow Hill shines bright under a million LED holiday lights

  • The Willow Hill holiday lights display in Northbrook runs through Jan. 1.

  • A car passes through the Willow Hill holiday lights display Tuesday in Northbrook.

By Joe Lewnard
Updated 12/21/2022 11:43 AM

With Christmas just days away, a steady stream of cars passed through the Willow Hill holiday lights display in Northbrook Tuesday evening.

One million LED lights are part of the 1.6-milelong journey along the hills of the golf course. The 12 days of Christmas, a nativity scene, toy land, the abominable snowman and a 250-footlong tunnel are part of the winter wonderland.

 

While a large lighted sign at the entrance seemingly beckons the drivers of passing cars toward the display, tickets are available in advance at willowhilllights.com for $40 per car in one-hour time slots. Pro tips on the website suggest bringing snacks and hot chocolate, and wearing pajamas.

The holiday lights display runs through Jan. 1.

