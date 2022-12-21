Willow Hill shines bright under a million LED holiday lights
Updated 12/21/2022 11:43 AM
With Christmas just days away, a steady stream of cars passed through the Willow Hill holiday lights display in Northbrook Tuesday evening.
One million LED lights are part of the 1.6-milelong journey along the hills of the golf course. The 12 days of Christmas, a nativity scene, toy land, the abominable snowman and a 250-footlong tunnel are part of the winter wonderland.
While a large lighted sign at the entrance seemingly beckons the drivers of passing cars toward the display, tickets are available in advance at willowhilllights.com for $40 per car in one-hour time slots. Pro tips on the website suggest bringing snacks and hot chocolate, and wearing pajamas.
The holiday lights display runs through Jan. 1.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.