Best bets: John Oliver, Straight No Chaser, Harlem Globetrotters & more

Comedian John Oliver brings laughs to the Chicago Theatre for four shows. Courtesy of HBO

Doo-doo doo-doo-do-doo

Take the youngsters on an adventure under the sea when the immersive "Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show" sings, dances and splashes its way through the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $27.50-$125 at rosemont.com/theatre/event-calendar/. 1 and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

The youngsters will marvel when "Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show" hits Rosemont Friday, Dec. 23. - Courtesy of Shore Fire Media

The chart-topping Straight No Chaser hits Chicago just in time for the holidays as part of the a cappella group's 25th anniversary tour. The group will share its rousing twists on holiday classics (along with some new original works) at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $25. msg.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

A cappella showstoppers Straight No Chaser bring holiday favorites to the Chicago Theatre Friday, Dec. 23. - Courtesy of Straight No Chaser

Don't expect any holiday glow when the Waco Brothers shake off Christmas with their country-punk blend at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Their hard-driving alt-rock favorites will have the intimate show up and moving. Premier seats are sold out, but standing room tickets are $20 at heynonny.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27

Looking for a little cowboy punk? Catch The Waco Brothers Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights. - Courtesy of The Waco Brothers

With their dynamic on-court antics and shot-scoring skills, the Harlem Globetrotters play two midweek games at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $18.75 at rosemont.com. 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28

John Oliver at the mic

John Oliver -- comedian, actor, Emmy and Writer's Guild Award-winning writer and host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" -- visits Chicago for some year-end laughs with a four-show run of stand-up performances at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $53.50-$125 at msg.com. 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Early NYE show

Radio personality Steve Cochran, morning host on WLS 890-AM, ushers in 2023 during an early New Year's Eve show at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Performing with him is stand-up comedian John DaCosse, who curates Raue Center's comedy series; comedian Mike Toomey, a regular on WGN Morning News; and Chicago comedy veteran Tim Benker, who hosts morning radio in Las Vegas and Houston. Tickets are $37; $25.90 for RaueNOW members. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

WLS morning radio host Steve Cochran headlines an early New Year's Eve show at the Raue Center in Crystal Lake. -

Baritone Mischa Bouvier and the pop/rock violin group The CoverGirls join the New Philharmonic for a New Year's Eve concert at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The orchestra performs Johann Strauss II's "The Blue Danube," "Hoedown" from Aaron Copland's ballet "Rodeo," and selections from film scores from "Chinatown" and "Cinema Paradiso" among others. The program also includes Bouvier singing "This Nearly Was Mine" from "South Pacific" and The CoverGirls' performing a version of John Fogerty's "Proud Mary." Tickets are $67-$77. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 1:30, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

See it while you can

• You still have about a week to check out Peppa Pig World of Play Chicago at 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. Tickets start at $32.99 for the indoor play center for preschool age children and their families. Attractions include Peppa's treehouse, Granddad Dog's garage, Rebecca Rabbit's underground adventure and more. peppapigworldofplay.com/Chicago. Various hours through Saturday, Dec. 31

Explore Prince's distinctive fashion style at "Prince: The Immersive Experience" through Dec. 31 at The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago. - Courtesy of Superfly and Alive Coverage

• "Prince: The Immersive Experience," a celebration of the late artist through an interactive trip through his life and creative process, continues through the end of the month at The Shops at North Bridge, 540 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $29.50. princetheexperience.com. Various hours through Saturday, Dec. 31