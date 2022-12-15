Sound check: I Fight Dragons, Shemekia Copeland and more

Chicago chiptune rockers I Fight Dragons keep the quest to have fun going with this weekend's Lincoln Hall show. Courtesy of I Fight Dragons

Dragons annual show

I Fight Dragons was born "from a sense of epic possibility," said primary songwriter and Glenview native Brian Mazzaferri. And the band's songs showcase that still-sparking sense of wonder. Fans can catch the fivesome's infectious chiptune-permeated rock when I Fight Dragons plays its annual preholiday show at Lincoln Hall this weekend, joined by rhythmic alt-pop band Flugel and synth-inspired indie pop from August Hotel. 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $17-$20. lh-st.com.

Shemekia Copeland shares her recent album "Done Come Too Far" at an intimate City Winery show Friday, Dec. 16. - Courtesy of Victoria Smith

Blues singer extraordinaire Shemekia Copeland brings tunes from her recent fearless album release "Done Come Too Far" to an intimate performance at Chicago's City Winery this weekend. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $38-$55. citywinery.com.

Samantha Fish and the Jesse Dayton Band team up for an evening at the Park West. - Courtesy of Samantha Fish

Samantha Fish, one of the most acclaimed blues guitarists of her generation, heads to Chicago's Park West for a night of fiery blues mixed with contemporary rock. She'll also be joined on stage by Jesse Dayton, a country-punk staple with whom Fish is releasing a new album early next year. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $26.50 for general admission. jamusa.com.

Side Street's Jingle Bell Jam

Tap into your love for music and the spirit of giving at the Side Street Studio Arts' Jingle Bell Jam fundraiser this weekend. On the concert side, local artists What To Do, The Daisy Heaves, The Subterraneans and Ceruleum take the stage at the studio. SSSA is also partnered with Pink Slip Zine for a winter coat drive and fundraiser to benefit PADs of Elgin and Mutual Aid DuPage, as well as a canned food drive to assist Food For Greater Elgin during the holidays. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $10, $5 with a donation brought to the show; purchase at the door or online at sidestreetstudioarts.com.

