Hanukkah and hakhel: Jewish 'year of assembly' even more meaningful after pandemic

In biblical times, the rabbi explained, every seventh year on the Jewish calendar was a year of assembly -- hakhel.

"In the olden days, all the Jewish people -- men, women, infants -- would come to Jerusalem to the Holy Temple for a big assembly," said Rabbi Meir Moscowitz, who heads the Chabad of Northbrook.

"This year is that seventh year," he added.

In the year 5783 on the Jewish calendar, the Chabad seeks to represent the spirit, if not the vast multitudes, of the ancient hakhel custom.

"We are celebrating the year by encouraging gatherings, coming together and inspiring each other," Moscowitz said. "This is always a special deal, and I think this year, as we come out of the pandemic, it's more meaningful and important to find opportunities to come together."

Pairing the community spirit of hakhel with Hanukkah activities, Moscowitz and Chabad of Northbrook have planned several activities with particular appeal to children.

That includes the Sunday, Dec. 11, menorah workshop the synagogue is presenting at Home Depot, 655 Lake-Cook Road in Deerfield, in conjunction with Chabad of Deerfield. Menorahs may be built, taken home and used when Hanukkah starts at sunset on Dec. 18.

"The response has been amazing," Moscowitz said. "As soon as we announced it, about two days later some of the slots were full."

Three of the five, 45-minute sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. are full, with reservations for the 2:30 p.m. and an added 4 p.m. session still being taken at chabadnorthbrook.com.

The high interest may be due to the workshops actually being held in the store. With the pandemic restricting assembly over the past couple of years, people previously had to pick up menorah kits and complete them at home.

Not this year.

Last year the kids also got a kick out of a "Gelt" drop at Chabad of Northbrook. Gelt being the Yiddish word for money, Moscowitz said.

During Hanukkah it is customary to give children coins to provide incentive "to do good things" with the money.

The kids also will get real coins, he said, but on Dec. 19 outside the Chabad, the fun begins when chocolate coins are dropped from on high using a Northbrook Fire Department ladder.

"Just another way to add excitement to the celebration," Moscowitz said.

Starting at 5 p.m. on that second night of Hanukkah, local dignitaries such as Northbrook Village President Kathryn Ciesla will help light a 12-foot menorah outside the synagogue. The event includes hot latkes and music.

Moscowitz added, plans are underway for a "Hanukkah Wonderland" at Northbrook Court during the week of the celebration.

"This year we're making an emphasis to offer more opportunities to come together and also encourage people to have their own little gatherings at home and work and school with neighbors, family and friends," Moscowitz said.