North Shore events: Dec. 8-14

Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles at the Wednesday Book Group. Join virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, through the Glencoe Public Library. All are welcome. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Virtually join Shauna Sever, cookbook author, TV and radio contributor for a special holiday event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, through the Glenview, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Sever will share her love of food, baking and some tips to make your holiday gatherings delicious. An Illinois Libraries Present program. For information, www.glenviewpl.org, www.mgpl.org, www.northbrook.info, www.skokielibrary.info, www.wilmettelibrary.info or www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Illinois Libraries Present

Join travel pros Alison Newberry and Matt Sparapani at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., for a tour of Iceland, land of fire and ice. Using a combination of amusing videos, striking photographs and informative narration, Matt and Alison share what makes this country such a wonderful destination. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

The EStrella Duo performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane. Join for a concert of dazzling four-handed piano works performed by Elena Doubovitskaya and Svetlana Belsky. For information, www.northbrook.info. Courtesy of EStrella Piano Duo

The Chicago Master Singers Christmas Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St. Beautiful Christmas carols and newer works will be performed by the Chicago Master Singers and featured instrumentalists on organ, harp and oboe, under the direction of John C. Hughes. $15-$45. For information, www.chicagomastersingers.org. Daily Herald File Photo

Wear your ugliest holiday sweater and take a few laps skating to festive holiday music at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Be sure to stick around for the Holiday Skating Exhibition following the skate. For information, www.winpark.org. Courtesy of Winnetka Park District

Watch "Polar Express" from your car at 5 p.m. Friday Dec. 9, at the Winnetka Golf Club, 1300 Oak St., in Winnetka. During the movie, each child will receive hot chocolate, a cookie, popcorn and a letter they can write to Santa. $50 per car. Register at www.winpark.org. Courtesy of Winnetka Park District

Come and join the Mystery Group at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "The Third Man" by Graham Greene, along with the film adaptation directed by Carol Reed. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Get in the holiday mood with a jazz performance of holiday classics from the John Erickson Trio at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane. Register at www.northbrook.info. Courtesy of John Erickson

Make an engraved recipe card at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Bring a treasured recipe card and the library will scan it, engrave it on wood, and cut it out to become an heirloom addition to your recipe collection. Register at www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

WK Power Networking Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at A. Perry Homes, 1220 Washington Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy in-person networking with your colleagues. $15- $20. For information, www.wilmettekenilworth.com.

Babytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies up to 24 months with songs, cuddles and bounces. For information, (847)) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Engraved Recipe Card: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Bring a treasured recipe card and the library will scan it, engrave it on wood, and cut it out to become an heirloom addition to your recipe collection. Register. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Holiday Market at The Grove's Historic Redfield Estate: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8-9; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at The Grove's Redfield Estate, 1421 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Shop for holiday gifts, decorations, personalized ornaments and gourmet foods from more than 20 of your favorite vendors. Bundle up and bring the family for outdoor activities during market hours: 1-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Families can visit and take photos with Santa. For information, (847) 299-6096 or groveheritageassociation.org.

Diabetes and the Eyes: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. This presentation from the Illinois Society for the Prevention of Blindness provides an overview of risk and symptoms of diabetes-related retinotopy, diagnosis, treatment and prevention. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore Ciné Club: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Join online for a discussion in French of a French film with English subtitles: "L'homme de Rio." You'll watch the film on your own through a streaming service such as hoopla, Kanopy, YouTube or Amazon. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. For information, (847) 858-1274.

Life of Alex Trebek: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Historical Presenter Jim Gibbons discusses the life of Alex Trebek, a Canadian-American television game show host. Gibbons will discuss Trebek's long-standing career with "Jeopardy!" and its 37 seasons until his death in 2020. Presented in-person and virtually. For information, (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Exercise with Be40Strong: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Learn to exercise safely and get stronger with this small-group personal training designed for those 60 and older. The program will be adapted to fit the needs of each individual, from beginners to consistent exercisers. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Eversee Boutique Eyecare's Ribbon-Cutting: 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Eversee Boutique Eyecare, 910 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Join to welcome and celebrate Eversee Boutique Eyecare's ribbon-cutting. For information, chamber.wngchamber.com.

Art for Big Feelings: 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. School, relationships and other challenges can lead to big emotions. Help organize those complex feelings and relieve stress through process-oriented art activities. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Art Explorers: 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come make a beautiful painting. The library will have a variety of art supplies to let your creative side shine. For children ages 5 and older. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Google Sheets Basics: Virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Plan, budget, organize, then share and collaborate with others using Google Sheets. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tween Lab: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Fun is happening in the Junior High Room. Drop in for games, crafts and more. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Summer Camp Open House: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Come learn more about the Summer Camp offerings at this in-person event. Bring the kids. Staff will lead them in activities while you talk to camp supervisors and learn about summer 2023 offerings. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Novels @ Night -- Nonfiction Edition: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join in to discuss "River of the Gods: Genius, Courage and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile" by Candice Millard. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Kwanzaa Time: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Kwanzaa is a celebration of African American heritage, unity and culture. Educator and orator Velma Gladney shares stories embracing the seven principles of Kwanzaa that will spark the imagination. Drop in. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. To register for the Zoom program, visit www.glenviewpl.org.

John Erickson Trio Holiday Jazz Concert: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Get in the holiday mood with a jazz performance of holiday classics from the popular John Erickson Trio. This concert will be held in the library's auditorium. A library card is not required to register. For information, (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info.

Gift Wrapping Techniques Kit: Library hours Thursday, Dec. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn to wrap gifts like a pro using the library's Creativebug resource. Register to pick up your kit, then follow the video on Creativebug to become a gift-wrapping expert. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Vivid Art Gallery Exhibit: Gallery hours through December at Vivid Art Gallery, 895 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. "Quietude" features the work of Angela Saxon, Matt Schaefer, Tamar Kander, Allison Svoboda, Julie Cowan and Larry Simon. Reflecting the exhibit's name, the show will include artwork that is contemplative, quiet and peaceful. For information, (224) 505-5961 or https://vividartgallery.net.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Children ages 2 and older can drop by for messy fun and to explore art, science and their own senses. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Time for Twos: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children ages 2-3 with caregiver. Join for stories and creative activities connected to that week's stories. This class is aimed at children who have not yet entered 3-year-old preschool. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Holiday Party: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Sunset Ridge Country Club, 2100 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield. For ages 55 and older. Celebrate the season with a delicious lunch at the beautifully decorated Sunset Ridge Country Club and enjoy live music by GBN Express. Sponsored by Whitehall of Deerfield. Register. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Mystery Group: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "The Third Man" by Graham Greene, along with the film adaptation directed by Carol Reed. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. The film can be streamed for about $4 through Amazon Prime, AppleTV, Google Play, The Roku Channel, Vudu, and YouTube. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Friday Film: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. View "The Lost City" (2022/112 minutes/ PG-13). A romance author and her cover model must escape an obsessive billionaire in this action adventure tale. For information, skokielibrary.info.

Winnetka Winter Express: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Winnetka Golf Club, 1300 Oak St., Winnetka. Come out and watch "Polar Express" from your car. The movie starts at 5 p.m. Please arrive an hour early. During the movie, each child will receive hot chocolate, a cookie, popcorn and a letter they can write to Santa. $50 per car. Register at www.winpark.org.

Adult Art Workshop -- Painting Ceramic Plates: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Come spend your Friday night painting ceramic plates for a loved one. Great for holiday gift-giving. $30-$35. For information, (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Teen Take & Make -- DIY Photo Snow Globe: Library hours Friday, Dec. 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn to make a winter scene snow globe with a photo of friends or family inside. Snow globe, winter decor, and instructions for preparing your photo included in pickup kit. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toot! Toot! North Shore & Western Model Railroad Club: Library hours Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy the enchantment of the Community Room filled to the brim with model railroads. Great family fun. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Wiggleworms Party!: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your little ones for music and dancing with a music teacher from the Old Town School of Folk Music. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Bilingual Beginnings -- Mandarin: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Language Academy of Park Ridge for children through age 6. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Animal Master Architects -- Lego Youth Workshop: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Be inspired by the natural innovation and engineering of the animal world and tens of thousands of Lego parts. Design and build fluttering butterflies, stomping elephants, and fierce Tasmanian devils. Apply real-world mechanical engineering concepts as you design, build, and explore your craziest ideas. For children ages 7-12. $40-$45. Register at https://registration.nsymca.org/cgi-bin/ymweb.pl. For information, (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org

Holiday Giveback -- "Blessing Bags" Packing Event: Noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Join the Y in the Blessing Bags volunteer packing event. Reserve Your Spot at: www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0b44aead29a6f94-20222. For information, (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Dungeons & Dragons: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Welcoming experienced and new players alike. Play Dungeons and Dragons 5E. Open to children in grades seven-12. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Ugly Sweater Holiday Skate: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Wear your ugliest holiday sweater and take a few laps skating to festive holiday music. Be sure to stick around for the Holiday Skating Exhibition following the skate. For information, www.winpark.org.

Holiday Skating Exhibition: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Tot through Free Skate program participants will demonstrate their skills in the annual Holiday Exhibition. For information, www.winpark.org.

My Favorite Christmas Album: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 N. Prospect, Park Ridge. The Park Ridge Chorale will present "My Favorite Christmas Album," its first holiday concert post-COVID. Familiar holiday hits include traditional songs as well as selections from Elvis, The Carpenters and more. Tickets at the door are $20 adults, $18 seniors. For information, www.parkridgechorale.com.

Chicago Master Singers Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. Beautiful Christmas carols and newer works, including the highly lauded "Christus Natus Est" by Cecilia McDowall -- performed by Chicago Master Singers and featured instrumentalists on organ, harp and oboe, under the direction of John C. Hughes. $15-$45. For information, (847) 604-1067 or www.chicagomastersingers.org.

Gingerbread House Decorating: 2 or 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Children through age 8 can join for this fun holiday program. Decorate your own gingerbread house with candy and frosting. Register. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Storytelling Performance: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Kids will share stories they have crafted during the fall session of Storytelling Club. All are welcome to attend. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Classical Concert -- EStrella Duo: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Join in the library for a concert of dazzling four-handed piano works performed by Elena Doubovitskaya and Svetlana Belsky. The program will feature music by women composers of the Romantic Era, as well as a (very young) Ukrainian composer, Olga Berman and a Fantasy on Ukrainian Folk Songs by the Grammy nominated Russian-American composer Ilya Levinson. A library card is not required to attend. Register. For information, (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info.

Chicago a cappella Presents "Hanukkah a cappella": 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Congregation Sukkat Shalom, 1001 Central Ave., Wilmette. Featured are stellar works by eight living composers -- from heartfelt prayers to jazzy and playful holiday favorites -- showcasing the creativity and vitality of American Jewish musical traditions. For information, (773) 281-7820 or www.chicagoacappella.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin: Virtually at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, through the Glencoe Public Library. Dec. 12: Irving Berlin. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Cooking Workshop for Kids -- Fun Festive Holiday Treats: 4:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Professional Chef and Summer Camp Cooking Coordinator Rachel Gibson returns. Join for this month's theme: Festive Holiday Treats. For children in grades 1-6. $45-$55. To Register: https://registration.nsymca.org/cgi-bin/ymweb.pl. For information, (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Food For Thought Cookbook Book Club -- Jewish Homestyle: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love browsing through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Check out one of the spotlighted cookbooks, try some recipes and bring a dish to share. The books are available for checkout at the library and through Hoopla, when available. "Jew-ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch," by Jake Cohen; "Eat Something: A Wise Sons Cookbook for Jews Who Like Food and Food Lovers Who Like Jews," by Evan Bloom. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Glenview Writers Group: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, through the Glenview Public Library. Hone your writing skills in a friendly, supportive environment while giving and receiving encouragement and feedback on current projects. New and experienced writers of all genres are welcome. Presented via Zoom. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org

Iceland: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join travel pros Alison Newberry and Matt Sparapani on a tour of Iceland, land of fire and ice. Using a combination of amusing videos, striking photographs and informative narration, Matt and Alison share what makes this enchanting country such a wonderful destination for the avid nature photographer. In addition to the popular sites along the Ring Road, they will share a few of their favorite off-the-beaten path gems they have discovered on their do-it-yourself adventures. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Library Board Meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Professor Moptop Presents "The Best Holiday Songs You've Never Heard": 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. From Bob Dylan to The Chipmunks, rock historian Professor Moptop will share stories and samples from some of the most under-the-radar holiday songs. A library card is not required to register. For information, (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info.

Teen Pizza Study Night: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate the return of Pizza Night. Take a break from studying for finals and eat some pizza. Pizza and snacks will be served at 7 p.m. sharp until they run out. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Update on Antisemitism in America: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Recent in-depth surveys show a lack of public awareness about the nature and scope of contemporary antisemitism. Learn about the trends in U.S. antisemitism with an analysis presented by Sarah van Loon, the Chicago regional director of the American Jewish Committee. She will discuss these trends and the efforts to combat them in the Chicago area, the broader Midwest, and across the nation. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. For information, (847) 256-5025 or ww.wilmettelibrary.info.

Classics and Contemporary Book Discussion: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. For Dec. 13, join to discuss "The Road" by Cormac McCarthy. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Forever Young: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Morton Grove Senior Center, 6140 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Fun, movement, strength, and more taught by Pnina Zygman. $4. For information, (847) 868-3070.

Low Vision Support Group: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Connect with others who have been diagnosed with an eye condition or have a family member who has vision impairment to discuss current research, assistive devices and community resources. This group is facilitated by a licensed social worker from Friedman Place, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to adults who are blind or visually impaired. Register. For information, (847) 673-7774 or www.skokielibrary.info.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs, and dramatic play for ages 4 and older. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Ornament Painting: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Children, ages 7 and older can paint and decorate an ornament. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Magic Workshop for Kids: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Learn to do incredible magic with the "Magic Team of Gary Kantor." This one-day workshop will teach children how to perform amazing tricks. Each class teaches new tricks, and each child will be given their very own magic kit to take home. For children in grades K-five. $30-$40. Register at https://registration.nsymca.org/cgi-bin/ymweb.pl. For information, (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Intro to Podcasting: Virtually at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, through the Wilmette Public Library. Thinking of starting your own podcast? Join for some best practices and pointers. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cozy PJ Storytime: 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your coziest PJs and bring your favorite lovie to enjoy stories, songs and rhymes before bedtime. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Movie Night -- "Home Alone": 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an evening at the movies. "Home Alone" is rated PG. All ages with parent/caregiver. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

At Home Film Series: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join for a virtual discussion of "Far From the Tree" (2017), a documentary that examines the experiences of families in which parents and children are profoundly different from one another. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Midwest Baking with Shauna Sever: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, through the Glenview, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Join Shauna Sever, cookbook author, TV and radio contributor for this special holiday season event. Sever will share her love of food, baking, and some tips to make your holiday gatherings delicious. For information, www.glenviewpl.org, www.mgpl.org, www.northbrook.info, www.skokielibrary.info., www.wilmettelibrary.info or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Norman Rockwell's Winter Holidays with Jeff Mishur: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Winter themes figure prominently in the work of Norman Rockwell. The quintessential American artist applied his unique sense of humor and mastery of storytelling to Christmas, New Year's, and other seasonal subjects. Art historian Jeff Mishur presents a selection of paintings to put you in the holiday spirit. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for songs and stories for your baby ages 0-18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Dec. 14, on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note: Masks are recommended for all participants age 2 and older for this Early Childhood program. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the monthly Great Books Discussion Group where readers of great works discuss big questions and their answers in a friendly, welcoming setting. The December discussion title will be "Cry, the Beloved Country" by Alan Paton. Moderated by Michael Bartlett, journalist/editor and Glenview resident. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own materials. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Morning Movie -- "American Underdog": 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. The inspirational true story of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who began as a grocery stock boy and navigated years of challenges and setbacks that could have made him set his professional football dreams aside. Instead, he went on to become a two-time NFL MVP, a Super Bowl champion, and a Hall of Fame quarterback. For information, (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Holiday Cookie Exchange & Ugly Sweater Contest: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Wear your wildest patterns and come to be seen at the ugliest sweater contest and holiday cookie exchange. A prize will be awarded for the ugliest sweater. Get in the holiday spirit by whipping up a double batch of your favorite treat -- enough to share for take-home treats and to sample as you chat. Bring recipes to exchange and an empty container so you can take home cookies. Sponsored by Whitehall of Deerfield. Register, For information, www.nbparks.org.

Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Discussion of "God Of The Piano." For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Wednesday Book Group: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, through the Glencoe Public Library. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles. All are welcome. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Blue Star Live Cooking Demos: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Blue Star Chef Susan Swanson does live cooking demos of seasonal favorites. There will be free samples for everyone to enjoy. Dec. 14: Christmas cookies; Dec. 28: Turkey leftover potpies. For information, www.abt.com.

Sensory Playtime: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Children with disabilities and their caregivers are invited to the library for sensory activities and play. Activities include STEM activities, crafts and more. Ages 4 and older with parent/caregiver. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Studio For Kids -- Ornaments: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Personalize an ornament with the laser engraver in the Studio. Also learn the basics of adding text to a project in CorelDraw. Ages 9 and older. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Gingerbread House Decorating: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Winnetka Park District Administration Center Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Using a variety of sweets and candies, children will use their creativity and imagination to design and decorate a one-of-a-kind gingerbread house. Parents are strongly encouraged to stay and participate to create a lasting holiday memory. Dress accordingly. Space for this event is limited. Register at www.winpark.org.

K-9 Reading Buddies for Finals Week: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Take a break from studying for high school finals and come pet a certified therapy dog to unwind. K-9 Reading Buddies have worked with various libraries, hospitals and other facilities on the North Shore to provide a calming presence for those under stress. Drop-in for 10 minutes. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

HeartSaver CPR/AED Class: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Wilmette Fire Station 26, 1304 Lake Ave., Wilmette. All courses are taught by Wilmette firefighters certified by the American Heart Association. Per person costs: HeartSaver CPR/AED course $25; the BLS Healthcare Provider course $75. Contact at least five business days prior to the class date. For information, www.wilmette.com.

Graphic Novel Book Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Love graphic novels? Discuss this month's selection, "Tidesong," by Wendy Xu, and make your own comic book art. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Santa's Mailbox: Through Dec. 20, at Winnetka Park District, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Children can drop off their letters to Santa in this special mailbox through Dec. 20, when Santa's elves will pack up the mailbox and send the letters to the North Pole. Make sure to include names and a return address to ensure the elves know where to send Santa's response. For information, www.winpark.org.

Georgiana & Kitty -- Christmas at Pemberley': Runs through Saturday, Dec. 24, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The beloved characters from Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" return for a third and final installment of the Pemberley trilogy. The youngest Darcy and Bennet sisters have become fast friends, and eagerly await the arrival of Georgiana's secret correspondent. Mix-ups of manners and an overprotective big brother keep romance from unfolding easily. But music, ambition, friendship and sisterhood lead to happiness ... and a love story that spans a lifetime. $35- $55. For information, https://northlight.org.

'It's a Wonderful Life' -- A Live Radio Play: Runs through Dec. 30, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Don't miss the 10th and final year of everyone's favorite holiday tradition, "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." Only seven actors bring the entire town of Bedford Falls to life in a 1946 radio play -- complete with sound effects -- to tell the story of George Bailey, whose troubles lead him to wish he had never been born. He is visited by the angel Clarence who comes to Earth on Christmas Eve to help George realize how many lives he has touched and just how blessed he has been and how different the world would be had he never been there. For information, https://oillamptheater.org.

'A Christmas Story, The Musical': 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; and 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, with select Thursday 1 p.m. shows, through Jan. 1, at The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive. Lincolnshire. This show brings the beloved 1983 movie about the Parker family to musical life on stage. Directed by Jeff Award-winner Scott Weinstein with musical direction by Jeff Award-winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Tiffany Krause. $59-$64. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights: 5-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$34.99. santasrocknlights.com.

Sparkle Light Festival: Various dates and times through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Immersive displays of millions of holiday lights and outdoor holiday activities including train rides, winter tubing and themed mazes. Food and beverages available. $25. sparklerosemont.com.

Willow Hill Lights Show: Runs 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, weather permitting, at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook. Willow Hill Lights is a drive-through, family holiday event featuring a 1.6 mile route with over one million lights, three drive-through tunnels and a 30-foot Christmas tree. Come see the abominable snowman and Rudolph and his reindeer pals as well as many other holiday favorites such as the Twelve Days of Christmas and Frosty and his friends. One price per car. Entrance is on Willow Road near Route 43 (Waukegan Road) in between I-94 and I-294. $40. Tickets are available by one-hour increment time slots. For tickets, willowhilllights.com. For information, (847) 722-2129, (847)-480-7888 or willowhillswintermagic.com.

Winter Reading at Northbrook Public Library: Through Jan. 31, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Reading is sweet this winter at Northbrook Public Library. Through Jan. 31, treat yourself to some good books and earn sweet prizes when you participate in the Winter Reading program, including an official Northbrook Public Library mug, and the chance to win other prizes. Winter Reading is for all ages (birth-adult). Learn more at www.northbrook.info/winter-reading.