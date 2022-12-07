Dining out: Andy's adds seasonal flavors, Krampus Bar Krawl roams through Elgin

Festive treats

If December is a time to indulge, then consider Andy's Frozen Custard's new seasonal flavors. The Santa Brownie Jackhammer is a blend of candy cane bits, brownie pieces, vanilla frozen custard and hot fudge down the middle, while the Santa Brownie Sundae tops the frozen custard with the same garnishes. And then there's the Andy Nog Shake, which mixes eggnog into vanilla frozen custard. They're available through Jan. 3.

Andy's Frozen Custard has locations throughout the suburbs; eatandys.com/.

Bourbon & Tequila Tasting

Warm up with Sideouts Bourbon & Tequila Tasting starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The $79 ticket includes up to eight tastings and heavy appetizers. Purchase a ticket in advance at 3dsideouts.com/events/bourbon-tequila-tasting/ to get a free gift.

Sideouts is at 4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake, (847) 526-7174, 3dsideouts.com/.

Krampus Bar Krawl

Get dressed up in your best ugly sweater, over-the-top holiday attire or krampus or angel costume for the Downtown Elgin Krampus Bar Krawl starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Meet at the Elgin Public House, 219 E. Chicago St., for 12 Beers of Christmas and the themed cocktail Belsnickels Cookie. Then at 7 p.m. head to Vern's Tavern, 76 S. Grove Ave., to try the Spicy Krampus Margarita. Then it's on to Kubo Sushi and Sake Lounge, 70 S. Grove Ave., at 8 p.m. for the Krampus Killer (cranberry ginger cocktail). The final stop is the Martini Room, 161 E. Chicago St., at 9 p.m. for the Krampus Mule and Naughty Old Fashioned, the Krampus Kostume Kontest and to hear Alpine Thunder perform at 9:30 p.m. Best of all: the bar crawl is free. For details, see facebook.com/KrampuslaufElginIL.

Little Caesars is offer a special promo on its Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza for a limited time. - Courtesy of Little Caesars

Little Caesars is upping the ante when it comes to their Detroit-style pizza. Here's the deal: For anyone who has been disappointed by a Detroit-style pizza from anywhere other than Little Caesars, report the issue to detroitstylecompensation.com/ or (833) 428-DEEP to receive a $3 off promo code for a Little Caesars Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza.

Little Caesars has locations across the suburbs; littlecaesars.com/en-us/.

Candle Light Dinner

In time for the holidays, Niche is hosting a special three-course Candle Light Dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The $75 meal, with the option of a $30 wine pairing, includes a first course of littleneck clam risotto with crispy shaved Brussels sprouts and champagne-poached pears paired with Brendel, Sparkling Rose, Napa Valley, California 2019. Next up is roasted veal strip loin with honey-poached acorn squash, crispy rutabaga pave and foie gras sauce albufera paired with Saint Cosme, Cotes Du Rhone, France 2021. Cap off the dinner with butterscotch pot de crème paired with Chateau Guiraud, Sauternes, France 2010. Reserve a seat at (630) 262-1000.

Niche is at 14 S. Third St., Geneva, nichegeneva.com/.

Seasonal sippers

• For a limited time, Morton's The Steakhouse has added the Golden Espresso cocktail (a hazelnut espresso martini garnished with golden coffee beans and a white chocolate espresso rim) to its menu. Morton's is at 1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/event/holiday-cocktail/.

• Santa's Secret Stache is Chili's margarita of the month for December. The drink, which is a blend of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blackberry, strawberry puree and fresh sour, comes with a reusable Santa's moustache straw. Chili's has locations across the suburbs; chilis.com/cocktails-and-bar-drinks/margarita-of-the-month.

Dining with Santa

• Crust Brewing is getting ready to host Santa from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, when he will meet and take photos with guests. While there, consider trying some of Crust's new seasonal dishes, including the Hogs & Kisses pizza (pancetta, pineapple, lemon arugula and a drizzle of hot honey for $21), Tuscan chicken handheld (grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, mozzarella and pistachio pesto on a French roll for $17) and the new Christmas ale Gett'n Blitzen'd. Crust is at 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (630) 653-5500, crustbrewing.com/event/santa-visits/.

• Call Katie's Kitchen to secure your spot to see St. Nick during the Breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Katie's is at 623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/.

• Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.