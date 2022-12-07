Best Bets: Marie Osmond at the Genesee, Margaret Cho at Chicago Improv

The a cappella ensemble Voctave performs at the McAninch Arts Center on Sunday, Dec. 11. Courtesy of Voctave

Holidays with Marie

Singer Marie Osmond brings some holiday sparkle to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., with her show "A Symphonic Christmas Tour." Along with festive classics, the entertainment icon will present some of her favorites from her six decades on stage and screen. $50-$99. geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Margaret Cho live

Comedian, TV actress and off-Broadway veteran Margaret Cho headlines the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $33. (847) 240-2001 or improv.com/chicago. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Holiday Spectacular

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra joins the Elgin Master Chorale to perform favorite carols during its annual Holiday Spectacular Concert at the Raue Center, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Timothy Semanik conducts. Tickets start at $53, $37.10 for RaueNOW members. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Jazzy Nutcracker

The Music Institute of Chicago presents its annual "Duke It Out! Nutcracker," which pairs Tchaikovsky's classical ballet with the Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn jazz version at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston. The performance is also available via livestream. $10. (847) 448-8326 or musicinst.org. 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Chicago a cappella debuts its "Hanukkah a cappella" concert this weekend. - Courtesy of Chicago a cappella

• Chicago a cappella debuts its new show "Hanukkah a cappella," showcasing eight works by Jewish composers ranging from prayers to holiday tunes. $35, $45. (773) 281-7820 or chicagoacappella.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park, Chicago; 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Congregation Sukkat Shalom, 1001 Central Ave., Wilmette

• The a cappella ensemble Voctave performs holiday favorites as part of their "Spirit of the Season" concert at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $65-$75. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Lee Greenwood heads up a salute to veterans at the Arcada Theatre Saturday, Dec. 10. - Associated Press

The Arcada Theatre presents a live concert event, "Proud to be an American -- A Salute to Veterans," featuring country music's Lee Greenwood, United States Air Force Sergeant Rene Polk singing the national anthem, military members participating in the opening ceremonies and more, all livestreamed to more than 200 USO Centers around the world and U.S. Army bases across the Midwest. Tickets ($39-$99) are available at the Arcada, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, or at arcadalive.com. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

The Ides of March, featuring Jim Peterik, plays a holiday show at the Des Plaines Theatre Sunday, Dec. 11. -

With rocking guitars blazing, Grammy-winning Jim Peterik and The Ides of March present a Christmas show -- part of the band's 55th anniversary celebration -- at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $39-$69. desplainestheatre.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Celtic Christmas

The Celtic Women are joined by members of the Chicago Philharmonic for "A Christmas Symphony," with selections including "Silent Night" and the ancient Gaelic carol "Dia do Bheatha" along with popular holiday songs such as "Sleigh Ride" and "Deck the Halls," at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $39. auditoriumtheatre.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

The Celtic Women and the Chicago Philharmonic celebrate the holidays in concert at the Auditorium Theatre. - Courtesy of The Celtic Women

Chicago Human Rhythm Project presents dancer Jumaane Taylor and The Jazz Hoofing Quintet in a performance at the Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth Court, Chicago. $50, $75. chicagotap.org. 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12

Million Dollar Christmas

The Million Dollar Quartet crew brings the exuberance of the Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash era to the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, with a holiday twist in "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas," a jukebox revue featuring interpretations of spirited faves. $35-$75 at geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15