Spotlight: Itasca native reprises her role as Cindy Lou Who in darkly comic 'Who's Holiday!'

Veronica Garza plays 40-something Cindy Lou Who recalling her fateful Christmas Eve encounter with the Grinch in Theater Wit's remount of "Who's Holiday!" Courtesy of Charles Osgood

Cindy Lou, who?

Itasca native Veronica Garza reprises her role as Cindy Lou Who in Theater Wit's remount of "Who's Holiday!" Matthew Lombardo's adults-only comedy about the little girl who befriended the Grinch fast-forwards some 40 years to find the booze-guzzling, cigarette-smoking Cindy Lou reminiscing on the fateful night that changed her life.

Previews at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $24-$50. Masks required. (773) 975-8150 or theaterwit.org.

Janyce Caraballo plays Georgiana Darcy and Samantha Newcomb plays Kitty Bennet in Northlight Theatre's premiere of "Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley," the final installment of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's Jane Austen-inspired trilogy. - Courtesy of Greg Inda

Northlight Theatre premieres "Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley," the third and final production in Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's Christmas at Pemberley series inspired by Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice." Set during the holidays, this installment centers on younger sisters Georgiana Darcy, an accomplished pianist wary of romance, and best friend Kitty Bennet, a bright-eyed optimist, both of whom are ready for romantic adventures.

Previews at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; 2:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 1; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The show opens Dec. 2. $30-$89. Masks recommended; masks required for audience members sitting in rows A and B. (847) 673-6300 or northlight.org.

Julie Proudfoot, left, and Willow James co-direct Proudfoot's docudrama "Title X," featuring two actors playing eight females responding to the 2020 law prohibiting health care providers from referring patients for abortion care and blocking Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funds. - Courtesy of Jabari Khaliq

Artemisia Theatre premieres a docudrama by founder and producing artistic director Julie Proudfoot inspired by Title X, the federal program created in 1970 to provide family planning and health services to lower-income women through grants to public health departments and health centers. Proudfoot wrote the play in response to the 2020 law prohibiting health care providers from referring patients for abortion care and blocking Planned Parenthood from receiving Title X funds. Melanie McNulty and Tricia Rodriguez each play eight female characters reacting to the law, among them a 17-year-old, a director of a women's clinic, a member of Operation Rescue, a conservative congresswoman and a sexual assault survivor.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and runs through Dec. 18 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. The show is intended for mature audiences. $25-$40. Masks required. (773) 975-8150, theaterwit.org or artemisiatheatre.org.

Metropolis' 'Carol'

Steve Connell returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's production of "A Christmas Carol," a play-with-music adapted by Krista Scott, with music arrangements by George Maurer. Robin M. Hughes directs.

Performances at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and through Dec. 24 at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $45, $50. Masks recommended. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

In other news

Check with theaters about their COVID-19 policies.

• Previews continue for American Blues Theater's 21st production of "It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago." Adapted from Frank Capra's beloved 1946 film about an everyman whose wealth is friendship, the ABT production unfolds as a 1940s radio broadcast with vintage commercials and original music. It opens Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago. Masks recommended. (872) 205-9681 or americanbluestheater.com.

• The Chicago Children's Theatre remounts its toddler-friendly "Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party." The interactive puppet show with music runs through Dec. 24 at 100 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. Masks recommended for everyone 2 and older. (312) 374-8835 or chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

• If you can't find a Second City holiday revue, you're not trying very hard. "The Best of the Second City Holidays" runs through Dec. 31 at 230 W. North Ave., Chicago. The revue "What the Elf?" runs through Jan. 1 and "The Second City's Holiday Improv Brunch" runs Sunday, Nov. 27, through Jan. 1 at the same location. (312) 337-3992 or secondcity.com.

• Drury Lane Theatre for Young Audiences stages a 60-minute adaptation of "A Christmas Carol," complete with special effects and falling snow. It runs Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 30 at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Masks optional. (630) 530-8300 or drurylanetheatre.com.

• Copley Theatre presents The Second City holiday revue "I Saw Mommy Kissing the Second City" from Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 23 at 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Masks optional. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

• Oil Lamp Theater transforms its Glenview space into a 1940s radio station for its production of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." Performances run Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 30 at 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. (847) 834- 0738 or oillamptheater.org.

• In another nod to radio days, Steel Beam Theatre presents its version of "Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Radio Show" beginning Friday, Nov. 25, at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

• Performances begin Friday, Nov. 25, for Jedlicka Performing Arts Center's production of "A Christmas Story, The Musical" adapted from Bob Clark's beloved 1983 film about a young boy who desperately wants a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Performances run through Dec. 10 at Morton College, 3801 S. Central Ave., Cicero. (708) 656-8000, ext. 2230, or jpac.online.

• Joseph Jefferson Award winner Heidi Kettenring channels Karen Carpenter for her holiday cabaret show "Merry Christmas Darling, Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter." Kettenring performs Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27, at the Venus Cabaret Theatre, Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. (773) 360-7365 or mercurytheaterchicago.com.

• Nuns4Fun reprises "Christmas Bingo: It's A Ho-Ho-Holy Night," an interactive show led by bingo caller Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, who answers questions like Why were the three wise men so lost? And did Santa babysit Jesus? Performances begin Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 404-7336 or greenhousetheater.org.

• For the first time, the multidisciplinary collective Manual Cinema will present "Manual Cinema's A Christmas Carol," incorporating actors, puppeteers and musicians, on stage. Performances run Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 24 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. (847) 242-6000 or writerstheatre.org.

• Stand-up comedian and podcaster Giulio Gallaroti headlines The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 26. He's followed by Beth Stelling, whose one-hour special is currently streaming on HBO Max, on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Mohammed "Mo" Amer, who stars in the Netflix series "Mo" about a Palestinian refugee seeking asylum in Texas, headlines six shows at the Chicago theater Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 1-3. Masks recommended. (773) 697-3830 or thedentheatre.com/.

• The Annoyance Theatre remounts "It's Christmas (expletive)," a dark comedy about a dysfunctional family spending the holidays together. The show runs Saturdays through Dec. 17 at 851 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 697-9693 or theannoyance.com.

• ComedySportz members improvise a 60-minute holiday tuner as part of "Trapped in a Holiday Musical" running through Dec. 31 at Piper's Alley, 230 W. North Ave., Chicago. (312) 337-3992 or cszchicago.com.

• A Theater in the Dark's audio play version of "A Christmas Carol in the Dark" streams through Jan. 1. See atheaterinthedark.com.

• Cirque du Soleil announced fans can receive up to 30% off select "Corteo" tickets if they purchase them before Monday, Nov. 28. "Corteo" plays Hoffman Estates' NOW Arena June 1-4. For tickets, see cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

• A Red Orchid Theatre named actor/vocalist Audrey Billings its new managing director. She will work with artistic director Kirsten Fitzgerald to oversee day-to-day operations, programming and the company's growth.

• Chicago Youth Shakespeare, a company that "put Shakespeare in the hands of Chicago area teens" announced it will close after nine years. The company bows out Dec. 28 with a music-infused reading of "As You Like It" featuring actors from previous productions. See chicagoyouthshakespeare.org.

• Black Ensemble Theater announced its 2023 season will begin Feb. 23 with "Reasons: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire." That's followed on May 20 with "The Real Housewives of Motown," a showcase of Motown's female icons. Next up is "Chaka Kahn-Chaka Kahn" (Aug. 19-Oct. 15), a salute to the soul singer. The season concludes with BET's signature work, "The Other Cinderella" (Nov. 11-Jan. 14, 2024), which puts a multicultural spin on the beloved fairy tale. Performances take place at 4450 N. Clark St., Chicago. (773) 769-4451 or blackensemble.org.