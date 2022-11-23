Best Bets: Pentatonix, Chicago Tardis, Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic and more

The Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix brings a little Christmas to the Allstate Arena Thursday, Dec. 1. Courtesy of Pentatonix

Celebrating 'Dr. Who'

Fans of the British sci-fi series "Dr. Who" will converge on the Westin Chicago Lombard, 70 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard, for Chicago Tardis, the annual convention featuring appearances by the Seventh Doctor played by Sylvester McCoy, along with several actors who played The Doctor's companion, including Sophie Aldred, Loren Cornelius and Frazer Hines. Plus, there's a costume contest and parade, gaming, vendors and artists, a dance party and karaoke, meet and greets and more. Friday and Sunday: Adults: $40, kids 6-12: $20; Saturday: Adults: $50, kids 6-12: $25. chicagotardis.com. 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, through 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Optical illusions

Along with its permanent optical illusion exhibitions designed to educate and entertain, the Museum of Illusions, 25 E. Washington St., Chicago, has added holiday-related activities, including a scavenger hunt, beginning Friday, Nov. 25, and running through Dec. 31. Adults: $23; kids 5-12: $18; seniors 60+ and military with ID: $21. moichicago.com. 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily

Rubber duckies are among the illuminated attractions at Light Up the Lake opening Friday, Nov. 25, at Chicago's Navy Pier. - Courtesy of Navy Pier

Light Up the Lake -- an interactive holiday experience incorporating light sculptures, a lighted birch tree maze, ice skating, a holiday train and visit with Santa -- opens Friday, Nov. 25, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Adults: $27, kids 3-12: $17. navypier.org/light-up-the-lake. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31

Fans can sing along with the 1965 film "The Sound of Music" at Chicago's Music Box Theatre. - Daily Herald file photo

If your favorite things include Rodgers and Hammerstein's score for "The Sound of Music," you're in luck. The Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, hosts its annual singalong to a screening of the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. The screening includes subtitles and is preceded by a costume contest for prizes. Adults: $14; kids 12 and younger: $10. musicboxtheatre.com. 1 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26; noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27; and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3-4

Holiday Magic returns to Brookfield Zoo Friday, Nov. 25. - Courtesy of CZS

More than two million lights stretching more than two miles make up the Holiday Magic light display opening Friday, Nov. 25, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. There's also illuminated animal sculptures, a tunnel of lights, a skating rink ($7 per person), a drop-off for letters to Santa and more. Adults: $24.95, kids 3-11: $17.95; 65+: $19.95; parking: $13.40. czs.org. 3-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27; Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 30, Dec. 1-4, 7-11, 14-18; Monday through Saturday, Dec. 26-31

Chicago blues

Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning and Blues Foundation Hall of Fame inductee Billy Branch heads to Aurora for a night of hometown blues at Aurora's The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave. $20-$25 (plus $5 if purchased at the door) at themusicvenue.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Eagles' tribute

Heartache Tonight brings The Eagles' concert experience to the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. This show touches on all eras of the Eagles, even Don Henley's solo "Heart of the Matter." $30-$37; $21-$25.90 for RaueNOW members at events.rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

The Orion Ensemble -- Diana Schmuck, left, Florentina Ramniceanu, Kathryn Pirtle and Judy Stone -- premiere "Homage to Emily Dickinson" during concerts in Evanston, Chicago and Aurora. - Courtesy of Devon Cass

The Orion Ensemble continues its 30th anniversary season this weekend with the premiere of "Homage to Emily Dickinson," written for the ensemble by Jackson Berkey, co-founder of Mannheim Steamroller. The program also includes Berkey's "Earth Voices for Violin, Clarinet, Cello and Piano," which he composed for the group in 2000. Adults: $30; seniors: $25; students: $15. orionensemble.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora

Sparkling harmonies

The Grammy-winning a cappella pop group Pentatonix rings in the holiday season with "A Christmas Spectacular Tour" at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. The show will feature songs from the group's recently released album, "Holidays Around The World." Girl Named Tom, season 21 winners of "The Voice," will open. Tickets start at $40 at ticketmaster.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1

Get slimed at the interactive, family-friendly Sloomoo Institute in Chicago. - Courtesy of the Sloomoo Institute

The Sloomoo Institute, where families can create their own slime, stand under a slime waterfall and walk in a slime lake, opened this month at 820 N. Orleans St., Chicago. General admission: $39; enhanced experience: $69. sloomooinstitute.com. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday