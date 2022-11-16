Best Bets: Holiday light shows shine bright across the suburbs

The Chicago Philatelic Society's annual stamp show comes to the Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca this weekend.

The Amaze Light Festival inaugurates its new Tinley Park home this year. Courtesy of Amaze Light Festival

Light up the season

• Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe, presents Lightscape, showcasing new light-filled installations including the Winter Cathedral and a re-imagined fire garden. Adults: $30 for members, $32 for nonmembers; kids: $14 for members, $16 for nonmembers; free for kids 2 and younger. Additional $2 if purchased the day of the event. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape. Various times and dates through Jan. 8

• The Amaze Light Festival, an immersive winter wonderland consisting of 3D lighted decor and live performances, opens in its new home at Odyssey Fun World, 19111 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. $30-$86, plus family and VIP options. amazelightfestival.com. Various times and dates from Friday, Nov. 18, through Jan. 8

Lisle's Morton Arboretum presents the 10th annual Illumination: Tree Lights starting Saturday. - Courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

• Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, marks the 10th anniversary of Illumination: Tree Lights showcasing 18 different light features created exclusively for the Arboretum, extending along a tree-lined walking trail. The display includes six new spectacles created in celebration of the arboretum's centennial year in 2022. New this year is a color-filled tunnel leading into the Arboretum's Grand Garden, where the grand finale features lasers and lights set to music. Tickets range from $11 to $27. mortonarb.org. Various times and dates from Saturday, Nov. 19, through Jan. 7

• The Village of Rosemont debuts the Sparkle Light Festival consisting of immersive light displays, train rides, winter tubing and mazes at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. $20 for kids, $25 for adults, premium packages available. sparklerosemont.com. Various times and dates from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Jan. 1

The Sparkle Light Festival takes over Rosemont's Impact Field with immersive light displays, rides and more starting Wednesday, Nov. 23. - Courtesy of Sparkle Light Festival

The Chicago Philatelic Society brings its annual postage stamp show and philatelic expo CHICAGOPEX to the Northwest suburbs for three days of discussions, exhibitions and vendors at the Westin Chicago Northwest, 400 Park Blvd., Itasca. Collections, display competitions and rare materials will be available for enthusiasts of all levels. Free admission and parking. chicagopex.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Chicago Opera Theater presents the Chicago premiere of "King Roger" at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago this weekend. - Courtesy of Chicago Opera Theater

Chicago Opera Theater launches its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere of the Polish-language opera "King Roger," a Polish-language opera presented with English subtitles, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. The opera, by composer Karol Szymanowski and librettist Jarosław Iwaszkiewicz, is about a king who must decide how to deal with a shepherd who begins to express religious beliefs that run contrary to the crown's. $25-$165. chicagooperatheater.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Cat Stevens tribute

Channeling the heart, soul and classic rock stylings of singer-songwriter Cat Stevens ("Peace Train," "Morning Has Broken"), Ron Vincent brings his tribute (and uncanny resemblance) to the artist to the Raue Center, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, for "An Evening With Cat Stevens." $30-$37, $21-$25.90 for RaueNOW members at events.rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

The Museum of Science and Industry hosts its annual Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibits. - Courtesy of the Museum of Science and Industry

The Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, hosts its 80th edition of "Christmas Around the World," showcasing more than 50 trees representing decorations from cultures from around the world. Accompanying the trees are "Holidays of Light" displays devoted to Chinese New Year, Diwali, Kwanzaa, Ramadan, Hanukkah, Visakha Puja Day and St. Lucia Day. $12.95 for kids, $21.95 for adults. (773) 684-1414 or msichicago.org. Various times and dates through Jan. 8

Countertenor Reginald Mobley performs with Music of the Baroque.

Grammy Award-nominated countertenor Reginald Mobley joins Music of the Baroque and the Music of the Baroque Chorus for a concert conducted by Nicholas Kraemer. The program includes George Frideric Handel's arias, J.S. Bach's Brandenburg Concerto #4 and other works. $25-$100. baroque.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago

Thanksgiving Parade

American Blues Theater, Music Theater Works, Ballet Folklorico Sones Mexicanos, Chicago Korean Dance Company, Danza Azteca Xochitl-Quetzal and other artists will be joined by the Lake Zurich High School marching band, Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline, Jesse White Tumbling Team, The Barefoot Hawaiians from Prospect Heights and the Thistle and Heather Highland Dancers from Downers Grove and others for Chicago's annual Thanksgiving Parade. Free; VIP seating is available for $60. 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, along Chicago's State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street