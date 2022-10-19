Best Bets: Carrie Underwood, D.L. Hughley, Tony Danza and Gladys Knight

The Field Museum's new exhibition "Death: Life's Greatest Mystery" examines the impact death has on human culture and the natural world. Figures like this, made by Mexican artists, reflect ordinary activities loved ones may have done in life. Courtesy of The Field Museum

Carrie Underwood heads to Rosemont's Allstate Arena with her "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour" Saturday, Oct. 22. Associated Press, 2021

Stage 'boss'

With a dash of wit laced with musical charm, TV's Tony Danza ("Taxi," "Who's the Boss?") brings his "Tony Danza: Standards & Stories" show to the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Danza presents a look behind the scenes of his TV and stage experiences, along with a collection of favorites from the great American songbook (plus a little soft shoe). $29-$99 at arcadalive.com. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Comedian Tony Danza presents "Tony Danza: Standards & Stories" at the Arcada Theatre Friday, Oct. 21. - Associated Press, 2016

The Field Museum, 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, opens "Death: Life's Greatest Mystery," a new, multisensory, interactive exhibition examining death's impact on human culture and on the natural world. "Death can be hard to talk about, so we're excited that this exhibition will be a safe and welcoming place for visitors to get curious, ask some questions and explore all the different answers offered by the natural world as well as human cultures," said exhibition developer Meredith Whitfield in a prepared statement. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission ranges from $27 to $114. (312) 922-910 or fieldmuseum.org. Opens Friday, Oct. 21

D.L. Hughley performs this weekend at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg. - Associated Press

Comedian, author, sitcom star, syndicated radio and game show host D.L. Hughley headlines the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets cost $44-$54. (847) 240-2001 or improv.com/chicago. 3, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Craig Morgan brings his "God, Family, Country Tour" to the Des Plaines Theatre this weekend. - Courtesy of Nate Griffin

Craig Morgan -- country star, Army veteran and more recently TV personality on the CBS/Paramount+ series "Beyond the Edge" -- visits the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, with his "God, Family, Country Tour." Morgan will share songs from his upcoming album and stories from his just-released memoir, "God, Family, Country." $49 at desplainestheatre.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Carrie Underwood

Multiplatinum country artist Carrie Underwood brings "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour" to the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Special guest Jimmie Allen joins her Saturday. $39-$150 at rosemont.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Halloween Spooktacular

The New Philharmonic celebrates the season with a couple of bewitching performances at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The spooktacular program includes: J.S. Bach and Leopold Stokowski's "Toccata and Fugue in D Minor," popularized in the film adaptation of "Phantom of the Opera"; Hector Berlioz's "March to the Scaffold" from "Symphonie Fantastique"; Richard Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries," used in the film "Apocalypse Now"; and selections from Jacques Offenbach's comic operetta "Orpheus in the Underworld." Kirk Muspratt conducts. $53. atthemac.org or (630) 942-4000. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Gladys Knight brings her soulful hits to the Arcada Theatre Saturday, Oct. 22. -

The Empress of Soul Gladys Knight ("Midnight Train to Georgia," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," "That's What Friends Are For") presents an intimate evening of timeless classics when the seven-time Grammy winner takes the stage at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$149 at arcadalive.com. 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Oct 22

Why do birds ...

"Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters," the longest-running tribute to the chart-topping group, brings its touring act to The James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake, for a matinee of classic pop. $30; $28 for seniors and military; $15 for students at jlcenter.clcillinois.edu or (847) 543-2300. 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Richie Faulkner and Judas Priest bring the "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour with Queensrÿche to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre Tuesday, Oct. 25. - Associated Press, 2018

With blistering guitar solos and a stage show that embodies metal's rise, Judas Priest blows into town next week for a show at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour also features special guest Queensrÿche. $99-$199 at geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25