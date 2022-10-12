Dining out: Sweet! Andy's adds limited-time pumpkin, apple pie flavors

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Apple Pie Concretes will be back on the menu at Andy's Frozen Custard. Courtesy of Andy's Frozen Custard

Seasonal sweets

Andy's Frozen Custard recently added some new flavors for fall: The S'mores Jackhammer (a blend of vanilla frozen custard, hot fudge, graham crackers and marshmallow crème) and the Pumpkin Pie Concrete (made with a whole slice of pumpkin pie!). And on Wednesday, Oct. 19, look for the Apple Pie Concrete (frozen custard mixed with a whole slice of fresh-baked apple pie) and the Apple Pie sundae (topped with apple pie and crème caramel). The new flavors will be available through Thanksgiving.

Andy's has locations throughout the suburbs. eatandys.com/.

In October, Le Colonial is donating 100% of the proceeds from the Strawberry and Thai Basil Mojito to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation. - Courtesy of Michael Anthony

Throughout October, Le Colonial is honoring Breast Cancer Awareness month by offering the Strawberry and Thai Basil Mojito for $18, of which 100% of the proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation. The pink drink is a blend of Diplomatico Blanco Rum, lime juice, fresh strawberries and Thai basil leaves.

Le Colonial is at 655 Forest Ave., Lake Forest, lakeforest.lecolonial.com/, and 57 E. Oak St., Chicago, chicago.lecolonial.com/.

Florida Stone Crab returns

For those who love Florida Stone Crab, Saturday is your lucky day as Truluck's is bringing them back finally. The specialty crab, which are caught daily in the Gulf of Mexico, cooked, packed on ice and then flown to Truluck's, will be available Oct. 15 through May 2023. Orders come in medium (2-3 ounces), large (3-5 ounces) and jumbo (5-8 ounces) sizes and are pre-cracked, chilled and served with a specialty mustard. They're available at market price.

Truluck's is at 9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/locations/rosemont-illinois/.

Sweetest Day!

Saturday is Sweetest Day, so Oaken Bistro + Bar is offering a special dinner-dance date as a way to honor the day. Starting at 6 p.m., couples can learn to rumba during a 60-minute dance class led by instructor Denita Inez in the private ballroom. Dinner is up next, featuring a choice of appetizer to share, two entrees, a glass of wine and dessert. It's $199 per couple. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/.

Oaken Bistro + Bar is in The Forester Hotel, 200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, oakenbistro.com/.

Truluck's is bringing back Florida Stone Crab starting on Saturday, Oct. 15. - Courtesy of Truluck's

Thursday, Oct. 20, is a big day for District Brew Yards, as that's when the pour-your-own-beer hall opens in Wheeling's Restaurant Row, its second location. Beer fans will be able to tap beers from Burnt City Brewing, Around the Bend Beer Co., Casa Humilde, Twisted Hippo and Histrionic. While there, diners can sate their appetites with Mexican fare from Chicano Taqueria, fried chicken and fish from Salt & Scratch, and barbecue from Lillie's Q. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed Monday.

District Brew Yards is at 700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, districtbrewyards.com/wheeling.

Yum!

Sure, the weather might be getting cooler, but that's not stopping The Original Rainbow Cone from introducing four new flavors: Blue Sky, S'mores, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Cotton Candy. Ice cream lovers can try them at 498 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard, (630) 792-1134; 7417 S. Cass Ave., Darien, (630) 963-2333; 31500 U.S. Hwy. 12, Lakemoor; 861 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect; 3754 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie; and locations in Chicago. rainbowcone.com/.

Cotton candy is one of four new flavors The Original Rainbow Cone recently added to its lineup. - Courtesy of The Original Rainbow Cone

Game of Irons: Featuring 16 golf simulator bays, plus a full bar and restaurant, the Oak Brook entertainment venue also airs NFL games on Sundays on its 28 HDTVs. All-day specials on Sundays (and during Happy Hour, from 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays) include $7 boneless wings, $3 draft beers and $15 domestic buckets. Game of Irons is at 3041 Butterfield Road, Suite 104, Oak Brook, (630) 303-9454, gameofirons.com/.

Spartan Ale House: The sports bar is offering a free, yes free, halftime buffet during every Chicago Bears game. Specials include $12 domestic and seltzer buckets and $15 Twisted Tea and import buckets. Spartan Ale House is at 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/.

