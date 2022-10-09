Good News Sunday: 66 canine couples marry at Kane County Cougars' ballpark for a good cause

Maine West High School students filling the new commons area for the first time in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Maine West

Diamonds in the Ruff event Oct. 2 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva

A baseball field normally filled with Cougars was dominated by dogs last Sunday for an attempt to smash the world record for the largest canine wedding.

Sixty-six dog couples, many brought together after a whirlwind courtship, gathered for the nuptials at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, home to the Kane County Cougars baseball team.

The number, however, fell short of the record 178 canine couples wed in 2007 in Littleton, Colorado, for the still-reigning Guinness world record.

If the "Diamonds in the Ruff" event at first appears frivolous, the purpose was serious. It was held to raise funds and shine a light on K9s for Warriors, a national organization that rescues dogs from high-kill shelters and trains them to become service animals for veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury or military sexual trauma.

Mike Marcotte, an adjudicator from the Guinness World Records, was on hand, as was a Guinness world-record-holding magician from England, Martin Rees, who emceed the mass wedding.

The doggy couples were led by the Cougars' mascots, Ozzie and Annie, down a red carpet and across a balloon canopy to the awaiting outfield grass.

Maine West students immerse themselves in Latino culture

Maine West High School students are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by immersing themselves in Latinx culture, starting with a field trip last week to Chicago's "Little Village" neighborhood.

Students in Maine West's Latinx-American literature classes and Latinx Club kicked off the day with a visit to the National Museum of Mexican Art downtown, taking a guided tour of the "Día de los Muertos" exhibition. Then they walked to Los Comales in Pilsen to see its famous murals depicting Latin culture.

Once back at the Des Plaines school, students met with Gabriel Chacón, a Maine West graduate who now is the equity director for the Ándale program at Oakton Community College in Des Plaines.

Ándale supports students who identify as Latinx in their transition to college, said Jenny Gustavson, an English teacher and academic literacy specialist at Maine West who is co-sponsor of the Latinx Club.

Maine West's student population is roughly 41% Latino, the school's largest ethnic group.

"There is a ton of research about how when students are able to take a course or multiple courses in ethnic studies in their heritage or background, there is an increase in the probability of graduation, academic success, engagement in school," Gustavson said.

"When we connect to students' lives, their background knowledge and experiences ... they are more engaged, invested in school and can see the relevance of it in their lives."

The Outreach House programs now under one roof to help families

The Outreach House recently opened a new location in Lombard. The new space is more accessible and convenient for the low-income individuals and families in York Township, Addison and Glendale Heights who need assistance with food, clothes or emergency financial needs. - Courtesy of The Outreach House

The Outreach House, a nonprofit organization helping low-income individuals and families in York Township, Addison and Glendale Heights, announced the grand opening of its new location at 805 S. Main St., Suite A, Lombard.

The relocation allows for all four of The Outreach House community programs to be under one roof.

The Outreach House programs include: The Food Pantry -- food assistance; First Things First -- diapers, clothes up to 5T and other infant needs; Walk-In Assistance -- emergency financial needs; and the Clothes Closet, with seasonally appropriate clothing for all ages (over 5T), including outerwear and shoes. Previously, these programs were run out of two separate locations.

The Walk-In-Assistance and First Things First programs were located near the First Church of Lombard, and the Lombard/Villa Park Food Pantry and Clothes Closet were located at the First United Methodist Church on Main Street.

"Our new space is more accessible and convenient for guests. As a result, we've seen an immediate increase of more than 20% in the number of families served in the past month. We never turn anyone away on their first visit, and if from outside our service area refer them to a pantry or other organization in their locality," said Executive Director Catherine Lynott.

"We encourage guests to take what they need for their families for the week, and we have removed limits on most items offered."

