Dining out: Shaw's Oyster Festival, National Taco Day and Pie in the Sky

Fried oysters are on the menu at Shaw's Schaumburg's annual Oyster Festival, which starts Monday, Oct. 3. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Ah, shucks!

Love oysters? You're in for a treat as Shaw's in Schaumburg is hosting the 34th annual Oyster Festival Monday, Oct. 3, through Wednesday, Oct. 19. Featured during the fest are oysters on the half shell ($22.50/$45), fried oysters ($17), oyster Rockefeller ($18), blue crab stuffed oysters ($21), oyster sliders ($12), oyster cargot ($19), crispy oyster tacos ($19) and Captain's Fish Fry (fried oysters, fried shrimp, beer-battered cod, french fries and coleslaw for $26). Plus, on Mondays in the Oyster Bar, oysters on the half shell and select bottles of wine are half off.

Shaw's is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/events/oyster-festival-at-shaws-schaumburg/.

Shaw's Schaumburg's annual Oyster Festival starts Monday, Oct. 3. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

If you plan on commuting in or out of Chicago's Union Station between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday or Friday, Sept. 29-30, make sure to stop by Smoothie King's shipping container set up outside the station for a free drink in honor of National Coffee Day and the launch of the brand's new Vegan Coffee Mocha (with espresso) and Coffee High Protein Almond Mocha (with cold brew). Plus, when you stop by, take notice of the murals from Chicago-based Sentrock (aka Joseph Perez) and Portland-based Ryan Bubnis. There will be photo ops, giveaways and more.

Union Station is at 225 S. Canal St., Chicago. See smoothieking.com/.

Football combo

Don't feel like cooking on NFL Sunday? Throughout football season, Lil Donkeys is offering a deal: Two burritos and nachos for $25.

Available for pickup or delivery from Bien Trucha, 416 W. State St., Geneva; A Toda Madre, 499 Main St., Glen Ellyn; and Quiubo, 120 W. Water St., Unit 122, Naperville, lildonkeys.com/.

On The Border is celebrating National Taco Day -- Tuesday, Oct. 4 -- with $2 tacos. - Courtesy of On The Border

This year, National Taco Day falls on Taco Tuesday -- Oct. 4 -- and On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is celebrating with cheap specials. On that day only, classic tacos (chicken tinga, ground beef and veggie) are $2, and premium tacos (Southwest chicken and brisket, both wrapped in hand-pressed flour tortillas) are $4. Plus, bottled beers are only $3.

On The Border is at 1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; and 535 N. Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450; ontheborder.com/.

For a unique way to celebrate National Pizza Month in October, consider the three-course after-hours Pie in the Sky dinner on Thursdays and Fridays on the 103rd floor of Willis Tower in Chicago. - Courtesy of Skydeck Chicago

For a truly unique way to celebrate National Pizza Month in October, consider the three-course Pie in the Sky dinner on the 103rd floor of Willis Tower, available at 11 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays during October. Nosh on salad, Giordano's stuffed pizza and dessert. Now that's an experience. It's $100 per person. Reservations must be made three days in advance at (312) 875-9447.

Willis Tower is at 233 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago, theskydeck.com/private-events/dining-on-the-ledge/.

• Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.