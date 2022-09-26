IMAGES: Glenview toasts Blocktoberfest with annual downtown festival
Forza Meats owner Mario Minelli, Elizabeth Minelli and Pat Nimrod, president of the OLPH Men's Club, hoist pretzels and steins at Blocktoberfest.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Twelve Tone House Band -- courtesy of Glenview's Twelve Tone Music School -- sang favorites to the crowd at Blocktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 24.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Volunteers distribute food and drink tickets at Glenview's Blocktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 24.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The WIN Athletic Club's obstacle course was a favorite with young Blocktoberfest attendees. Here, Evelyn Mason, 8, of Glenview jumps the mini hurdles.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Jerry Melissaratos, 9, of Glenview gets boxing tips from Erika Gruner at the WIN Athletic Club's booth at Blocktoberfest.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Glenview New Church School's colorable castle captured the attention of Althea Pisula, 3½, at Glenview's Blocktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 24.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Declan Bretts, 7, of Glenview plays the bean bag toss for a prize at the OLPH Youth Ministry station.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Chef Juan Rodriguez cooks up sausages and bratwurst in front of Forza Meats for the downtown Glenview Blocktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 24.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Katlyn McGinnis paints on Jake Kaspari, 5, of Glenview at the ABA Consultants Therapy Training table at Blocktoberfest.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Caroline Davis, left, and Ava theodorakos, both 6 and of Glenview, sing and dance to Taylor Smith's "Shake It Off" at the City Kid Theatre Company's stage at Blocktoberfest in downtown Glenview Saturday, Sept. 24.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Cara Regillio, 4, shares her favorite song, "Tomorrow" from the Broadway musical "Annie," at the City Kid Theatre Company's booth at Blocktoberfest Saturday.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Laura Doherty and her band perform at the Family Fun Zone at Blocktoberfest in downtown Glenview Saturday.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Get articles sent to your inbox.