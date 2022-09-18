Good News Sunday: Former hospital in Aurora now helping people enjoy independent living

Aurora officials celebrated a milestone in the renovation of old Copley Hospital on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting at Weston Bridges -- apartments for people with intellectual, cognitive and developmental concerns who want to live on their own.

"This has just been wonderful," said Mark LaRosa of Aurora, whose son, Parrish, now lives there. "We wanted him to be independent. That is what this building behind us is. It's impossible to thank them (the developers) enough."

Parrish LaRosa, 41, and others moved into part of the hospital complex last month. Work continues to transform the oldest part of the hospital into housing for senior citizens. A former nursing school now houses the headquarters of East Aurora School District 31.

The whole site has been renamed Bloomhaven. The project is being done by Fox Valley Developers, three pairs of brothers who grew up in Aurora. One of them is Paul Konrad, a WGN-TV weather forecaster; another is Alderman Ron Woerman.

People started moving into Weston Bridges on Aug. 1. Fourteen people, ages 22 to 42, live there today, and two more just signed up. It has space for 53 people.

Bloomingdale library's new Calming Space offers serenity to visitors

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Katie Richert, head of Youth Services at the Bloomingdale Public Library, sits in the library's new "calming space."

Many options were considered when Bloomingdale Public Library officials decided to convert an underutilized computer lab.

Offering serenity to a stressed community topped the list.

As part of a burgeoning trend throughout the country, the Bloomingdale library recently opened a Calming Space for patrons needing a private area to calm a child, breastfeed a baby or take a moment for themselves.

While not yet common in the suburbs, reflection rooms, Zen dens, sensory spots and calming spaces loom on the horizon as word spreads about the benefits of providing the unique amenity, library experts say.

Even though the Bloomingdale library's Calming Space is in the Youth Services Department and has many features geared toward children, the room is open to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We want people to feel comfortable and welcome in the library," said Katie Richert, the head of the library's Youth Services Department. "Now that school is back in session, we hope to see it utilized more."

Mundelein firefighters honored for lifesaving actions during fire

This image from a police officer's body camera shows firefighters rescuing people from a burning Mundelein house in August. Three firefighters are being publicly honored for their actions. - Courtesy of Mundelein police and fire departments

Three Mundelein firefighter/paramedics are being lauded for rescuing two people during a house fire.

Scott Huber, Damian Iskra and Jonathan Sinclair received unit citations during a recent village board meeting for their actions on Aug. 7. The firefighters "demonstrated exceptional skills, proficiency, and dedication to duty," Fire Chief Bill Lark said.

"Their actions were heroic, and most likely saved a life," Lark said.

The fire erupted about 3:30 a.m. at a house on the 21000 block of Route 60 in Fremont Township, near Mundelein. The house is within the Countryside Fire Protection District's coverage area, but firefighters from Mundelein and other departments responded, too.

A resident awakened by smoke alarms discovered flames in the basement, called 911 and then woke up the home's other occupant, Countryside Chief Chuck Smith said. But before they could get outside, extreme heat and smoke blocked their path, essentially trapping them in a second-story room.

The Mundelein firefighters got there first, spotted the people at a window and set up ladders to get them. They grabbed one of the victims and brought him to the ground, but the other person became unconscious and moved away from the window.

One of the Mundelein firefighters entered the room through the window, found the woman and brought her to the window. Firefighters got her down and provided medical care until ambulances arrived. Both residents were treated for smoke inhalation at an area hospital and have since recovered.

