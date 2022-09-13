Once an eyesore, former hospital now helping people enjoy independent living

Aurora officials celebrated a milestone in the renovation of old Copley Hospital on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting at Weston Bridges -- apartments for people with intellectual, cognitive and developmental concerns who want to live on their own.

"This has just been wonderful," said Mark LaRosa of Aurora, whose son, Parrish, now lives there. "We wanted him to be independent. That is what this building behind us is. It's impossible to thank them (the developers) enough."

Parrish LaRosa, 41, and others moved into part of the hospital complex last month. Work continues to transform the oldest part of the hospital into housing for senior citizens. A former nursing school now houses the headquarters of East Aurora School District 31. The whole site has been renamed Bloomhaven. The project is being done by Fox Valley Developers, three pairs of brothers who grew up in Aurora. One of them is Paul Konrad, a WGN-TV weatherman; another is Alderman Ron Woerman.

Copley Hospital, at Lincoln and Weston streets, moved out in 1997. The 300,000-square-foot site fell victim to vandals. Students at Bardwell Elementary School, which is adjacent, were so afraid of the hulking eyesore that they would not walk on that side of the street.

Fourth Ward Alderman Bill Donnell said that 10 years ago, all he heard at neighborhood meetings was, "What's going to happen to Copley? What's going to happen to Copley?

"Now we celebrate the renewal of this community anchor, which will provide jobs, health care and stability to this neighborhood," he said.

The Weston Bridges portion of the redevelopment meets the desire of high-functioning people with disabilities who want to live independently. "They know what they are missing out," compared to other adults their age, said Lisa Fawver, director of outreach and networking.

But it also helps their parents, who worry about what will happen to their children as the parents get older, or about their children's safety. Several prospective tenants of a senior-living center being constructed elsewhere on the property have already asked about apartments for their children, she said.

People started moving into Weston Bridges on Aug. 1. Fourteen people, ages 22 to 42, live there today, and two more just signed up. It has space for 53 people.

Each of the apartments has a kitchenette. Breakfast and dinner meals served in a dining room are included in the rent, but the residents do not have to participate. The evening meal is a communal experience, where residents are encouraged to talk about their day. "Part of our goal is the social element," Fawver said.

Some residents knew each other from college programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There are support coaches on site, including ones that help with employment.

"We walk a really great fine line between independence and offering a safety net," Fawver said.

Weston Bridges is a private-pay facility. Rent for a 470-square-foot one-bedroom unit starts at $3,970 a month. A 525-square-foot unit starts at $4,100.