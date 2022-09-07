Sound check: Daughtry, Post Malone, Birthdayy Partyy, USO benefit and more

Bennett tribute

"Where Are You, Jay Bennett?" -- a documentary by Gorman Bechard and Fred Uhter released last year -- examines the life and music of Jay Bennett, the Rolling Meadows native and multi-instrumentalist best known for his contributions to Wilco during the band's formative years. The Venue hosts a screening of the film along with a tribute performance to the late artist by Steve Dawson, Gerald Dowd and Ben Clarke.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $10 for general admission, $15 for reserved seating; prices increase by $5 if purchased at the door the day of the show. themusicvenue.org.

Birthdayy Partyy headlines a late-night show at Bourbon on Division this weekend. - Courtesy of Birthdayy Partyy

Naperville-native twins Jon and Bryan Gorecki and their bass-house duo Birthdayy Partyy headline a trio of musical acts set to get fans moving this weekend. The late-night party kicks off in Wicker Park with special guests Kiefer Ian from L.A. and Chicago house producer pplsppl.

10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Bourbon on Division, 2050 W. Division St., Chicago. $10-$15. bourbonondivision.com.

USO benefit show

On Sunday, the Tomorrow's Alliance Community Rocks Project and Lisle's BaseCamp Pub will host a concert with Tomorrow's Alliance and The Black Bolts to raise money for the USO and sharing information about its many services.

3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5 at the door, free for veterans and active military; donations accepted. See facebook.com.

Erykah Badu at Ravinia

Jazzy neo-soul singer and actor Erykah Badu takes the Ravinia Festival stage for a Sunday night show that'll help you send off your weekend on a high note. She'll be joined by Ravyn Lenae, an R&B singer-songwriter based out of Chicago.

7 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Sunday, Sept. 11, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. General lawn admission starts at $44; reserved pavilion seating is $125-$155. ravinia.org.

Blockbusters at Buffalo Creek

Spread a blanket and stretch out under the stars as the Lake County Symphony Orchestra brings the magic of the music of stage and screen to Long Grove with the "Broadway & Hollywood Blockbusters" concert at Buffalo Creek Brewing. BCB will be selling beverages; guests are encouraged to pack a picnic for this family-friendly evening.

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. $20; free for kids 12 and younger. lakecountysymphonyorchestra.com or buffalocreekbrewing.com/.

Rock with Daughtry

Former "American Idol" finalist Chris Daughtry and his platinum-selling eponymous band head to Waukegan this weekend with his "Dearly Beloved Tour," spotlighting his latest musical release, bringing hard-rock band Pop Evil along for the ride.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $45-$85 for general seating; $179 for premium tour package; Preshow Experience package runs $349. geneseetheatre.com.

Post Malone in Chicago

Grammy-nominated singer-rapper Post Malone and his 2022 release "Twelve Carat Toothache" pay a visit to Chicago to break up your week with a Wednesday night show at the United Center. Rapper Roddy Ricch will join him for the "Twelve Carat Tour" stop.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $79-$229. unitedcenter.com.

The Million Reasons hit the LiveWire Lounge stage Thursday, Sept. 15, with Polarizer and the Jon Allegretto Collective. - Courtesy of Alex Zarek

Prepare for a night of hard-driving, prog-flavored rock as the Chicago- and suburban-native The Million Reasons take the LiveWire Lounge stage in Chicago. Fresh off their recent release "Haven," the band -- Colin Dill, Jason Cillo, Ken Ugel, Taylor Brennan and special guest Denis Cheng -- will be sporting many of the new tunes to share. Brennan, who sings lead vocals, will be doing double-duty as his other band Polarizer is also on the lineup, along with their friends in the Jon Allegretto Collective.

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at LiveWire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $10. livewireloungechicago.com.

