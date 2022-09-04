Good News Sunday: Local growers say the apple crop looks good this year

"We have a great crop (of apples) this year due to the favorable weather conditions we had in the winter," said Esther Hong of All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock. Courtesy of Eun Ju Choi

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

Two years ago the biggest obstacle for suburban orchard operations was the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, drought had its way with apple yields. In 2022, operators across the board anticipate a much-improved crop and experience for visitors.

"They look beautiful this year," said SueEllen Arndt of Prairie Sky Orchard in Union, which features 15 varieties, including Honeycrisp.

"We have a great crop this year due to the favorable weather conditions we had in the winter," said Esther Hong of All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock.

Last year, growers contended with three frosts during bloom time, which significantly lowered crop yield.

A mild spring and July rain made for heavy blooms, and great pollination from colonies of honey bees promise a good 2022 season, said Sarah Bell of Royal Oak Farm in Harvard.

75 more beagles headed to Anderson Humane in South Elgin

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Anderson Humane in South Elgin is set to rescue 75 more beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia. Last month the organization rescued 91.

After finding homes earlier this month for 91 beagles rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia, Anderson Humane is going back the first week of September to pick up 75 more.

"We just had such great success with this last batch," said Dean Daubert, Anderson Humane's chief operations officer. "When we were asked to take more, it was a no-brainer."

Roughly 4,000 beagles were rescued in late July by the Humane Society of the United States from Envigo, a breeding and research facility in Virginia. On Aug. 8, 91 of those dogs arrived at Anderson. The dogs, which never had been in a vehicle or even stepped on grass until they got to the shelter, arrived in surprisingly good spirits.

Daubert said they already have foster families lined up for the 75 incoming beagles.

"We think we'll get the same reaction and most of them will get adopted through foster again, but there may be a few available (to adopt)," he said.

Of the 91 dogs rescued on the first trip, 84 are being adopted by their foster families and the others have forever homes lined up.

Palatine woman celebrates 100th birthday Hawaii style

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz visits with La Verne Holt at her 100th birthday party.

La Verne Holt used to tell her family it was her dream to go to Hawaii.

But the years passed and the islands remained a fantasy. As La Verne says, she was busy raising five children.

"I just wanted a nice vacation. I never had one," she said.

Solstice Senior Living in Palatine, where La Verne now resides, fulfilled at least the spirit of her dream recently, when it threw her a Hawaii-themed 100th birthday party.

La Verne, a lei draped around her neck, enjoyed the company of several members of her family, which includes 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She also received a visit from Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz, who handed her a certificate recognizing her as the village's newest centenarian.

Streamwood library now offers Memory Center collection for seniors

The Poplar Creek Public Library in Streamwood has created a new collection called the Memory Center, aimed at those who have a cognitive disorder or dementia, along with their caregivers.

"It is also a valuable resource for anyone looking to improve their brain or memory health," said Senior Services Librarian Erin Isaacson.

Housed in the collection are materials with information on different forms of dementia (including Alzheimer's disease), memory/brain health, caregiving, memoirs of families/individuals with dementia, as well as DVDs relating to the topic of memory care.

The library also offers Boredom Busters, packets full of engaging activities that are changed out monthly.

In addition, the library has curated specific items and partnered with local dementia organizations to offer a wealth of vetted resources and take-aways to those in need.

