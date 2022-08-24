'Just be happy': Palatine woman celebrates 100th birthday Hawaii style

La Verne Holt used to tell her family it was her dream to go to Hawaii.

La Verne Holt of Palatine, in her younger days. - Courtesy of Solstice Senior Living

But the years passed and the islands remained a fantasy. As La Verne says, she was busy raising five children.

"I just wanted a nice vacation. I never had one," she said.

Solstice Senior Living in Palatine, where La Verne now resides, fulfilled at least the spirit of her dream Monday, when it threw her a Hawaii-themed 100th birthday party.

The facility's dining room was decked out with a replica of a tree you might find on the islands and columns were decorated with grass skirts.

La Verne, a lei draped around her neck, enjoyed the company of several members of her family, which includes 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer La Verne Holt enjoys her 100th birthday party at Solstice Senior Living in Palatine with her daughter Marsha Tucker, left, and granddaughter Kim Duval.

She also received a visit from Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz, who handed her a certificate recognizing her as the village's newest centenarian, and Palatine police Officer Christopher Stearns, who joked, "We found out you had a warrant."

La Verne, who was married for nearly 55 years to her late husband, Marshall Holt, lived in Elmwood Park and Franklin Park before moving to Palatine.

"She's a very strong-willed woman," said her son, Jim Holt. "Up until recently, she's been very healthy and she's been very fortunate over the years."

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer La Verne Holt received a visit from Palatine police Officer Christopher Stearns during her 100th birthday party last week at Solstice Senior Living in Palatine. She is joined by her daughter, Marsha Holt.

La Verne was in very good humor for the birthday celebration, alluding to the possibility of living to be 200.

The secret to her longevity?

"Just be happy," she said.