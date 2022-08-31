Brunches, grill kits and more on the menus at suburban eateries for Labor Day

Old Town Pour House will be serving brunch on Labor Day featuring dishes such as the Easy Like Sunday Morning flatbread. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

On Labor Day, The Hampton Social will be serving a special brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

Labor Day weekend is upon us once again -- a time to enjoy the last gasp of summer before the hustle of fall sets in. And what better way to do that than with friends and/or family at a suburban eatery -- either in person or ordering takeout or grill kits to enjoy at home.

Here are some specials and brunches we found.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Stop in for brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Labor Day featuring dishes such as avocado and jalapeño toast, migas egg scramble, lemon and blueberry yogurt, spicy chicken tinga and more. Dinner will be available starting at 3 p.m.

Beatrix's Labor Day brunch will include specialties such as the spicy chicken tinga. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. Why cook for your Labor Day gathering when you can cater? Bonefish Grill's new catering menu offers options such as a taco bar, bang bang shrimp, Lily's chicken, blackened baja fish tacos, seafood pastas and more, serving up to 10. Each package comes with salad, fresh bread and house-baked cookies. Order ahead for pickup on Labor Day.

Bonefish Grill recently added catering, which is available for Labor Day. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/. Over Labor Day weekend, Broken Oar is going all out with concerts, food, drinks and more. Enjoy music from Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8 p.m. Friday; The Gooroos at 2 p.m. and Rumor Hazit at 8 p.m. Saturday; Fletcher Rockwell at 2 p.m. and Wedding Banned at 8 p.m. Sunday; and Soda at 2 p.m. Monday. Specials include $7 Angus burgers and $3 domestic drafts.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; and 633 N. St. Clair St., Chicago, (312) 337-9400; thecapitalgrille.com/home. On Labor Day, impress your friends and family by grilling up steaks and burgers from The Capital Grille's Steak Grille Boxes. Options include four bone-in, dry-aged New York strip steaks for $140, four bone-in prime rib-eye steaks for $160, and two bone-in, dry-aged New York strips and two bone-in prime rib-eye steaks for $150. Each kit comes with signature steak sauce and proprietary steak seasoning. Or, order six 8-ounce burgers ($50) and sides to feed four to six, including Sam's mashed potatoes, creamed spinach or grilled asparagus ($20 each) or lobster mac n' cheese ($50). Pre-order is required.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414; 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207; 353 W. Hubbard St., Chicago, (312) 464-0500; 164 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, (312) 414-1861; thehamptonsocial.com/events/labor-day-brunch. The Hampton Social kicks off Labor Day with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some options to consider include the new Crab Cake Benedict with fried green tomato, creamed corn, sauteed greens and tomatillo hollandaise, or the Sparkling Seafood Tower featuring oysters, snow crab claws, shrimp cocktail, ceviche, tartare and a demi bottle of sparkling rosé. Thirsty? Try the Beaches & Cream Bellini or the Hampton Frosé.

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Why honor Labor Day on just one day? Now through Wednesday, Sept. 7, L. Woods is offering Labor Day specials such as the barbecue shrimp plate consisting of peppercorn-dusted jumbo shrimp, roasted corn and tomato salad for $24.95 and blueberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream for $9.95.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/event/labor-day/. Lucky for diners, Morton's three-course Labor Day menu will be available Friday through Thursday, Sept. 2-8. For $69 per person, dine on a starter (classic Caesar salad, artisan goat cheese salad, wagyu meatball, jumbo shrimp cocktail or lobster bisque), an entree (6-ounce, center-cut filet mignon, 16-ounce prime pork chop, Maine lobster ravioli, shrimp scampi, Ora king salmon filet or the 8-ounce, center-cut filet mignon (+$10)), side (sour cream mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, Parmesan truffle matchstick fries, baked corn soufflé, jumbo grilled asparagus, or lobster macaroni and cheese (+$12)), and dessert (crème brûlée, hazelnut and chocolate mousse cheesecake or Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake (+$6)). Reservations are required.

The Let It BLTE is on the Labor Day brunch menu at Old Town Pour House. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Get ready to rock out at Old Town Pour House's Rock 'N Roll brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, while noshing on dishes such as Easy Like Sunday Morning (breakfast flatbread topped with sausage, scrambled eggs, bacon, mozzarella and smoked cheddar); Jon Bun Jovi (warm jumbo cinnamon roll) or Breakfast In America (green onion cheddar biscuit sandwich topped with breakfast sausage patty, aged cheddar and scrambled eggs with a side of cheesy potato casserole).

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labor Day, Shaw's will be hosting Sip & Slurp in the Oyster Bar, meaning that select oysters on the half shell and select bottles of wine are half off. Reservations are recommended.