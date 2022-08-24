Sound check: Ravinia tumbling for Culture Club, Berlin

Singer Boy George and the pop band Culture Club bring the hits to Ravinia Festival this weekend. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Karma-karma-karma-karma

Friday is the night for hitmakers that helped define an era in '80s pop. Culture Club, the London band behind the at-the-time ubiquitous "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "I'll Tumble 4 Ya," "Church of the Poison Mind" and "Karma Chameleon," headlines the outdoor venue for the weekend kickoff. Berlin joins them with their faves "The Metro" and the chart-topping "Take My Breath Away."

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $44 for general lawn admission, $85-$130 for pavilion seating. ravinia.org.

Corey Feldman live on stage

No death by stereo here. "The Lost Boys" actor and pop singer Corey Feldman is on the road promoting his latest album, "Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love," with a new band and some fresh new tunes. Catch him out in Lombard this weekend, joined by the Moonshine Brothers All Star Band.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $25-$50; a post-show meet-and-greet package is also available. ticketweb.com.

Fleetwood act

TUSK returns to RiverEdge Park this weekend with its faithful, note-for-note re-creations of the top hits and favorites from the dynamic British-American rock/pop band Fleetwood Mac.

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 (gates open at 6:30 p.m.), at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $22. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

'What the world needs now'

Crystal Lake native Megon McDonough is back in town with a new show -- well, one rescheduled from 2020. She and pianist Fred Simon present "What the World Needs Now -- A Tribute to Burt Bacharach" Friday night, celebrating the tunes of the prolific songwriter and his musical partner Hal David.

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15 for general admission, $22 for premium seating; tickets increase by $5 if purchased at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Underbelly Hours showcase

Adela and Dan and their West suburban-based underground music podcast The Underbelly Hours present up-and-coming singer-songwriters Cleggie, Fern Teal and Westline at the next edition of the monthly Underbelly Hours Spotlight showcase at Wheaton's Dry City Brew Works Saturday.

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Dry City Brew Works, 120 N. Main St., Wheaton. Free. (630) 456-4787 or drycitybrewworks.com.

Piano Man's Piano Man

Who better to pay tribute to "The Piano Man" Billy Joel than an artist who has toured for years with The Billy Joel Band? Jeff Jacobs, who earned the title "The Piano Man's Piano Man" from the star himself, takes audiences on a trip through Joel's rock, pop and soul hits (along with some favorites from Foreigner, The Beatles and more) as part of the Raue Center's outdoor summer Arts on the Green concert series.

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, outside St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. $20-$30 for general admission, $8 for kids; $14-$21 for RaueNOW members and $5.60 for member kids. (815) 356-9212 or events.rauecenter.org.

The Scorpions

Coming off their Las Vegas residency, the German hard rock/glam metal band the Scorpions head to Rosemont on the "Rock Believer World Tour" next week. Swedish band Thundermother is joining the rockers on tour, but Whitesnake, who was also scheduled for the show, recently announced they won't be continuing the tour because of ongoing health concerns.

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. General admission starts at $29.50; $215 VIP packages are also available. rosemont.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com, find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter (@thatshamieguy) or Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.