Suburban police officers hit doughnut shops for annual Special Olympics fundraiser

Suburban police were out in force for a good cause Friday morning for the 20th annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser at area Dunkin' locations.

The event benefits Special Olympics through the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, which sees about 3,000 officers carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles.

They run through thousands of Illinois communities via 23 legs to the flame's final destination at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Normal. Nearly $870,000 was raised across 283 locations statewide in 2021.

Officers were outside more than 300 Illinois Dunkin' locations from 5 a.m. to noon, handing out coupons for free doughnuts in exchange for donations. People who donated $10 or more received a travel mug and free hot coffee.

Elgin officers took to the rooftops of vehicles outside two locations for the first time this year, manning the Dunkin' at Clock Tower Plaza and on Route 20 and Nessler Road.

Officer Josh Miller, one of the organizers of Elgin Police Department's effort, said they were hoping to double the $4,000 raised last year.

Miller said he and three other Elgin officers attended the last Summer Games at Illinois State University.

"It's incredible," he said. "They live for the competition down at ISU, so it's so great getting to see their faces. They're so excited."