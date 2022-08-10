Dining events: Restaurateur Amy Morton to close Evanston's Found Kitchen on Oct. 2

Say goodbye to Found

After 10 years in downtown Evanston, Found Kitchen + Social House will be closing its doors at the end of business on Sunday, Oct. 2, because the building housing the farm-to-table restaurant is being torn down. "Found is where so much started for me," said owner Amy Morton, who also helms The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. "I re-entered the restaurant industry after starting a family and knew that in order to leave my three daughters each day to go to work, it had to be purposeful. I look back at this experience with incredible pride, relishing in what we've achieved over the past decade. A sustainable kitchen, socially responsible practices, groundbreaking farm-to-table fare & cocktails, MICHELIN Bib Gourmand (when they still included the suburbs!), equitable environment since day one and an all-female management team, which although was not planned, turned out to be an integral part to our success."

There are a few weeks left to dine at Amy Morton's Found Kitchen + Social House, which is closing on Oct. 2. - Courtesy of Huge Galdones

Morton and James Beard Award-winning Chef Debbie Gold will continue serving the seasonal menu through August and September.

"I will forever cherish the people who made Found come to life," Morton said in a prepared statement. "Our team who loves what they do (and continue to do), and our very special guest base are what has made Found become a home and within that home, a family."

After 10 years in downtown Evanston, Found Kitchen + Social House is closing on Oct. 2. - Courtesy of Huge Galdones

Found Kitchen + Social House is at 1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, (847) 868-8945, foundkitchen.com/.

Back-to-school specials

• Through the month of August, Thorn Restaurant & Lounge in Rosemont is honoring educators with a free appetizer with the purchase of an entree. A valid school ID is required. Thorn is located inside The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4774, thornrestaurant.com/.

In August, Thorn Restaurant in Rosemont is honoring educators with a free appetizer with the purchase of an entree. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

• To send out summer and welcome the new school year, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, The Graceful Ordinary will be hosting Slushee Day and a school supply drive for Kids In Need Foundation. Anyone who brings in new, unused school supplies will receive a voucher for a free slushee. Plus, there will be face-painting for the kids and more. And there will even be boozy slushees available for the adults. The Graceful Ordinary is at 3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/.

Time to escape

Need to get away? Lucille at Drury Lane is once again hosting a Jimmy Buffett-themed event that's perfect for Parrot Heads. The $75 three-course meal starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with a live cover band playing Buffett's hits from 6-10 p.m. Dine on starters of seared ahi tuna and watermelon salad with feta and entrees such as roasted Huli Huli bone-in chicken, grilled pork chop, ginger soy-glazed mahi mahi and, of course, Burger in Paradise. For dessert, dig in to warm pineapple upside-down cake, piña colada sorbet or vanilla ice cream. Specialty cocktails include Jimmy's Coconut Water and Tito's Tropical for $14 each. Reservations can be made at (630) 530-0111. If you can't make this dinner, there's another one on Friday, Aug. 26.

Lucille's is at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/special-events/.

Date night

Time to call a babysitter and treat your partner to Houlihan's special $49.95 date night dinner for two, available Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14. Dine on one app (fancy fried cheese, pan-fried pork dumplings, small classic spinach dip, small Houlihan's Famous Shrooms), two entrees (potato-crusted Mahi, Huli Huli chicken, 5-ounce top sirloin and grilled shrimp, lemony piccata chicken, panko fried shrimp, 5-ounce Atlantic grilled salmon), and one dessert (brownie batter cake, cran-apple cobbler, vanilla bean cheesecake). Available for dine-in only.

Houlihan's is at 2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/.

Bonefish Grill is adding the Coconut Crush to its cocktail menu for National Rum Day Aug. 16. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

Tuesday, Aug. 16, is National Rum Day, so Bonefish Grill is celebrating with the new Coconut Crush. A blend of rum, coconut, pineapple and orange juices served on the rocks, the cocktail is $6 during Happy Hour, which begins at 4 p.m. daily.

Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/.

Summer sippers at Harbor Kitchen + Tap include the rosé and frozé. - Courtesy of Harbor Kitchen + Tap

Even if you can't get to the beach right now, Harbor Kitchen + Tap can take your taste buds there with its new summer seaside dishes. Options include the cheesy Gruyere lobster dip served in a sourdough bread bowl with won ton chips and veggies ($14.99), grilled mahi sandwich garnished with grilled pineapple, marinated red onion and avocado ($13.99), and seafood risotto with shrimp, lobster, asparagus and roasted tomatoes ($23.99). Summer sips include the froze (rosé, fruit and Tito's) for $10 and the frozen rosé margarita (Tequila, rosé, housemade sour mix, lime juice and Cointreau) for $11.

Harbor Kitchen + Tap is at 1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/.

ICYMI

It's been 30 years since former Goose Island brewmaster Gregory Hall crafted the first bourbon barrel-aged beer, which became known as Bourbon County Stout. To honor the anniversary, Goose Island announced the release of seven varieties of Bourbon County, including Stout, Two-Year Barleywine Reserve, 30th Anniversary Reserve Stout, Biscotti Stout, Coffee Stout, Sir Isaac's Stout and Proprietor's Stout. But, the catch is that you'll have to wait until Black Friday to get your hands on one of these. For details, see gooseisland.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.