 

Images: North Shore residents take Northbrook Days for a spin

 
By Brian Shamie
bshamie@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 8/9/2022 11:25 AM
Leo Garber and Josiah Dombrowski, both 2 and from Northbrook, take driving lessons at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  Leo Garber and Josiah Dombrowski, both 2 and from Northbrook, take driving lessons at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Keith and Samuel Friedman of Northbrook braved the heights on the Cliffhanger ride at Northbrook Days last weekend.
  Keith and Samuel Friedman of Northbrook braved the heights on the Cliffhanger ride at Northbrook Days last weekend.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Thrilled screams exploded from festgoers as the Freak Out ride carried them high above the crowds at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  Thrilled screams exploded from festgoers as the Freak Out ride carried them high above the crowds at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Mickey Bernstein from Los Angeles, California, joined local friends on the carousel at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  Mickey Bernstein from Los Angeles, California, joined local friends on the carousel at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Talia Havde, 3, of Glenview and her brother Gabe celebrate her getting a bite (and a prize) at the fishing game at Northbrook Days over the weekend.
  Talia Havde, 3, of Glenview and her brother Gabe celebrate her getting a bite (and a prize) at the fishing game at Northbrook Days over the weekend.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Northbrook School of Music and Beer played an afternoon set in the beer tent at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  The Northbrook School of Music and Beer played an afternoon set in the beer tent at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Northbrook School of Music and Beer played an afternoon set in the beer tent at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  The Northbrook School of Music and Beer played an afternoon set in the beer tent at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Spencer Burstein, 2½, of Glenview carefully selects the winning ducks at Northbrook Days Sunday afternoon.
  Spencer Burstein, 2½, of Glenview carefully selects the winning ducks at Northbrook Days Sunday afternoon.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Forget the prize! Spencer Burstein, 2½, of Glenview just wants to take home the ducks he picked at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  Forget the prize! Spencer Burstein, 2½, of Glenview just wants to take home the ducks he picked at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North High School junior Christina Peters, sophomore Josh Footlik and senior Ben Witzel man the marching band's game booth at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  Glenbrook North High School junior Christina Peters, sophomore Josh Footlik and senior Ben Witzel man the marching band's game booth at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The food and raffle were big draws for adults, but young festgoers flocked to the rides at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  The food and raffle were big draws for adults, but young festgoers flocked to the rides at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Oscar, Ian and Oliver served up lemonade, perfect for the steamy conditions Sunday afternoon, at the Northbrook Boy Scouts' booth at Northbrook Days.
  Oscar, Ian and Oliver served up lemonade, perfect for the steamy conditions Sunday afternoon, at the Northbrook Boy Scouts' booth at Northbrook Days.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Michael Podolsky of Deerfield follows his son Austin down the Fun Slide at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  Michael Podolsky of Deerfield follows his son Austin down the Fun Slide at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Keith and Samuel Friedman of Northbrook braved the heights on the Cliffhanger ride at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  Keith and Samuel Friedman of Northbrook braved the heights on the Cliffhanger ride at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The food and raffle were big draws at Northbrook Days, but young festgoers were all about the rides.
  The food and raffle were big draws at Northbrook Days, but young festgoers were all about the rides.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Talia Havde, 3, of Glenview tries her hand at fishing at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  Talia Havde, 3, of Glenview tries her hand at fishing at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Northbrook School of Music and Beer played an afternoon set in the beer tent at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  The Northbrook School of Music and Beer played an afternoon set in the beer tent at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Michael Podolsky of Deerfield follows his son Austin down the Fun Slide at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  Michael Podolsky of Deerfield follows his son Austin down the Fun Slide at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Despite a little slowdown during Sunday's showers, Northbrook Days was going full steam again by midafternoon.
  Despite a little slowdown during Sunday's showers, Northbrook Days was going full steam again by midafternoon.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The rides were the hot picks for youngsters at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
  The rides were the hot picks for youngsters at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 