Images: North Shore residents take Northbrook Days for a spin
Updated 8/9/2022 11:25 AM
Leo Garber and Josiah Dombrowski, both 2 and from Northbrook, take driving lessons at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Keith and Samuel Friedman of Northbrook braved the heights on the Cliffhanger ride at Northbrook Days last weekend.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Thrilled screams exploded from festgoers as the Freak Out ride carried them high above the crowds at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Mickey Bernstein from Los Angeles, California, joined local friends on the carousel at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Talia Havde, 3, of Glenview and her brother Gabe celebrate her getting a bite (and a prize) at the fishing game at Northbrook Days over the weekend.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Northbrook School of Music and Beer played an afternoon set in the beer tent at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Northbrook School of Music and Beer played an afternoon set in the beer tent at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Spencer Burstein, 2½, of Glenview carefully selects the winning ducks at Northbrook Days Sunday afternoon.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Forget the prize! Spencer Burstein, 2½, of Glenview just wants to take home the ducks he picked at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North High School junior Christina Peters, sophomore Josh Footlik and senior Ben Witzel man the marching band's game booth at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The food and raffle were big draws for adults, but young festgoers flocked to the rides at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Oscar, Ian and Oliver served up lemonade, perfect for the steamy conditions Sunday afternoon, at the Northbrook Boy Scouts' booth at Northbrook Days.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Michael Podolsky of Deerfield follows his son Austin down the Fun Slide at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Keith and Samuel Friedman of Northbrook braved the heights on the Cliffhanger ride at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The food and raffle were big draws at Northbrook Days, but young festgoers were all about the rides.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Talia Havde, 3, of Glenview tries her hand at fishing at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The Northbrook School of Music and Beer played an afternoon set in the beer tent at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Michael Podolsky of Deerfield follows his son Austin down the Fun Slide at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Despite a little slowdown during Sunday's showers, Northbrook Days was going full steam again by midafternoon.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
The rides were the hot picks for youngsters at Northbrook Days Sunday, Aug. 7.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer