Best Bets: Fitz And The Tantrums, Andy Grammer take over Aurora's RiverEdge Park

Stephen Christopher Anthony stars in the title role of the national tour of "Dear Evan Hansen," the Tony Award-winning musical returning to Chicago and featured in the Broadway in Chicago 2022 Summer Concert at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Monday, Aug. 15. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Deeply Rooted Dance Theatre's "Parallel Lives" is part of the 2022 "Dance for Life" at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 13. Courtesy of Michelle Reid

Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer shares a concert bill with Fitz and The Tantrums Friday, Aug. 12, at Aurora's RiverEdge Park. Courtesy of the artist

Fitz and The Tantrums bring the "Wrong Party Tour" to Aurora's RiverEdge Park Saturday, Aug. 12, with pop troubadour Andy Grammer. Courtesy of Lindsey Byrnes

'HandClap' band

Fitz And The Tantrums and Andy Grammer share a rocking concert bill at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $35 general admission. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Comedian Aries Spears returns to Schaumburg's Improv Comedy Showcase this weekend. - Courtesy of Comedy Central

Catch up with actor, comedian and Chicago native Aries Spears ("MADtv," "The Underground") when he continues a run of standup shows this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $30 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or improv.com/chicago. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Beatles nostalgia

The Fest for Beatles Fans 2022 features folks with connections to the The Fab Four like Billy J. Kramer, Peter Asher, Chris O'Dell and more this weekend at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. $64 on Friday; $92 on Saturday and Sunday; two-day pass: $148-$175; three-day pass $230; $40 virtual pass; discounts available for kids 18 and younger; $15 parking. (847) 696-1234 or thefest.com. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 12; noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 13; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Brandon Talbott and Arielle Israel perform during "Dance For Life," which returns to the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 13. - Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg Photography

Chicago Dancers United's annual "Dance for Life" returns for a fundraising performance featuring companies such as Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, the Joffrey Ballet, Trinity Irish Dance Company and more at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. $12-$125 performance-only tickets; $500 performance and after-party tickets. (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

The Hector Anchondo Band performs at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Aug. 13, as part of the outdoor Arts on the Green series sponsored by the Raue Center for the Arts. - Courtesy of Raue Center for the Arts

The Arts on the Green series sponsored by the Raue Center for the Arts continues with an outdoor blues concert featuring the Hector Anchondo Band at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 S. McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. $20-$30; $8 kids. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe stars in the title role of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" on Broadway. The national tour coming to Chicago is featured in the Broadway in Chicago 2022 Summer Concert at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Monday, Aug. 15. - Courtesy of Manuel Harlan

Show tunes

Get excited for the Broadway musicals touring to the Windy City this season such as "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Dear Evan Hansen" and more via the Broadway in Chicago 2022 Summer Concert at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free. broadwayinchicago.com. 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15

Cash convention

Meet with rare coin dealers and other cash merchants at the 2022 Chicago World's Fair of Money starting Tuesday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $10 admission; $15 parking. (719) 482-9867 or money.org/worldsfairofmoney. 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19

Celebrate Highwood's Garlic Fest returns Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Highwood's Everts Park. - Courtesy of Celebrate Highwood

Celebrate Highwood's 11th annual Garlic Fest features a gourmet food market, garlic-infused treats, a trivia contest and more at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Free admission. (847) 668-1213 or celebratehighwood.org. 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17