Dining out: Surf's up at Bar Louie

Bar Louie is bringing a taste of the islands to the Chicago area with its new limited-time Lu-au Burger. Courtesy of Bar Louie

Sand and surf

Bar Louie is bringing the beach to diners with its limited-time surf-inspired menu items now through Oct. 4. The Lu-au Burger is topped with barbecue pulled pork, a grilled pineapple ring, macadamia island slaw and garlic aioli on toasted King's Hawaiian buns, while the tropical loaded doughnut holes are garnished with lime cream, diced pineapple, toasted coconut, whipped cream, amarena cherry and powdered sugar. For a cool nonalcoholic sipper, consider the Island Hopper, which is a blend of orange, guava, passion fruit, sparkling water and lime. Or, there's the Aloha Punch (Bacardí Tropical, orange, passion fruit and guava garnished with a pineapple wedge, an amarena cherry and a mint sprig). For each one sold, a $1 donation will go to support of World Central Kitchen. There's more: On Burger Tuesdays, all craft burgers are half price.

Bar Louie is at 619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500, and 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040, barlouie.com/.

Oh, Mary!

Martini Room in Elgin is back open on Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to midnight serving build-your-own Bloody Marys with endless combinations. Stop back by on Wednesdays for the martini flight featuring four mini martinis. July flavors include watermelon cucumber, cheesecake (whipped vodka, Schmerling's White Chocolate Liqueur, passion fruit puree, cream and pineapple juice served in a graham-rimmed glass with a strawberry), citrus burst (blood orange vodka, passion fruit puree and orange juice served with a dry sparkling wine on top and garnished with an orange and cherry) and The Campfire (whipped vodka, Schmerling's Chocolate Liqueur, white cream de cacao and cream in a chocolate-drizzled glass with a graham cracker rim and toasted Benchmark Bourbon-soaked marshmallow). It's $17.

Martini Room is at 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/index.html.

Wine not?

Tired of the same-old, same-old? Up your weeknight dinner with Sophia Steak's special five-course wine dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, featuring Bob Foley, owner and winemaker at Robert Foley Vineyards, hosting a special Q&A during the meal. Start off with a glass of sparkling wine before dinner, which begins with the heirloom tomato gazpacho paired with Hawsbill Rosé 2021 before moving on to tempura squash blossoms and a glass of 2021 chardonnay. The third course features grilled branzino paired with a 2017 merlot, while course four includes wagyu New York strip and a glass of 2016 claret. End with pineapple upside-down cake and coconut ice cream paired with conclusão. It's $227.27 per person; advance reservations are required.

Sophia Steak is at 1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/.

Summer flavors

New for summer, CityGate Grille has added some lighter bar bites, including the tuna tartare stack, garden vegetable gazpacho, jamon Iberico plate, grilled prosciutto-wrapped peaches, seafood slider trio and lamb slider trio.

CityGate Grille is at 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/.

Earth, Wine & Fire

With Fleming's new limited-time Earth, Wine & Fire three-course dinners, there's something for every taste. For those who prefer plant-based, there's the $85 Earth dinner, which includes smoked chili artichoke salad paired with Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, roasted vegetable Wellington paired with Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, and brown butter peach olive oil cake paired with Emmolo Sparkling. The $110 Fire dinner features smoked chili shrimp salad paired with Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, hand-cut cabernet petite filet paired with Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, and brown butter peach olive oil cake paired with Emmolo Sparkling.

Fleming's is at 960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.