Best Bets: Kane County Fair returns to St. Charles

Fair fun

The Kane County Fair returns starting Wednesday with attractions like racing pigs, a Wild West Revue, rides, an agriculture game show and more at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Free admission on July 13; $5 on July 14; $10, $5 kids 3-12 on July 15-17; $20 season tickets. (630) 584-6926 or kanecountyfair.com. 3-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 13-14; noon to 11:59 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 15-16; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Get celebrity autographs and photos, meet with comic book creators and marvel at all the cosplay creations when Fan Expo Chicago (formerly Wizard World) returns this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Single-day pass: $47-$62, $37-$52 kids 13-17; $12 kids 6-12; four-day pass: $99-$129. (847) 692-2220 or fanexpohq.com. 1:45-10 p.m. Thursday, July 7; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 8; 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10

The Taste of Chicago returns this weekend. Sample cuisines from local restaurants and see music headliners like Nelly, Drive-By Truckers and more at Grant Park near Buckingham Fountain, 500 S. Columbus Drive, Chicago. Free admission. (312) 744-5000 or chicago.gov/dcase. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 8-10

Antique finds

More than 100 vendors and specialty food trucks will be on hand for the Illinois Vintage Fest this weekend at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Free admission. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10

Family ballet

The Joffrey Ballet debuts the new family story ballet "Rita Finds Home" in special free touring performances launching this weekend at the Polk Bros. Stage at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, then moving to Chicago Park District venues on Thursday at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St.; on July 15 at Hale Park, 6258 W. 62nd St.; and July 16 at Eugene Field Park, 5100 N. Ridgeway Ave. Free. (800) 595-7437, joffrey.org or navypier.org. At Navy Pier: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10; at Harrison Park: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14; at Hale Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 15; at Eugene Field Park: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16

The Raue Center for the Arts brings back its Arts on the Green series with a performance by Bourbon Country. Hear all kinds of country and rock hits on the grounds of St. Mary's Episcopal, 210 S. McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. $20-$30; $8 kids. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Steelband symphony

The Fox Valley Orchestra joins with the NIU Steelband for a special "Calypso Summer" concert at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. $28-$30; $24-$26 students/seniors; $20-$22 kids 8 and younger. (630) 937-8930 or bataviafineartscentre.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10

This Tuesday is the first time that the American Association All-Star Game will be played at Rosemont's Impact Field, home of The Chicago Dogs. Enjoy all of the baseball festivities, including a skills competition, home run derby, concert by Hi Infidelity and more, starting the day before on Monday at 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. $9-$85. (847) 636-5450 or thechicagodogs.com/Allstar. Home Run Derby at 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, and All-Star Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12