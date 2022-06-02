Dining out: Pete's adds new pianists, Stan's offer free doughnuts Friday

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar in Rosemont recently added four new pianists to its high-energy shows. Courtesy of Rob Grabowski

Tony Hays and John Weston trade stories and tunes at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar in Rosemont. Courtesy of Brooke Smith

Cassandra Kaczor laughs along while playing piano at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar in Rosemont. Courtesy of Krystal Alayne

High-energy piano pros

Ready for some fun? Pete's Dueling Piano Bar in Rosemont recently added four new high-energy pianists to its roster. Now playing a variety of popular tunes on two baby grand pianos is Jeremy Bell, Tony Hays, Cassandra Kaczor and John Weston. While you're enjoying the show, consider ordering from the cocktail menu, which features the 52-ounce shareable Lucky Duck (Pinnacle Tropical Punch, blue Curacao, muddled lemons and lemonade), as well as the Bangarang! (Cruzan Mango Rum and Strawberry Pucker topped with pineapple and orange juice and a splash of grenadine), Texas Margarita (Hornitos Tequila and triple sec, plus a splash of orange juice, sour mix and lime juice), Dragon Punch (Bacardi Dragonberry, Peach Schnapps and Strawberry Pucker shaken with cranberry, pineapple and orange juice and topped with 7 Up) and more. Plus, there's a new food menu featuring handcrafted pizzas made by neighboring Crust Brewing. Hours are 7 p.m. to close Wednesday and Thursday and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar in Rosemont offers the 52-ounce shareable Lucky Duck and other boozy cocktails. - Courtesy of Ed Marshall, Village of Rosemont

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar is at 5510 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 728-7383, petesduelingpianobar.com/location-rosemont/.

Free doughnuts!

Yep, you read that correctly. On National Donut Day -- Friday, June 3 -- Stan's Donuts & Coffee will be giving out a free glazed cake doughnut to anyone who stops in to one of the 16 local shops. Even better, no purchase is necessary.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee has suburban locations at 529 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; and 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092, stansdonuts.com/.

On Friday, June 3, Stan's Donuts & Coffee will be giving out a free glazed cake doughnut to anyone who stops in one of its 16 local locations. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

Main Street Social in Libertyville is celebrating turning 5 with complimentary prosecco tastings at brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and a special dinner later that day from 6-10 p.m.

Main Street Social is at 608 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3490, mainstreetsoc.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.