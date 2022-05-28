Whoosh! Slide into summer at 8 suburban water parks

Riders reach the end of the Tornado at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Chicago in Gurnee. Courtesy of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Chicago

Time to grab the sunscreen, a swimsuit and beach towels as plenty of suburban, family-friendly water parks are fully reopening this weekend and next. Here are eight (actually nine) options for where to spend some time cooling off this summer.

Bensenville Water Park & Splash Pad

Water fans of all ages can enjoy slides, a splash pad, the pool and more starting Monday, May 30. Special events throughout the summer include DJ on the Deck June 11, a dive-in movie on July 9, National Ice Cream Day on July 17 and more.

Details: 1100 W. Wood St., Bensenville, (630) 766-7015, bvilleparks.org/parks-facilities/bensenville-water-park/. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, May 30 through Aug. 12; open on weekends only Aug. 13-21.

Admission: Tuesday through Thursday: kids 3-17 $8, adults $11; Friday through Sunday: kids 3-17 $10, adults $13; free for kids 2 and younger. Season passes available.

Hurricane Harbor

With more than 25 water attractions -- including the world's largest water coaster, Tsunami Surge, and others such as Bahama Mama and Bubba Tubba, Buccaneer Bay, Castaway Creek, Dive Bomber, Hammerhead and Barracuda, Hurricane Bay, Hurricane Mountain and Monsoon Lagoon -- there are lots of ways to cool off this summer at the water park adjacent to Six Flags, which opens Saturday, May 28.

The Rockford location offers 12 waterslides, including its newest, the Tidal Wave. Others to look forward to are the Double Dare Drop, The Abyss, Typhoon Terror, Wipeout and more.

Details: Hurricane Harbor is at 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, sixflags.com/hurricaneharborchicago/help/contact-us, and 7820 Cherryvale North Blvd., Cherry Valley, sixflags.com/hurricaneharborrockford. The websites offer a live chat option. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on the day and park, (check the websites) daily through Aug. 14. Weekends only Aug. 20 through Sept. 5.

Tickets: One-day tickets start at $29.99 online. The Thrill Seeker pass is $79.99; the Extreme Pass is $169.99; and the Ultimate Pass is $299.99. The specialty passes include admission to Six Flags Great America, Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee and Rockford, parking and more. General parking is $30.

Thrill seekers blast through Tsunami Surge at Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee. - Courtesy of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Chicago

Saturday, May 28, is opening day for the Itasca Waterpark, which offers thrills on the 185-foot waterslide, plus a drop slide, a dive well with high and low dives, a zero-depth entry main pool with a vortex, sprayers and bubbler bench, and a family interactive pool.

Details: 100 N. Catalpa, Itasca, (630) 773-1213, itascaparkdistrict.com/176/Waterpark. Hours are 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12:30-6 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Open weekends now through Sept. 5 and weekdays, June 6-Aug. 12. Back-to-school hours Aug. 15-Sept. 2. See website for later hours and closings.

Admission: $8-$10 on weekdays and $10-$15 on weekends. Individual and family passes are available.

Mystic Waters Family Aquatic Center

Opening Saturday, June 4, Mystic Waters boasts two 37-foot slides, plus drop slides, the Crocodile Cove lazy river, Dolphin Bay (with a zero-depth leisure pool with fountains, jet sprays and a child-size dolphin slide) and the Beluga Beach splash pad.

Details: 2025 Miner St., Des Plaines, (847) 391-5740, dpparks.org/parks-facilities/mystic-waters/. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday though Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 4 through Aug. 14. Postseason: Noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 20-21.

Admission: Adults $16.50; kids 17 and younger and seniors 60 and older $13.50; resident discount: $2 off; free for kids 2 and younger.

Paradise Bay Water Park

Enjoy fun in the sun at Lombard Park District's water park featuring Hurricane Cove (a zero-depth entry leisure pool with water sprays and a whirlpool), Sidewinder (body slide), Wipeout (bowl slide), Pipeline (speed slide), Alligator Crossing water walk and Splashdown (offers a 3-meter and 1-meter dive board and drop slide). Special events include Root Beer Float Night June 22, Rubber Ducky Night July 13 and more.

Details: 437 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard, (630) 627-6127, lombardparks.com/paradise-bay-water-park/. Hours are 12:30-6:30 p.m. daily through Aug. 9. Postseason hours are 12:30-6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only, Aug. 13 through Sept. 4.

Admission: Adults $11-$16; kids 3-17 and seniors 60 and older $8-$14; free for kids 2 and younger.

Friends enjoy the Boomerang at Raging Waves in Yorkville. - Courtesy of Raging Waves

Located in Yorkville, the Australian-themed water park is Illinois' largest. Opening on Saturday, June 4, The Boomerang, Kangaroo Falls, Aussie Mat Dash, Wonambi, Kookaburra Kreek, The Three Sisters, PJ's Plummet, Platypus Plunge, Cyclone, Koala Kove, Quokka-Nut Island, Wild Wallabies, Tasmanian Twister, Brock's Giant Sandbox and many more attractions are waiting for thrill-seekers.

Details: Raging Waves is at 4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, (630) 882-6575 or ragingwaves.com/. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4-10 and Aug. 15-19; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 11-Aug. 21 and Aug. 27-28; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3-5.

Tickets: $34.99 for pick-your-date tickets and $44.99 for any-day tickets. Admission is free for kids 1 and younger. Individual lockers cost $12 and family lockers are $15. Standard parking is $10 and preferred parking is $20. Season passes start at $99.99 and VIP is $129.99; both include standard parking.

Rainbow Falls Waterpark

Rainbow Falls Waterpark in Elk Grove Village is a tropical paradise featuring a variety of attractions, including events such as the Lazy River 5K on June 5, Reptile River Regatta on July 17, and Night Slides With Ollie the Octopus on July 31. Everyday attractions include the Barracuda Bowl vortex pool, Pelican Plunge waterslide, Iguana Island play area and more. Preseason hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 28-30.

The Aussie Mat Dash, a six-lane, competitive racing slide, debuted last year at Raging Waves in Yorkville. - Courtesy of Raging Waves

Details: Rainbow Falls is at 200 Rev. Morrison Blvd., Elk Grove Village, (847) 228-2860, elkgroveparks.org/destinations/other-facilities/rainbow-falls-water-park-community-center/overview. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4 through Aug. 7. Postseason hours are 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only, Aug. 13-Sept. 4.

Admission: $10 for residents, $16 for nonresidents; seniors 65 and older $6 residents, $10 nonresidents. Free for kids younger than 2. Season passes cost $150 for residents, $215 for nonresidents, with discounts for seniors as well as family packages.

The Water Works Indoor Water Park

Since Schaumburg's Water Works is indoors in the Community Recreational Center, weather isn't usually a concern. This year-round water park features three waterslides, a whirlpool, a diving pool, a rapid water channel, a sprayground, a zero-depth entry pool and more. Summer open swim hours begin Saturday, May 28.

Details: 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, (847) 490-2505, parkfun.com/pools/the-water-works. Hours vary; Memorial Day hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Residents $7; nonresidents $9; free for kids 2 and younger.

• With additional reporting from Eli Morkert.