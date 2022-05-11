Dining out: Upscale Kindred debuts Saturday in Elmhurst

With an eye on offering fresh seafood, steaks, venison, duck and vegetable dishes sourced from the Midwest and cooked over a 600-degree flame, chef Michael Carroll and Elmhurst resident Tom Trenta are ready to open Kindred in Elmhurst on Saturday, May 14. Some dishes to look forward to include the lamb lolli-chops with goat cheese polenta and basil pesto; ratatouille cassoulet made with smoked eggplant, summer squash, zucchini, tomato and white beans; fire-grilled octopus with celery chimichurri, house-cured olives and roasted romesco sauce; and Northwoods steak tartare with wild mushrooms, pickled shallot, garlic chips and chive. "With almost the entire menu cooked over an open flame in our open-air kitchen, guests will truly feel a part of the culinary experience," Carroll says. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations are recommended.

Kindred is located at 119 N. York, Elmhurst, (630) 517-4393, kindreddining.com/.

Elmhurst's Kindred, which offers Midwest-sourced fare including steak, chops, seafood and vegetables, opens Saturday, May 14.

After pandemic setbacks and devastation from last June's tornado that swept through Woodridge, Skeleton Key Brewery is hosting a grand reopening Thursday through Sunday, May 12-15. Doors will open at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon Saturday. Thursday will see Fire & Smoke BBQ serving fare from 5-8 p.m. and music from Henry JBC ("Jukebox JBC") from 6-8 p.m. and Cheryl Rodey from 8:30-10:30 p.m., while Friday features the Burn n' Bull popup serving food from 5-8 p.m. and music from Matt Alfano from 6-8 p.m. and Echo & Ransom from 8:30-10:30 p.m. And on Saturday, Fire & Smoke BBQ will be serving barbecue from 1-8 p.m., with entertainment from Billy Denton from 6-8 p.m. and Powdered Toast Men from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Stop by from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday for a Craft Beer Week pint special.

Skeleton Key Brewery is at 8102 Lemont Road, Unit 300, Woodridge, (630) 395-9033, skeletonkeybrewery.com/.

The Italian beef flatbread will be available at City Works and Old Town Pour House for a limited time during American Craft Beer Week.

May 16-22 is American Craft Beer Week (illinoisbeer.org/icbw.html). Here's what a few local restaurants are offering:

City Works Eatery & Pour House: At the Schaumburg and Wheeling locations, beer lovers can enjoy the Backyard Flight featuring Aleman Soul Man, Alter Hopular Kid, Off Color Apex Predator and Crystal Lake Bleach Blonde, while the Vernon Hills' location will be offering the flight featuring Sketchbook Pinky Sweater, Begyle Brewing Begyle Blonde, Tighthead Scarlet Fire and Alter Hell Hazed Over. City Works also will be offering the limited-edition pairing of the Italian beef flatbread (shaved rib-eye, mozzarella, beer cheese sauce, giardiniera, roasted garlic puree and beer jus dipping sauce for $15) and Dovetail Vienna Lager. Bottlenectar will be $2 off during that week. Locations are at 1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; and 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990, cityworksrestaurant.com/.

City Works will be offering a four-beer Backyard Flight at its restaurants during American Craft Beer Week.

Old Town Pour House: Bottleneck Management's other local restaurants are also offering the limited-edition pairing of the Italian beef flatbread ($15) and Dovetail Vienna Lager. Bottlenectar, Bottleneck's collaboration with hometown brand Goose Island, will be $2 off May 16-22. Locations are at 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, and 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, oldtownpourhouse.com/.

Jeni's Ice Cream's new limited-time Sunshine ice cream actually tastes like a burst of citrus.

During May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, Jeni's Ice Cream is partnering with On Our Sleeves -- a nonprofit dedicated to breaking stigmas about children's mental health -- to offer the new limited-time Sunshine ice cream, with the goal of donating $25,000 to the organization to distribute Kindness Kits to 30,000 kids. The new gray ice cream, which actually tastes like lemon, tangerine and passion fruit, was created that way to remind people that things are not always as they seem. In addition, every $1 donation collected at the scoop shops will give one elementary school classroom access to digital curriculum to help kids learn about kindness.

Jeni's is at 218 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 506-8005, and 521 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 822-7996, jenis.com/.

