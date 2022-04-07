Entertainment briefs: 'Intimate Apparel' at Northlight; School of Rock benefit show

Two years after the pandemic forced Northlight Theatre's revival of Lynn Nottage's "Intimate Apparel" to close the day of its first performance, the Skokie theater remounts director Tasia A. Jones' production. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

'Apparel' resumes

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Northlight Theatre to cancel its revival of Lynn Nottage's "Intimate Apparel" on the first day of its run, director Tasia A. Jones' production resumes with most of its original cast intact. That includes Mildred Marie Langford, who plays Esther, a black seamstress in 1905 Manhattan who creates fine undergarments for her clientele until she's sidetracked by a marriage proposal from a Caribbean man to whom she's been writing. New to the cast is Felicia P. Fields.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 and 21; 8 p.m. April 15-16; 7 p.m. April 17; 7:30 p.m. April 20 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The show opens April 22. $30-$89. COVID-19 precautions: Proof of vaccination and masking required. (847) 673-6300 or northlight.org.

Schoolhouse rock

Get a taste of some of the opportunities for up-and-coming rock stars when the educators at the Glenbrook School of Rock perform at Arlington Ale House Sunday to raise funds for the school. The School of Rock Staff Show also will feature students from the Northbrook school (3139 Dundee Road, Northbrook) taking the stage with their musical mentors.

5 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell St., Unit 3, Arlington Heights. $20, with proceeds benefiting the School of Rock scholarship fund. Get info on the school's lessons and programs at (224) 904-ROCK or experience.schoolofrock.com.