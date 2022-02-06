Good News Sunday: Courtney Kiolbassa named 2021 Advocate Good Shepherd Nurse of the Year

Courtney Kiolbassa, a registered nurse specializing in cardiology, was selected as a 2021 Nurse of the Year at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington. Courtesy of Advocate Aurora Health

In middle school, Courtney Kiolbassa saw nurses take wonderful care of her mother after a near-fatal crash.

She also saw her grandfather get a left ventricular assist device in 2005, when it still was a rare procedure, that allowed him to share 11 more years with his family.

Those pivotal experiences prompted Kiolbassa, 28, to study to become a nurse specializing in cardiology just over six years ago. Her dedication and hard work have earned her the 2021 Nurse of the Year award for Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington.

"It's an amazing profession," said Kiolbassa, a Crystal Lake resident. "I feel in love with it because I not only get to help patients on a day-to-day basis, but I am learning every day. I work for a really good organization and I feel supported."

Besides caring for patients, Kiolbassa has made a concrete difference in several ways in her 4½ years at Good Shepherd.

Together with fellow cardiology nurse Kristen Livermore -- coincidentally 2020 Nurse of the Year -- she developed a cardiac certification study program for nurses.

"We started studying for it and Kristen came up with study guides, and we decided to make it a big project," Kiolbassa said.

Woodstock Willie's prediction says spring is coming

Woodstock Willie, held by handler Mark Szafarn, predicts an early spring Wednesday. Mayor Mike Turner announces Willie's findings during the annual Groundhog Day prognostication on the Woodstock Square. This year is the 30th anniversary of the movie "Groundhog Day," which was filmed in Woodstock. - Gregory Shaver, Shaw Media

Witnessed by crowds gathered in the historic Woodstock Square early Wednesday morning, despite snowy forecasts, Woodstock Willie the groundhog did not see his shadow.

"This Feb. 2, at 7:07, Woodstock Willie, the seer of seers, prognosticator of prognosticators, emerged very reluctantly but alertly in Woodstock, Illinois, to wish his faithful followers a happy Groundhog Day," Mayor Mike Turner said.

"Willie looked skyward to the east and then behind to the ground and stated in very clear groundhog-ese, 'I definitely do not see my shadow.'"

This Groundhog Day marks the 30th anniversary of the filming of the 1993 classic "Groundhog Day" in Woodstock, which starred Illinois native Bill Murray.

The prognostication Wednesday morning is the star event of a week of activities that include showings of the movie, a chili cook-off, breakfast, dances and a tour of filming sites.

Punxsutawney Phil, who makes a separate prognostication in a community about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, predicted six more weeks of winter, The Associated Press reported.

DuPage libraries host 'Neighbors Together' to promote group's tutoring program

Laila Lalami

Six public libraries in DuPage County -- Addison, Indian Prairie, Itasca, Naperville, Westmont, and Wheaton -- are collaborating on a one-community, two-book program series called "Neighbors Together" to promote Literacy DuPage's one-to-one English language tutoring program in attracting learners and tutors and to highlight the diversity of the county.

In February, each library will host a book discussion on the fiction title "The Book of Unknown Americans" by Cristina Henriquez and/or the nonfiction title "Conditional Citizens" by Laila Lalami.

Additional immigration-themed events are also being offered.

Literacy DuPage in Glen Ellyn serves DuPage County adults of all ages, nationalities, and social backgrounds, who seek assistance in improving their English speaking, comprehension, reading, and writing skills, allowing them to be more independent and successful at home, work, and in the community.

Some students are native English speakers, yet most are immigrants.

