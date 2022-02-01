Best Bets: JoJo Siwa and 'Dancing with the Stars Live' hit Rosemont

Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night," constructed out of Legos by artist Nathan Sawaya, is part of "The Art of the Brick" touring exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry Feb. 10 through Sept. 5. Courtesy of Museum of Science and Industry

Celestial cha-cha

Fans of the reality TV competition "Dancing With the Stars" are in for a treat next week with two tours coming to Rosemont. "Dancing with the Stars Live!" stops on Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont, $67.50-$573. Then on Thursday, 2021 "Dancing With the Stars" finalist JoJo Siwa brings "D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont, $39.50-$301.75. (800) 745-3000 or rosemont.com/. "Dancing with the Stars Live!" at 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6; JoJo Siwa at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10

Comedian Liza Treyger headlines Schaumburg's Improv Comedy Showcase Friday through Sunday, Feb. 4-6. - Courtesy of Comedy Central

Catch up with comedian and podcaster Liza Treyger when she performs five standup shows this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $24, plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or improv.com/chicago. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

"The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston Starring Belinda Davids" plays College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 4. - Courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates

Relive happy musical memories of the 1980s and '90s when the tour of "The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston Starring Belinda Davids" arrives at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49-$69. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4

Hot chocolate

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association's Cocoa Crawl, which is co-sponsored by the Long Grove Village Tavern and Long Grove Confectionery. Stop by the three outdoor tents set up near the Visitor's Center at 145 Old McHenry Road for free hot chocolate samples. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

Modern living

The new exhibit "Houses of Tomorrow: Solar Homes From Keck to Today," which celebrates architecture and technology, commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. $15; $12 seniors. (630) 834-0202 or elmhurstartmuseum.org. Exhibit opens Saturday, Feb. 5; hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 5 through May 29

Lunar New Year

Celebrate the recent start of Chinese New Year (Year of the Tiger) with lion dancers, drum teams and more Saturday via the Global Connections Series at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. (800) 595-7437 or navypier.org. 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

'Eroica' in Elgin

Conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl leads the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in two performances of Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony No. 3, Montgomery's "Starburst" and violinist Randall Goosby as the soloist in the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$65; $10 students and kids. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

Naperville native and soprano Tamara Wilson performs in the concert "Verdi Voices" at the Lyric Opera of Chicago Sunday, Feb. 6. - Courtesy of Kyle Flubacker, Lyric Opera of Chicago

Naperville native Tamara Wilson stars alongside tenor Russell Thomas in "Verdi Voices," with music director Enrique Mazzola conducting the concert at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $49-$169. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

Puppet girls

Relive one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1980s with "That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody" at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $30-$50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

A dinosaur constructed out of Legos by artist Nathan Sawaya is part of the touring exhibit "The Art of the Brick" at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry Feb. 10 through Sept. 5. - Courtesy of Museum of Science and Industry

Artist Nathan Sawaya reinterprets famous art, fossils and more with Legos in the traveling exhibit "The Art of the Brick." It begins Thursday at the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $7 on top of general admission of $21.95; $12.95 kids 3-11. (773) 684-1414, msichicago.org or brickartist.com. Various hours from Thursday, Feb. 10, through Monday, Sept. 5