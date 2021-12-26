Good News Sunday: Bensenville police officer shot in the line of duty returns home

Bensenville police officer Steven Kotlewski, right, receives a homecoming from relatives and community members at his in-laws' Roselle home after being released from a rehabilitation center Dec. 18. He is holding his son Jack, 1, while his wife Crystal holds their daughter, Jill, 4. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

Bensenville police officer Steven Kotlewski thought he might cry last weekend, as he came home for the first time since he was shot six weeks ago.

Instead, he could not stop smiling.

"I didn't expect any of this," he said, pointing to the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside. "I'm too happy to cry. I feel so good my body doesn't hurt right now."

People lined Granville Drive in Roselle near his wife's parents' house, which is a few doors away from his home. He will be staying with them in their one-story home for a bit, because Kotlewski is still using a wheelchair and special crutches to get around.

Kotlewski was shot nine times while answering a call just before 1 a.m. Nov. 6 at an apartment on York Road. He was treated at Loyola University Medical Center, where he received 14 units of blood the first day. He underwent a half-dozen surgeries the first week he was hospitalized.

He was accompanied home from a rehabilitation center in Wheaton by representatives of at least 43 police departments and a delegation from the Polish American Police Association.

For the full story, click here.

Hope for the Holidays in Elgin provides toys for over 2,100 kids

Salvation Army Elgin Corps cadet Shannon Bluer greets guests to the "Hope for the Holidays" toy and food giveaway in Elgin. The Salvation Army and Community Crisis Center passed out gifts and food to about 800 families. - Rick West | Staff Photographer

Ashley Martinez of Elgin said it could have been a tough Christmas for her family this year were it not for the help of the Salvation Army and Community Crisis Center.

The mother of four said health issues for her family had made for a difficult period in their lives.

"We've had a really rough year," Martinez said. "I haven't really been able to get them anything, so this is a big help."

Elgin's Hope for the Holidays, a combined effort of the Salvation Army Elgin Corps and the Community Crisis Center, provided toys, pajamas, books and a holiday turkey meal for about 800 families during a recent distribution, said Capt, Rich Forney of the Salvation Army.

"The looks on the people's faces as they're coming out, just so excited about not having to worry about Christmas morning and that their kids' needs are taken care of," Forney said. "It's such a good moment."

For the full story, click here.

Deaf and hard of hearing children visit with sign language Santa

A girl uses American Sign Language to share her holiday wishes with Santa, portrayed by Dan Basalone of Lisle, during a pizza party organized by the Aurora Noon Lions Club. - Courtesy of Becky Dunnigan

Deaf and hearing-impaired children from the Aurora area had a chance to share their Christmas wishes this week with a Santa Claus who knows sign language.

Santa joined about 60 students, parents and teachers for pizza and gifts during a recent party at Luigi's Pizza in Aurora. The Aurora Noon Lions Club organized the event.

Underneath Santa's red coat and white beard was Lisle resident Don Basalone, who is also hearing-impaired and speaks fluent American Sign Language.

"At least for the last five years, he's been the sign language Santa that 'talks' to kids," club member Allan Benson said.

For the full story, click here.

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies

Volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of veterans during the Wreaths Across America event Dec. 18. Two local events were in Schaumburg and Huntley. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 100 volunteers gathered Dec. 18 at the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery in Schaumburg to honor veterans buried there. The event was one of more than 3,000 locations across the country to participate in the National Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America has a mission to "Remember, Honor, Teach." Locally, church members and Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral home raised funds for the wreaths, which cost $15 each.

"The thing to remember is we're not decorating the graves, we are remembering the veterans. It's different (from) Memorial Day," event organizer Barb Royce said.

A similar event was held in Huntley, where 334 wreaths were presented to honor veterans at Huntley Cemetery and St. Mary Parish Cemetery by the Village of Huntley, Huntley American Legion Post 673, and Rotary Club of Huntley.

For the full stories, click here and here.

