'It's a remembrance of them': Wreaths Across America event honors 83 veterans in Schaumburg cemetery

A wreath was place near the grave marker of Army veteran Roy Hannula during the Wreaths Across America event Saturday at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 100 volunteers helped lay wreaths at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery Saturday during the Wreaths Across America event in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Scott Regalado of Hoffman Estates helps his son, Nicholas Regalado, 10, place a wreath near the headstone of a veteran during the Wreaths Across America event at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery in Schaumburg. Nicholas is in Cub Scout Pack 397. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

John Selke with VFW Post 2202 salutes after placing the Navy wreath during the Wreaths Across America program at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery in Schaumburg. More than 100 volunteers placed wreaths near the headstones of 83 veterans laid to rest in the cemetery. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 100 volunteers gathered Saturday morning at the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery in Schaumburg to honor veterans buried there. The event was one of 2,700 locations across the country Saturday to participate in the National Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America has a mission to "Remember, Honor, Teach." Locally, church members and Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral home raised funds for the wreaths, which cost $15 each.

It's the first year the church has partnered with WAA. Church members have been laying wreaths for more than a decade in the cemetery on the church's property along Schaumburg Road.

Following a short ceremony, members of the American Legion Post 1983, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2202, church members and staff, Scouts and community members placed 83 wreaths near the headstones of veterans representing all branches of service.

Brenda Fruhauf, who represents the Boy Scouts of America's Pathway to Adventure Council, said Saturday's event teaches Scouts to honor those who have served.

"It's important for them to learn about what this country stands for. All these veterans that are here today, it's a great way from them to meet them. It gives them more connection to the community," Fruhauf said.

Event organizer Barb Royce said the church has been laying wreaths in an informal way for a while, but Saturday's event was different as it was held at the same time as others across the country.

"The thing to remember is we're not decorating the graves, we are remembering the veterans. It's different (from) Memorial Day," Royce said. "We are teaching them (the Scouts) that these people served, in whatever way. Some active military in a war, some not."

"They served, they were called," Royce added. "It's a remembrance of them."