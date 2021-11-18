Thanksgiving 2021: Suburban restaurants offer dine-in, to-go feasts this year

Wildfire will be serving up a dine-in, family-style Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Di Pescara's Thanksgiving menu to-go features roasted Vermont turkey and all of the fixings. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

For Thanksgiving, try the sweet potato and butternut squash with homemade marshmallow topping from Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook. Courtesy of Kurman Communications

Wildfire's decadent pumpkin pie is one way to end your Thanksgiving meal. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. While it may seem early, now is the time to make reservations to dine in at a suburban restaurant or order a Thanksgiving meal package to-go, especially given staffing shortages and supply-chain issues. The early turkey gets the worm, right?

Here's what suburban restaurants are offering this year:

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Feast on Thanksgiving favorites -- available for dine-in from 2-7 p.m. Thursday or carryout from noon to 1:30 p.m. -- for $69 per person. Included are brown sugar-brined turkey or roasted tenderloin of pork, sides, warm poached pear financier, individual roasted pumpkin pie mascarpone cheesecake, Grand Marnier chocolate truffles and more. Reservations and a $20 deposit per guest are required. Order ahead for carryout.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/thanksgiving-brunch. Dine on a Thanksgiving champagne brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday featuring roasted turkey, prime rib, sides, omelets, baked ravioli, homemade pies, cheesecakes, mimosas and more for $52.95 for adults and $28 for kids 4-10. Reservations are required.

Buca di Beppo

604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling; bucadibeppo.com/thanksgiving/. Pre-order Thanksgiving dinner to-go, which includes sliced white meat turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. A small order, which serves three, is $78.99, and a large order that serves six is $148. To-go dinners can be prepared hot or cold. Order by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Chicago, Downers Grove, Naperville, Oak Park, South Barrington, St. Charles and Wheeling; chwinery.com/thanksgiving. The dine-in menu features butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, Mary's Potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin praline cheesecake and more for $28.99 for adults and $12.99 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/thanksgiving-specials-to-go/. Order up a Thanksgiving meal to-go featuring roasted Vermont sliced turkey, butternut squash soup, salad, sides, cranberry relish, pumpkin pie and lemon cookies. It's $44.95 per person. Order by noon Monday, Nov. 22, with pickup from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. Closed on Thanksgiving.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. Fleming's is hosting a dine-in, three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring herbed-roasted turkey breast ($53), prime bone-in rib-eye ($78) or petite filet mignon ($68) with salad or soup, sides to share, harvest New York cheesecake or carrot cake. The restaurant opens early at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations required.

Francesca's

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Elmhurst, Forest Park, Frankfort, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook and Palos Park; miafrancesca.com/holiday-pre-orders/. Dinner for four to six to-go includes roasted turkey breast, sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and gravy for $179.95. Order now for pickup between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. This year, Grill House is offering a la carte Thanksgiving to-go options in a variety of sizes, including a whole turkey with gravy, herb stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce with apples, Yukon whipped potatoes and more. Order ahead for pickup between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. A turkey dinner with all of the trimmings and pumpkin pie will be available for $22.95 per person for dine-in or carryout on Thanksgiving. Reservations required. To dine at home, order a feast that includes a half (feeds 8-12) or a whole (feeds 15-20) 22-pound turkey, plus sides and pumpkin pie. The half feast is $149.95 and the whole feast is $289.95. Order ahead for pickup between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/news-blog/thanksgiving-catering. Katie's offers a $70 meal to-go for two featuring turkey breast, sides and mini apple pie. The dinner package for eight to 10 diners includes turkey ($225) or turkey breast ($245), three sides, cranberry sauce, bread and a homemade pie. Order by 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, for pickup between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, or from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Closed for dine-in on Thanksgiving.

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. The $59.95 dinner for two to-go includes oven-roasted turkey, sides and apple strudel. To serve eight to 10 diners, order items a la carte, including oven-roasted turkey and gravy for $79.95, sides, pumpkin pie and more. Order by Friday, Nov. 19, with pickup from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving.

Morton's The Steakhouse

699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111, mortons.com/event/thanksgiving/. Make reservations now to dine in on Thanksgiving. The $59 per person menu includes winter salad, oven-roasted turkey roulade, sides and pumpkin cheesecake. Or order the same meal package to-go for four for $179 by Tuesday, Nov. 23, for pickup on Wednesday or Thursday, Nov. 24-25.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/thanksgiving.php. An individual Thanksgiving meal includes sliced turkey with gravy or honey baked ham and sides for $22.99. A four-pack of meals is $24.99 per person and includes a pumpkin pie. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 23, with pickup from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

Located in The Forester Hotel, 200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Diners can enjoy a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner from Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 28, for dine-in or carryout featuring oven-roasted Green Circle turkey, fall panzanella salad or farmers' squash soup, sides and pecan pie. It's $50 for adults and $30 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations are required.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. The Thanksgiving dinner to-go includes turkey, sides and bread pudding for $32.95 per person. For a larger group, order turkey for $8.95 per pound, plus half and full trays of sides. Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Consider the Thanksgiving dinner for two to-go featuring butternut squash soup, salad, oven-roasted turkey, sides and a choice of Mom's pumpkin pie, pecan pie or double chocolate cake for $140. Or order turkey, sides and dessert a la carte based on the size of your group. Order by Thursday, Nov. 18, for pickup between noon and 2 p.m. for a la carte and between 3 and 5 p.m. for the package for two.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/?events-custom=thanksgiving-to-go. Enjoy a multicourse Thanksgiving feast featuring butternut squash soup, autumn salad, four-cheese ravioli, roasted sliced Vermont turkey, sides, pumpkin pie and apple crostata. Order the $44.95 per person meal by noon Monday, Nov. 22, for pickup from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving.

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/wheeling. The plated turkey dinner at Tuscany will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. It's $34.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations are required. Or, place your order now for Thanksgiving to-go. A 20-pound turkey is $160, with the full package featuring sides and a pumpkin pie costing $250. Pickup is between noon and 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900 232; Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving up a dine-in, family-style Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25 featuring roasted turkey, glazed salmon, beef tenderloin and traditional sides for $59.95 per person and $27.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations are required. For dining at home, Wildfire offers individual dinners and a variety of platters that serve four to five and eight to 10. Order ahead for pickup between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.