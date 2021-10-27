Dining bites: Prisoner Wine Dinner, Andy's new seasonal treats & more

Prisoner Wine Dinner

Kick off Halloween weekend at Thorn Restaurant's four-course Prisoner Wine Dinner, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. During the two-hour event, WSET III certified sommelier John Samaritano will guide diners through the wine pairings, which are complemented by dishes from Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy. The meal starts with Organic prosecco before moving on to Korean-fried smoked pork belly paired with Saldo Zinfandel. Next up is seared scallop, butternut squash risotto, Brussels sprouts, parsnip, prosciutto chip, almond and arugula salad paired with Unshackled Rose. The main course features braised Denver ribs, pinot polenta, crispy broccolini, mint confit shallots and a beurre rouge sauce paired with Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir. End with dessert of red wine chocolate Tres Leches paired with Prisoner Red Blend. The event is $110; reservations are required.

The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare is at 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, thornrestaurant.com/specials-and-events/prisoner-wine-dinner.

Andy's Frozen Custard's new Apple Pie Concrete is made will a full slice of apple pie. - Courtesy of Andy's Frozen Custard

Andy's Frozen Custard: If you like frozen custard and pumpkin or apple pie, then you're in for a treat. Andy's is blending up the new Pumpkin Pie Concrete, Apple Pie Concrete and Apple Pie Sundae now through Thanksgiving. The concretes have a full slice of fresh baked pie blended into each treat. And the Apple Pie Sundae includes a slice of pie under frozen custard and crème caramel. Andy's has locations across the suburbs. eatandys.com/.

Houlihan's: This autumn, why not try Houlihan's new tiki drinks, including the Bite The Bulleit Punch (Bulleit Bourbon, Disaronno, fresh pineapple-orange-grapefruit juices, lime juice and guava simple syrup) for $10.50 or the And That's The Teaki (Ketel One Vodka, black tea, gingerbread simple syrup, ginger beer, fresh lemon and lime juices, mango simple syrup and bitters) for $9.50. And there are new fall cocktails to sip, too, such as the Autumn Apple Sangria (Crown Royal Regal Apple, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, housemade sour, simple syrup and fresh apple with a choice of white or red wine) for $9.50 or the #SOBASIC Martini (Absolut Vanilia Vodka, RumChata, half and half and pumpkin puree) for $9.25. Houlihan's is at 2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/LTO/Fall-Super-Special.

Pinstripes recently added Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie and the Lil' Pumpkin Chai cocktail to its menu. - Courtesy of Pinstripes

Pinstripes: Pumpkin is the flavor of the day as the bistro, bowling and bocce venues bring back pumpkin cheesecake pie and Lil' Pumpkin Chai cocktail. The pie features a base of brown butter sage graham cracker crust topped with pumpkin cheesecake, caramelized pecans, caramel sauce and whipped cream for $7 a slice. The Lil' Pumpkin Chai, made with seasonal spices, is $12. Both are available through Nov. 30. Locations are at 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/.

History in a coffee cup

Fossil Fuel is the latest coffee collaboration just released from Two Brothers Coffee Roasters in Warrenville and Chicago's Field Museum. The medium roast blend is a modern-day version of the world's first-known coffee blend, Arabian Mokha Java. Fossil Fuel, which combines naturally processed coffees from Ethiopia and Papua New Guinea, features hints of dark chocolate, cocoa, raspberry, raisin and dried fruit. It's available at the Field Museum's Field Bistro and in 12-ounce retail bags at the Field Museum store, as well as online and at both Two Brothers' locations and Two Brothers Coffee Roasters' online store. A portion of the proceeds from each bag sold will go to the Field Museum to help educate young museum goers.

Two Brothers Coffee Roasters is at 30W315 Calumet Ave., Warrenville, two-brothers-coffee-roasters.myshopify.com/.

The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston honors National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3 with The Grand Central Caviar Sandwich. - Courtesy of The Barn Steakhouse

Who doesn't like the oh-so-versatile sandwich? National Sandwich Day is Wednesday, Nov. 3, so The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston is offering its homage to Grand Central Oyster Bar in New York City with The Grand Central Caviar Sandwich. Made with Wild American Bowfin Caviar, farm egg and creme fraiche, the sandwich is $18.85.

The Barn Steakhouse is at 1016 Church St., Evanston, (847) 868-8041, thebarnsteakhouse.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.