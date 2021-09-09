Dining events: Frato's offering free pizza slices to first responders, military on Sept. 11

Frato's Culinary Kitchen will be giving out free pizza slices to first responders and military service members on Saturday, Sept. 11. Courtesy of Andres DeLeon, www.DinerPhotos.com

Saying thanks on 9/11

To show appreciation for all that police, fire and military do every day, Frato's Culinary Kitchen in Schaumburg is offering a free one-pound pizza slice to all active or retired first responders and service members on Saturday, Sept. 11. The special is available for walk-in only, and an ID will be required to get a free slice of cheese, sausage, pepperoni, gyro or the slice of the day.

Frato's Culinary Kitchen is at 628 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 895-2122, fratospizza.com/2021/09/free-pizza-on-9-11-21/.

Endless fondue

Come hungry to The Melting Pot on Mondays through Wednesdays, now through Sept. 29, so you can make the most of the three-course Forever Fondue special. For $44.95 per person, the special includes a salad; endless entrees featuring filet mignon, shrimp, herb-crusted chicken and teriyaki-marinated steak; and chocolate fondue. Add on a cheese course for $10 extra. Don't forget the new gluten-free drinks, too. Try the Main Squeeze (Absolut Citron Vodka, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and raspberries) for $11.95, Berry Bubbly Spritz (La Marca Prosecco, fresh strawberry purée, lemon juice, lavender-infused syrup and Cointreau orange liqueur) for $11.95, and Pêche, Please! (Martell VS Single Distillery Cognac, Grand Marnier, peach purée, fresh lemon juice and mint) for $13.95.

The Melting Pot is at 1205 Butterfield Road, Suite A, Downers Grove, (630) 737-0810; 4931 S. Route 59, Suite 101, Naperville, (630) 717-8301; and 255 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 843-8970; meltingpot.com/.

Save room for The Melting Pot's new three-course Forever Fondue special that's available Monday through Wednesday through September. - Courtesy of The Melting Pot

In honor of Mexico's Independence Day, Bien Trucha in Geneva, A Toda Madre in Glen Ellyn and Quiubo in Naperville will be serving what's known as Mexico's most patriotic dish -- chiles en nogada (poblano pepper stuffed with shredded pork, almonds, raisins, pine nuts, peaches and apples that's topped with a walnut-based cream sauce, pomegranate seeds and parsley) -- for dine-in Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 14-18. On Thursday, Sept. 16, only, the restaurants will be offering a special $90 chiles en nogada package featuring four chiles en nogada, poblano rice and frijoles. Order ahead; packages will be available for pickup at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Thursday. There's more: Quiubo and Beverage Director Patrick Timmis are hosting a Margarita, Tequila & Mezcal Tasting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. During the $40 event, diners can sip on two tequilas, two mezcals and four cocktails while snacking on guacamole, bean dip and salsa. Limited tickets are available at toasttab.com/.

Bien Trucha is at 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/; A Toda Madre is at 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/; and Quiubo is at 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/.

Fry The Coop is saying thank you to teachers with 50% off for educators now through Sept. 30. - Courtesy of Fry The Coop

As the school year starts, Fry The Coop -- known for its Nashville hot chicken in six heat levels, from no heat to lil' insanity -- is saying thank you to teachers with 50% off at restaurants now through Sept. 30. Plus, September is National Chicken Month, so celebrate with a Fry The Coop sandwich, tenders, chicken and waffles and more.

Fry The Coop is at 623 W. North Ave., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5223; 580 N. Milwaukee Ave., Prospect Heights, (847) 243-8262; and locations in Chicago, Oak Lawn and Tinley Park. frythecoop.com/.

Stan's Donuts recently added new breakfast options, including the pretzel Stanwich. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

Heading back to the office? Stan's Donuts and Coffee wants to help get your day started on a good note, which is why the doughnut shop has added some new breakfast offerings. Now available are the pretzel Stanwich (pretzel bagel topped with scrambled eggs, cheese and bacon), a breakfast burrito (scrambled eggs, green and red peppers and pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla), egg bites, hash browns and cherry almond oatmeal. Plus, summer drinks, including the coconut cold foam cold brew coffee and firecracker shake (vanilla milkshake, blue raspberry flavor, strawberry pop rocks, whipped cream and a mini doughnut), are still available for a limited time. There are 14 Chicago-area locations, with a new one opening in the Loop in September and in Rosemont in 2022.

Stan's suburban locations include 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and locations in Chicago. stansdonuts.com/.

Brunch delights

The Chocolate Sanctuary is going all out for its Sunday brunch. Not only has it extended brunch by an hour -- it's now available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- the chocolate-inspired restaurant has added a waffle pop station, featuring options such as chicken and waffles, bacon and pigs in a blanket. There are also omelet and carving stations, charcuterie, fresh fruit, ceviche, scratch-made pastries, chocolate sourdough French toast, Sanctuary sticky ribs, salads, a dessert wall and more. It's $28 for adults, $10 for kids 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger. Can't make brunch? Come in later for one of The Chocolate Sanctuary's new cocktails, including the Continental Sour (housemade sour, whiskey and egg white topped with red wine) for $12.

The Chocolate Sanctuary is at 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.